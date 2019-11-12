#SealTheMeal: David Goldstein's Investigation Into Food Delivery Services Prompts County-Wide ChangeJust weeks after our hidden camera investigation, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors passed a motion that could lead to sealed bags for all food deliveries and restaurants.

58 minutes ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov. 12)There was a possible road rage shooting on the 405 Freeway Monday night. Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering from brain surgery. Hyatt is becoming more environmentally friendly by removing miniature toiletries.

1 hour ago

Man Exonerated 11 Years After Wrongful Conviction For Armed Robberies In Boyle HeightsRuben Martinez Jr. was wrongfully convicted in 2008 for a series of armed robberies in Boyle Heights.Rachel Kim reports.

3 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Pet Sitter Horror StoriesA year ago, we investigated a popular pet sitting app after several pets died in the care of their sitters. Since then, viewers have contacted us about their own horror stories.

4 hours ago

House Prepares For First Public Hearings In President Trump's Impeachment InquiryThe stage is set for tomorrow as House Democrats take their impeachment inquiry of President Trump public. Randy Paige reports.

5 hours ago

Activists Rally In Downtown LA To Save DACA As SCOTUS Hears First Oral ArgumentsHundreds of pro-DACA demonstrators rallied in support of the controversial program Tuesday, as California Attorney General Xavier Becerra argued before the U.S. Supreme Court.

5 hours ago

Upland High School Students Build Medieval TrebuchetStudents at Upland High School got a lesson in physics when they built medieval trebuchets and launched pumpkins high into the air.

5 hours ago

Detectives Release Security Video Of Santa Ana Robber Wearing Charcoal MaskAuthorities have released surveillance video of a man wanted for robbing a Santa Ana liquor store at gunpoint back in June while wearing a black charcoal mask.

5 hours ago

Man Charged With Murder In Alleged DUI Crash That Killed Long Beach Family On HalloweenCarlo Adrian Navarro, 20, is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Long Beach.

5 hours ago

'Bad Blood' Behind Multiple Fights At South LA High School; School Police Hit With BottleEight students were detained Tuesday at a South Los Angeles high school after several fights broke out among students.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Westminster Pet Store Accused Of Selling Sick Puppies Closes Its DoorsA Westminster pet store accused of selling people sick dogs — some so sick they ended up dying — appears to have closed its doors.

7 hours ago

LA Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Against Ending DACA ProgramAs hundreds of pro-DACA demonstrators protested outside the U.S. Supreme Court and thousands of students in Los Angeles walked out of class, the high court's conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end a program that allows some immigrants to work legally in the United States and protects them from deportation. Kandiss Crone reports.

7 hours ago

Professor Talks About DACAJason Whitehead from CSULB discusses possible outcomes in DACA hearing.

8 hours ago

RAW: SKY2 Footage Of Police Responding To Reported Fights At Fremont High SchoolA heavy police presence was on campus at a South Los Angeles high school Tuesday after a fight broke out among students.

9 hours ago

DACA Supporters Hold Rally In Downtown LA As Supreme Court Hears CaseAs hundreds of pro-DACA demonstrators protested outside the U.S. Supreme Court and thousands of students in Los Angeles walked out of class, the high court's conservative majority seems prepared to allow the Trump administration to end a program that allows some immigrants to work legally in the United States and protects them from deportation. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Marina Mabrey On Los Angeles Sparks, Derek Fisher, Muffett McGrawThe LA Sparks guard talks with DJ Sixsmith about her first WNBA season, playing for former Lakers guard Derek Fisher and winning a national championship at Notre Dame.

12 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 12)We're turning up the heat with breezy offshore winds. We'll cool slightly Wednesday before a high pressure system returns Thursday and into the weekend. A high of 76 for the beaches and 87 for the valleys.

13 hours ago

Tracking App Life360 Driving Teens CrazyParents are using the app to track their teenagers' every move, whether they're driving too fast, or even texting behind the wheel. Joy Benedict reports.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov. 12)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

13 hours ago

Amazon To Open Traditional Grocery Store In Woodland HillsOnline retail giant Amazon is opening a tradition brick-and-mortar grocery store in Woodland Hills next year.

14 hours ago

Expert Explains How Teens Outsmart Life360 AppMary Meisenzahl from Business Insider discusses loopholes being found on the Life360 application.

14 hours ago

Amazon To Open First Grocery Store In Woodland HillsThe new store will be more traditional, and different from Whole Foods and its Amazon Go convenience stores. Tina Patel reports.

15 hours ago

USC Student Found Dead In Off-Campus Housing Is Ninth Death This SemesterNine students have died since the semester began at USC in late August. Kandiss Crone reports.

15 hours ago