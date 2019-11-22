The Rundown (Nov. 22)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

29 minutes ago

Dr. Stacy Smith On #MeToo Movement, Representation In Hollywood, Annenberg Inclusion InitiativeThe USC professor and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the representation issues in Hollywood, the impact of the #MeToo Movement, and Elizabeth Banks.

2 hours ago

Metrolink Train Collides With Vehicle In Santa Fe SpringsNo one was hurt after a Metrolink train bound for downtown Los Angeles collided with a vehicle in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning, leaving a massive debris field.

2 hours ago

Garcetti Announces Design Competition For New Standard StreetlightThe entries will be judged by a panel of seven experts in design, lighting and public infrastructure. The winner will be announced in June 2020. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Pets2Love: ChicoTo adopt Chico, call (805) 388-4341 and ask for ID# A704996.

2 hours ago

2 In Your Town: Danielle Gersh Returns Home To Westlake VillageThe hometown spirit, resilience and community was on full display in Westlake Village.

3 hours ago

Manhunt Underway For Shooter Who Killed Man In Santa Ana Apartment ComplexA 20-year-old man was found shot and killed at the Waterstone Park apartments. Kara Finnstrom reports.

3 hours ago

5 Injured In Crash That Left Car Wrapped Around Koreatown Light PoleOne person had to be extricated from a car by firefighters. Tina Patel reports.

3 hours ago

25-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Pico-Union Hit-And-RunA 25-year-old man was in critical condition early Friday morning after being struck by a car in Pico-Union Thursday night, and police were searching for the driver.

6 hours ago

Anaheim To Pay Family $13M After Deadly Struggle Between Officers, ManMillions of dollars were awarded Thursday to the children of an Anaheim man who died after being restrained in a carotid hold by two officers back in 2016.

7 hours ago

Police Increase Patrols After Threat Against Charter Oaks High School In CovinaThere will be an increased police presence at Charter Oak High School in Covina Friday in response to a possible threat.

8 hours ago

Man With Dementia Missing For 2 Weeks, Family Says CHP To BlameDouglas James has been missing for two weeks, ever since he and his brother were pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers earlier this month.

10 hours ago

Pedestrian Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run Near MacArthur ParkA driver struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard before driving off Thursday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

10 hours ago

Local Ski Resorts Prepare For Opening Day Following Season's First Heavy SnowMountain High got between six and eight inches of snow Wednesday, and, if conditions allow businesses to make a little more over the next few nights, resorts said they might be able to open as early as this weekend.

11 hours ago

Parents Of Sick Baby ScammedThe house they bought ended up being a Craigslist scam.

11 hours ago

Saugus Strong: Group Selling Apparel To Raise Money For Victims Of School ShootingIn the aftermath of a fatal shooting at Saugus High School that killed two, the community is coming together to help the families of the victims — collecting money by selling Saugus Strong apparel.

11 hours ago

Goldstein Investigates: Metro Board Takes Action After Investigation Into Missing, Stolen BikesMetro Los Angeles is taking action after a David Goldstein investigation showed hundreds of bike share bikes had gone missing or were stolen — at a cost of more than $1.7 million.

11 hours ago

Engine Ignites Aboard Philippine Airlines Flight; Jet Lands Safely At LAXA Philippine Airlines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport after an engine caught fire Thursday.

11 hours ago

Tesla Unveils New Electric Pickup TruckMusk has said that, among Tesla’s upcoming vehicles, he is the most excited about the pickup truck.

12 hours ago

People Making A Difference: 7-Year-Old Raises More Than $34K For Pediatric Cancer ResearchA 7-year-old from Rancho Mission Viejo has raised more than $34,000 for pediatric cancer research by selling handmade bracelets.

13 hours ago

Union Station Hosts Annual Tree Lighting EventThe holiday event kicks off a month-long series of concerts.

13 hours ago

Hill Says Sondland Was Sent On 'Domestic Political Errand' In UkraineThe former top Russia adviser in the White House said she came to realize the U.S. Ambassador to the EU was sent on a "domestic political errand" to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump's political adversaries.

14 hours ago

Burro Saved From SinkholeRiverside County Animal Services came together to rescue a burro who slipped into a hole early Thursday morning.

14 hours ago

Nabisco Cheese Nips Recalled Over Concerns Of Plastic PiecesMondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Cheese Nips due to the possible presence of small yellow plastic pieces.

15 hours ago