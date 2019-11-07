Mike Bohn Takes Over USC AthleticsMike Bohn takes over USC Athletics, promising changes.

Bloomberg Taking Steps To Enter 2020 Democratic Presidential RaceMichael Bloomberg is taking steps to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, a person familiar with his plans tells CBS News.

Eye On Entertainment: 'Frozen 2' PremiereCrystal Cruz is live from the red carpet at the premiere of "Frozen 2."

Family Of Boy Told To Urinate In Classroom Trash Can, Forced To Wear Trash Bag Files Lawsuit Against LAUSDThe family of a boy who was allegedly denied access to a school bathroom, subsequently urinating on himself and was later forced to wear a trash bag has filed a lawsuit against the school district.

Vigil Held For Long Beach Family Killed On Halloween As Suspect Arrested For Unrelated CrimeA candlelight vigil was held at Los Cerritos Park in Long Beach in remembrance of the family who was killed on Halloween night by a suspected drunk driver.

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Nov. 7)Evelyn Taft takes a look a tonight's weather forecast.

People Gather At Borderline Bar & Grill To Remember Victims Killed In Mass ShootingPeople gathered outside of Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks Thursday night to remember the victims killed one year ago in a mass shooting.

Woman's Body Found, Bomb Threat Written On Sign Inside Simi Valley HomeA SWAT team and bomb squad were called to a Simi Valley home when someone reported finding a woman's body and a sign indicating there was a bomb in the house.

CBSLA: The Rundown (Nov. 7)A small plane crashed into a house in Upland sparking a fire and killing the pilot. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is taking steps to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. One man was shot when police opened fire this morning in West Covina.

Woman Starring In Indie Horror Film Charged In Real Life Murder Day After Filming WrapsThe woman, 30-year-old Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, was cast as a lead role in the indie horror film "From the Dark," shortly after being charged for manslaughter.

Goldstein Investigation: Metro BikesA new investigation finds nearly a third of bicycles provided through Metro's taxpayer-funded program are either stolen or stripped for parts.

2 On Your Side: Hero Loan WarningsA Ladera Heights senior is in jeopardy of losing her home after getting a "hero loan". Kristine Lazar has more.

One Year Later: Thousand Oaks Remembers 12 Killed In Borderline Bar ShootingFamilies and friends marked the anniversary of a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-western bar Thursday.

Pilot Killed After Small Plane Crashes Into House In Upland, Sparks Large FireThe pilot and sole occupant is presumed to have died in the wreck, the fire department confirmed.

Firefighters Free Man Trapped In Underground Sewer PipeFirefighters Thursday freed a man who somehow was trapped in an underground sewer pipe in the Wilmington area.

Officials Hold News Conference On Plane That Slammed Into Upland HomeA pilot was killed but no one on the ground was hurt after a small aircraft careened into a home in Upland Thursday morning, sparking a fire in the process.

'We're Here To Help': Rams QB Jared Goff Helps Out In Wake Of Borderline Bar Shooting, Woolsey FireJared Goff has been working with California Strong to raise money to support the victims of the shooting and the wildfires. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Fans Return For A Second Chance At Chris Brown's StuffIt's Day 2 of Chris Brown's yard sale in Tarzana, and fans are lined up. Joy Benedict reports.

Healing Garden Built In Tribute To Borderline Bar Victims, Survivors Opens To Public TodayIntricate details of the healing garden are a tribute to the 12 victims and the 248 survivors. Kara Finnstrom reports.

'They Wouldn't Want Me To Stop My Life': Survivor Recalls Escaping Borderline Bar ShootingReed Barthelemy was near the deejay booth when the shots rang out a year ago today at the Borderline Bar and Grill. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Families Mourn Loved Ones Killed In Borderline Bar Shooting On 1-Year AnniversaryThe Thousand Oaks community has been picking up the pieces after the shooting and Woolsey Fire last year. DeMarco Morgan reports.

WATCH: USC Names Mike Bohn New Athletic DirectorMike Bohn has been hired as the new athletic director at USC.

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Nov. 7)A high pressure system will strengthen to warm up temperatures Friday and create conditions for moderate fire danger. A high of 68 for the beaches and 82 for the valleys.

