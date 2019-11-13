Drone Captures Gray Whale Swimming Under SurfersThe video has now gone viral.

9 minutes ago

Southern California Edison To Pay $360M Settlement For Thomas, Woolsey FiresLos Angeles County will receive roughly $62 million from the settlement, officials said.

13 minutes ago

Deputies Involved In Standoff With Man On Top Of Sizzler RestaurantThere was a standoff Wednesday evening between deputies and a man on top of a Sizzler restaurant in Pico Rivera.

23 minutes ago

Motorcyclist In Critical Condition Following Crash With Another VehicleA motorcyclist was in critical condition following a crash with another vehicle in Santa Fe Springs.

1 hour ago

Dr. Bruce Hensel Charged With Soliciting ‘Sexually Suggestive Pictures’ From Acquaintance’s 9-Year-Old DaughterFormer television medical correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel was charged Wednesday with asking a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually suggestive pictures, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

1 hour ago

'Scarcity Marketing' Behind Popeye's Chicken Sandwich ManiaOne expert says social media and a savvy marketing plan is boosting sales at Popeye's.

1 hour ago

VP Pence, 2nd Lady In California For Campaign FundraisingVice President Mike Pence is in California for a two-day visit to support President Donald Trump and tour a NASA facility.

2 hours ago

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murder In Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Long Beach Family On HalloweenCarlo Navarro is accused of drunkenly mowing down the family of three on their first trick-or-treat outing together on Halloween night.

2 hours ago

Former TV Correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel Taken Into Custody By LAPD Juvenile Division InvestigatorsFormer television medical correspondent Dr. Bruce Hensel was arrested Wednesday from his home in Pacific Palisades on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit sexual acts, authorities said.

2 hours ago

$3M Rent Relief Program To Help Low-Income LA Tenants Facing Short-Term Rent HikesLos Angeles officials Wednesday provided more details regarding an emergency rent relief subsidy to help low-income city residents who may have seen a spike in their rents ahead of a new state rent cap which takes effect in 2020. Kara Finnstrom reports.

4 hours ago

Sword-Wielding Suspect Shot, Killed By Deputies At East LA SchoolA man wielding a sword was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at an East L.A. school Wednesday morning, forcing the campus into lockdown. Amy Johnson reports.

5 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 13)A cooling trend continues into Friday. A high of 70 for the beaches and 80 for the valleys.

8 hours ago

LA Archbishop Jose Gomez First Latino To Be Voted President Of US BishopsArchbishop Gomez says his advocacy for immigration will continue in his new role. Suzanne Marques reports.

8 hours ago

The Rundown (Nov. 13)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

9 hours ago

John Ridley On Winning Academy Award, 12 Years A Slave, Social Justice ReformThe Academy Award winning director and screenwriter talks with DJ Sixsmith about 12 Years A Slave, the movie industry, and his social justice work.

9 hours ago

2 Texas Men Arrested In Slaying Outside Tarzana AirbnbTwo Texas men have been taken into custody in the murder and robbery of an Indiana man outside a Tarzana home back in September.

10 hours ago

Startup Looking To Fly Commuters Over SoCal TrafficFLOAT, which stands for "Fly Over All Traffic, believes they can use SoCal's small airports to cut down daily commutes at just $30 each way. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter Brought To Reagan Library In PiecesThe jet is on permanent loan from the Air Force and will go on public display on Dec. 7. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Security Tightened At Fremont High School In South LA After MeleeAs many as eight fights broke out at Fremont High School. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Vice President Mike Pence To Attend Fundraising Lunch In Huntington BeachThe vice president will continue on to Northern California tomorrow. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Public Impeachment Hearings Begin TodayTwo state officials, George Kent and Bill Taylor, are scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Chino Students Send Off School Resource Officer With Dance RoutineCorporate Tillman performed a medley of dance moves on his way out as Don Lugo High School's school resource officer. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

11 hours ago

$3M Rent Relief Program To Help Low-Income LA Tenants Facing Short-Term Rent HikesLos Angeles officials Wednesday provided more details regarding an emergency rent relief subsidy to help low-income city residents who may have seen a spike in their rents ahead of a new state rent cap which takes effect in 2020.

11 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out At Downtown LA WarehouseSixty-eight firefighters fought the flames and hand it out within 26 minutes. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago