ISIS Leader Killed In U.S. Military Raid, Trump AnnouncesThe founder and leader of ISIS has been killed in a U.S. military raid. Greg Mills reports.

8 minutes ago

Tick Fire Latest: Wildfire Burning In Santa Clarita Now 55 Percent ContainedThe Tick fire, a wildfire burning in the Santa Clarita area, was 55 percent contained as of Sunday. Crystal Cruz reports.

30 minutes ago

Skeletal Remains Uncovered In Tick Fire Burn Area In Santa ClaritaA grim discovery has been made in Santa Clarita in the Tick fire burn area. Crystal Cruz reports.

58 minutes ago

Trump: ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Killed In RaidISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a military raid, President Donald Trump has announced.

1 hour ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Oct. 27)Santa Ana winds are in today’s forecast with highs into the 70s. Alex Biston reports.

1 hour ago

Graphic Video Shows Moment Mini Cooper Hits BicyclistCBS 2/KCAL 9's Brittney Hopper reports on the police investigation into the hit and run, which occurred in Silver Lake Friday night.

10 hours ago

Remains Found In Tick Fire Burn Area Prompt Homicide InvestigationLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating found human remains of an unknown individual who was discovered in a burn area of the Tick Fire.

10 hours ago

Police Arrest Man For Hit And Run That Killed Two Horses And Severely Wounded Their RidersCBS 2/KCAL 9's Laurie Perez has the latest on the hit and run incident that occurred in Lakeview Friday night.

11 hours ago

REPORT: ISIS Leader Killed in U.S. RaidISIS leader al-Baghadi is reportedly killed in a U.S. raid; White House alerts the nation to a "major statement" by President Trump Sunday morning.

12 hours ago

New Report Finds Woolsey Fire Overwhelmed Local And State AgenciesCBSLA's Tom Wait reviews the key findings and recommendations of a new report that examines how agencies responded to last year's Woolsey fire.

13 hours ago

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mini Cooper Hits Bicyclist Head OnHome security video captures a dramatic crash in Silver Lake as a Mini Cooper hits a bicyclist and keeps going. The man who was hit is in stable condition.

14 hours ago

Hog Heaven: Pig Happy To Be Home After Tick FirePeople aren't the only evacuees returning home from the Tick Fire. Honey Bear the Pig at The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita headed straight for the mud, happy to be back.

15 hours ago

Freeway Of Fire: Tick Fire Evacuees Talk About Harrowing EscapeAs Tick Fire evacuees return, CBSLA's Greg Mills hears harrowing stories of how they escaped to safety.

16 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (10/26)Santa Ana winds set for Sunday, prompt fire weather watch warning.

16 hours ago

Senators Say TikTok Should Be Investigated By U.S. Intelligence For Potential "National Security Risks"Two U.S. senators say the time has come for an investigation into TikTok. The senators have requested that U.S. intelligence officials examine the wildly popular, Chinese-owned social media app for potential "national security risks."

1 day ago

Attorneys Announce Plans To File Wrongful Death Suit In Fatal Moreno Valley School AttackThe legal guardians of the 13-year-old boy killed after he was attacked at school said Friday they planned to sue Moreno Valley Unified School District in the boy's death.

1 day ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Oct. 25)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

1 day ago

San Bernardino Cop Fired After Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Man In 2018The San Bernardino police chief has terminated an officer after a deadly shooting in 2018 that was captured on body-worn camera.

1 day ago

Chapman Panthers Off To A 5-0 Start Heading Into Showdown With Cal LutheranYou don't have to look too far to find an undefeated football team in Southern California. The Chapman Panthers are 5-0 heading into their showdown match against Cal Lutheran, but that's not even the best story about the program this season.

1 day ago

Veteran Firefighter Shares His View From The Sky On Social MediaWhen flames tear through the night or when the smoke is so thick it can reflect a helicopter's shadow, Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedic Michael Dubron makes sure he has his camera rolling so he can take the public along for the ride.

1 day ago

Another Horse Euthanized At Santa Anita Park Bringing Total Of Deaths To 71 Since 2018 SeasonAnother horse has been euthanized at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia bringing the total number of horse deaths to 35 since Dec. 26 and 71 since the 2018 season.

1 day ago

Measles Confirmed In LA County Resident, 20th Case This YearHealth officials have confirmed another case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident — the 20th such case this year.

1 day ago

Cars Parked In Orange County Neighborhood Targeted By ThiefResidents of an Orange County neighborhood were very upset after a thief broke into more than a dozen cars earlier this week. One family said they left their car unlocked after coming home from the hospital with their 6-month-old son who has an inoperable brain tumor.

1 day ago

Driver Strikes 2 Horseback Riders — Killing Horses — Before Fleeing On FootLos Angeles police are looking for a driver who hit two horseback riders on Foothill Boulevard Friday evening before fleeing the scene on foot.

1 day ago