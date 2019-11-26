WATCH: Traffic Jammed On 405 Freeway Ahead Of Thanksgiving GetawayWhile the 405 is never easy driving through West L.A., it was all brake lights Tuesday evening.

1 minute ago

LA School Teacher Arrested In Mini Cooper Hit-And-RunMolly Jane Hoene, 52, was taken into custody this morning in Palm Desert, according to LAPD Central Traffic.

49 minutes ago

Knott's Merry Farm Is Decked Out For The HolidaysKnott's Merry Farm is decked out for the holidays! Snoopy dropped by the KCAL9 studio to let us know what visitors can expect.

3 hours ago

Expert Discusses Rise of "Deaths of Despair"Grief recovery specialist and author, Kristi Hugstad, talks suicide and overdoses contributing to drop in U.S. life expectancy.

3 hours ago

Cave Fire Jumps Highway 154 And Explodes To 4,200-Acres; Nears Santa Barbara City LimitsFirefighters faced major challenges Tuesday as they battled a wind-whipped wildfire which erupted in Santa Barbara County Monday evening and forced mandatory evacuations for thousands of residents.

5 hours ago

Body Found In MacArthur Park LakeA passersby found the body near the shoreline just before 7 a.m. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

Maxine Waters Joins Jackson Limousines Turkey GiveawayVolunteers handed out free boxes of Thanksgiving groceries that included a turkey. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

Sweet Alice Hands Out Turkey, Trimmings For 34th YearThe community of Watts was patient and thankful as they waited for their Thanksgiving dinners. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

Deputy Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit By Suspected DUI Drunk, Hit-And-Run DriverThe deputy was chasing a suspect in another case on foot when she was hit by an SUV. Kandiss Crone reports.

5 hours ago

Rain, Snow To Hit SoCal As Millions Leave For Thanksgiving HolidaySome who had holiday plans have had to make backup plans because of rain and snow could wreak havoc on the roads. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

Travel App Aims To Create Social Network For Air TravelersNew social media app Knackel is a blend of TripAdvisor, Instagram and IM.

6 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 26)A storm front arrives late Tuesday night and remains through Thanksgiving. The coasts and valleys will see one to two inches of rain and snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet. A high of 67 for the beaches and 66 for the valleys.

7 hours ago

The Rundown (Nov. 26)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

7 hours ago

New App Gives Travelers A Chance To Chat Before The TripTravelers who are going somewhere new and want to ask for advice or even find friends in that new city can download Knackel. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Retail Expert Gives Shopping Tips for Black FridaySara Skirboll from RetailMeNot talks Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

9 hours ago

Southern Californians Get Ready To Hit The Road For The HolidaysStrong winds and a storm will have a major impact on already heavy, holiday traffic this week. Kara Finnstrom reports.

9 hours ago

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Recovering After Being Hit By Suspected Drunk DriverThe deputy was chasing a suspect in one crime, when she became the victim of hit-and-run by a suspected drunk driver. Kandiss Crone reports.

10 hours ago

Strong Winds Cause Damage In Southern CaliforniaIn Panorama City, the gusty winds brought a tree down onto cars. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Street Closures Start Saturday For Hollywood Christmas ParadePortions of Hollywood Boulevard, Vine and Sunset will all be shut down. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

10 hours ago

Cave Fire Threatening Homes In Santa Barbara CountyStrong winds are pushing the Cave Fire toward homes, and mandatory evacuations are in place. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

LAPD Checks 99 Ranch Market In Van Nuys For Burglary SuspectA K9 unit is being called out to search the store for any suspects. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

Emily Swallow On "SEAL Team," David Boreanaz, Working With Tom HanksThe new star of "SEAL Team" on CBS talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about what fans can expect the rest of the season and the best part of working with David Boreanaz.

10 hours ago

Cooking Easy Thanksgiving Dishes For Those With Special Food RequestsChef Debbie Lee from MindBodyFork.com drops by KCAL9 to show us some Thanksgiving dishes for those with special food requests.

11 hours ago

Woman Hires Sugar Ray Frontman Mark McGrath To Break Up With Her BoyfriendA woman hired Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath to break up with her boyfriend — and he did it.

14 hours ago