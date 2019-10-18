Water-Dropping Helicopters Conducting An Aerial Assault On Pacific Palisades Brush FireA more than 30-acre brush fire burning uphill in Pacific Palisades is threatening homes in rugged terrain.

1 hour ago

Flames Burn Near Hilltop Homes In Pacific PalisadesA fast-moving fire put several homes in danger Monday.

2 hours ago

69-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In San Pedro Boat FireFirefighters found a 69-year-old woman dead on a charred boat at the Port of Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.

2 hours ago

Brian Presley On "The Great Alaskan Race" & Kurt RussellThe actor and director discusses his new movie and shares the advice from Russell that changed the way he went about making "The Great Alaskan Race."

2 hours ago

Hot, Dry Conditions Keep Threat Of Fire Danger HighHot and dry conditions throughout the Southland this week have elevated the fire danger and the possibility of power shutoffs for some SoCal Edison customers.

3 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Oct. 21)Windy conditions throughout the Southland Monday with an elevated fire danger through the rest of the week. A high of 90 for the beaches and 91 for the valleys.

4 hours ago

The Rundown (Oct. 21)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

4 hours ago

Enough Fentanyl To Cause 4M Overdoses Seized In Single OC BustAs the opioid crisis continues to grow across the nation, authorities in Orange County reported last week that they seized 18 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of $1.25 million in a single bust. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Katherine McNamara On "Arrow" & "The Stand"The actor discusses her role on CW's hit show "Arrow" and explains what fans can expect from her in the new CBS show "The Stand."

5 hours ago

Hackers Cripple Sen Bernardino School District’s Computer SystemThe San Bernardino City Unified School District was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

6 hours ago

One Person Found Dead On Burning Boat In San PedroFirefighters found a person dead on a burning boat at the Port of Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.

8 hours ago

9 Injured After Crash Touches Off Geyser, Collapses Roof Of Canoga Park Shoe StoreNine people were hurt – including a 4-year-old child -- after a suspected drunk driver caused a collision into a fire hydrant in Canoga Park Sunday evening, creating a massive geyser which collapsed the roof of a nearby shoe store. Tina Patel reports.

8 hours ago

One Shot, Killed In Boyle HeightsOne person was shot and killed in Boyle Heights early Monday morning.

8 hours ago

Report: LAPD Failed To Investigate Thousands Of Cases Of Child AbuseThe Chronicle Of Social Change says there were about 4,000 cases of child abuse that the LAPD failed to investigate over the last year-and-a-half. Cristy Fajardo reports.

14 hours ago

Stevenson Ranch Residents Glad To See Wild Winds Calming DownThe winds and Red Flag Warnings keep residents here on edge and at the ready. Brittney Hopper reports.

14 hours ago

2-Vehicle Accident Touches Off Chaos In The Valley -- Geyser, Water Rescue, Roof CollapseBrian Humphrey with the LAFD said nine people were injured in the two vehicles with at least four of the injuries being traumatic. None of them was believed to be life-threatening. Desmond Shaw in Sky9 and Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.

15 hours ago

Car Slams Into Fire Hydrant Creating GeyserThe accident took place in Canoga Park. It was unconfirmed but several people allegedly had to be rescued from the vehicle. Desmond Shaw reports.

16 hours ago

Political Analysis: Professor Looks At Trump's Approval, Syria, Quid Pro Quo And ImpeachmentProfessor Jack Pitney of Claremont McKenna College weighs in on the week's biggest political topics. Sara Donchey has the questions.

16 hours ago

Smoke Reported Inside Terminal At LAXOfficials decided the smoke was nothing serious. It was apparently coming from a refrigerator at a coffee shop -- no injuries or evacuations reported. Desmond Shaw reports.

18 hours ago

Cancer Drug Breakthrough Saves Southland Woman's LifeThe cancer drug Herceptin helped a local woman beat breast cancer. Lesley Marin reports.

18 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (Oct. 20)A return to the work week will bring more dry and warm weather to the Southland. Amber Lee reports.

19 hours ago

Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Reported In NorthridgeThe female driver of a pickup collided with a female driver in a Nissan. The woman in the Nissan was declared dead, the pickup driver fled the scene. Sara Donchey reports.

20 hours ago

Short Pursuit Ends With Deputy-Involved Shooting In CudahyIt was unclear if the suspect was hit but he remains at large, authorities said. Chris Holmstrom reports.

20 hours ago

Santa Clarita Valley Residents On Edge As Red Flag Conditions Put Fire Teams On AlertResidents are keeping a wary eye on the sky for signs of smoke as high winds and low humidity conspire to create ideal fire conditions.

20 hours ago