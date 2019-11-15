Man Fatally Stabbed In Burger Kind Parking LotA man was fatally stabbed in a Burger King parking lot Friday evening.

Fight Breaks Out Between Employee And Customer Inside Glendale DMVA fight broke out Friday between a Glendale DMV employee and a customer.

Saugus High School Shooter Dead; Motive Still Unknown For Honor Student, Track AthleteNathan Berhow, the 16-year-old student suspected of killing two of his classmates at Saugus High School, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Lice Found in Eyelash ExtensionsEyelashes are a huge beauty trend- long and thick- the bigger the better- but there could be something lurking in those lush lashes.

Jim Hill's NFL Picks: Week 11CBS2 Sports Director, Jim Hill makes his picks for 4 of the bigger face-offs in week 11.

405 Freeway Closed Due To Reported StabbingTraffic on the 405 freeway due to an investigation of a reported stabbing.

Two-Alarm Blaze Engulfs Commercial Strip Mall In Garden GroveDozens of firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a commercial strip mall in Garden Grove Friday.

Troubling Questions Remain About Why Suspected Shooter Killed 2 At Saugus High SchoolNo one who knew Nathan Berhow believed he would have been capable of such violence. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 Of 2 Victims Of Saugus High Shooting Identified As Santa Clarita MournsThe tight-knit community of Santa Clarita is reeling after a 16-year-old student opened fire on his own classmates. Tina Patel reports.

Mark Landsman On "Scandalous: The Untold History Of The National Enquirer" & President Donald TrumpThe director talks with DJ Sixsmith about his new film, the relationship between President Trump and the National Enquirer and OJ Simpson.

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 15)A big weekend warming trend is on the way, with the first storm of the season expected to arrive next week. A high of 68 for the beaches and 71 for the valleys.

The Rundown (Nov. 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

Pasadena 9-Year-Old Shoots 3 Classmates With BB Gun At Same Time As Saugus Mass ShootingAt nearly the same time that a 16-year-old student opened fire at a high school in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, killing two of his classmates , a 9-year-old boy shot three of his own classmates with a BB gun at a Pasadena school. Katie Johnston reports.

Small Faults Could Trigger The Big One, New Research FindsA new study found that last summer's Ridgecrest earthquake was triggered by more than 20 small faults. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Investigators Search For Motive In Saugus High School ShootingNathaniel Berhow reportedly had a girlfriend, had been on the honor roll and the track team. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Memorial Grows For Students Killed In Saugus High ShootingThe community of Santa Clarita is mourning two students killed in the shooting at Saugus High School. Tina Patel reports.

Brandon Jenner On Music Career, Caitlyn Jenner, Kardashian FamilyThe musician talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new music, life in the most famous family in the country and his relationship with his father Caitlyn.

Camila Morrone & Annabelle Attanasio On "Mickey and the Bear"The actor and director talk with DJ Sixsmith about their new movie Mickey and the Bear and explain how things can change in our country when it comes to veterans issues, the opiod crisis, and PTSD.

Months-Long 60 Swarm Construction To Conclude This WeekendFor the past four months, Caltrans has been closing parts of a 12-mile stretch of the freeway for weekends at a time, but that is coming to an end after this weekend.

Heroes Emerge Amid Deadly Saugus High School Shooting that Left 2 DeadNeighbors, first responders, parents, and more sprang into action to protect high school students fleeing from a deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov.14)There has been another school shooting, this time at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. An investigation continues into the death of an infant boy left in an SUV in Walnut. A possible kidnapping was captured on Ring video of a woman screaming for help.

Neighbor Describes Saugus High School Shooting Suspect Nathaniel Berhow's Family As 'Good People'A neighbor who lived near 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow described his family as "good people" and said he even thought of the shooting suspect as a little brother.

