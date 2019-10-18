New Baby Giraffe Makes Debut At LA ZooThe female Masai giraffe was born on Oct. 5. Suzanne Marques reports.

37 minutes ago

Girls At Mid-Wilshire School Watch First All-Female Spacewalk LiveThe girls woke up before sunrise to watch the history-making spacewalk. Hermela Aregawi reports.

39 minutes ago

Food, Music, Fun Take Over Crenshaw District This WeekendThe 14th annual Taste Of Soul Festival will be hosted by CBS2's own Pat Harvey and DeMarco Morgan. Kandiss Crone reports.

43 minutes ago

LA County Public Health: 'Stop Vaping Now'There are two new reported cases of serious vaping-associated injuries in the county. DeMarco Morgan reports.

47 minutes ago

Magnitude-3.7 Earthquake Strikes ComptonThe temblor was reportedly felt from Simi Valley to Escondido. Tina Patel reports.

53 minutes ago

Strong, Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Put Firefighters On AlertHigh winds have returned to Southern California, along with red flag conditions. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 hour ago

Pets2Love: Big ManTo adopt Big Man, call (213) 485-0214 and ask for ID# A1900670.

1 hour ago

Pasadena School Board Eyes Further School Closures Over Declining EnrollmentPasadena's school district is losing students — about 1,200 students in the past five years — forcing the board of education to tackle the issue of closing some schools in order to keep the district solvent.

6 hours ago

Ridgecrest Quakes Linked To New Movement Along California Fault Capable Of 8.0 TemblorWhen the Ridgecrest earthquakes rocked Southern California this past summer, scientists said a fault capable of producing an 8.0-magnitude quake began sliding.

8 hours ago

1 Dead Of Gunshot Wounds In Downtown High Rise, Police Conducting Limited SearchPolice locked down a downtown residential building and surrounding streets Thursday night while they investigated a deadly shooting.

9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Oct. 17)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

9 hours ago

El Chapo's Son Captured After Fierce Gun Battle -- Then ReleasedAfter hours of unrelenting violence, authorities said they released El Chapo's son to protect lives. Tom Wait reports.

9 hours ago

Officials Confirm 'Suspicious' Item In Blanket Found In Abandoned Car Is BodyAuthorities are being tight-lipped about the possible identity of the victim. Stacey Butler reports.

10 hours ago

Inland Empire Residents Prepare For Potential Power Outages As Winds ReturnThousands of people across Southern California should be prepared for the possibility of more planned power outages over the next several days as another wind event was forecast to hit the area.

10 hours ago

Wendy Williams Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame"The elephant in the room is that I've been having a really, really tough year," television host Wendy Williams said after unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Williams began the 11th season of her eponymous talk show in September.

10 hours ago

President's Acting Chief Of Staff Sets Off Firestorm After Admitting Trump Committed Impeachable OffenseMick Mulvaney, the president's acting chief of staff, said Thursday that the call the president made to Ukraine's president involved a quid pro quo deal to get dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Later, Mulvaney dialed the comment back and said it was taken out of context. Cristy Fajardo reports.

10 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Teen Girls Keep Holocaust Survivor's Story AliveWith the help of a $5,000 grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation, two teen girls paid tribute to an area Holocaust survivor by curating her tapestries into an exhibit at the Feldman Gallery at the Harvard-Westlake School.

11 hours ago

1 Dead Of Gunshot Wounds In Downtown High Rise, Police InvestigatingPolice were investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

11 hours ago

Residents Of Mobile Home Park Balk At $355 A Month Rent HikeA new law keeps landlords from charging renters more than a 5 percent rent increase -- but that law doesn't include people in mobile home parks. Lesley Marin reports.

12 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Oct. 17)A CHP officer was hurt today following a pursuit today in the San Fernando Valley. Those devastated by the Saddle Ridge Fire can now get help at a new assistance center in Sylmar. A drill at Biola University in La Mirada this morning as part of the Great California Shakeout.

13 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Does The Used Car You're Buying Meet Safety Standard?2 On Your Side's Kristine Lazar says as many as one in nine used vehicles have Takata air bags which have been recalled.

13 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Oct. 17)Garth Kemp looks at the forecast for the next seven days and says some of those days will be scorching.

14 hours ago

20-Acre Brush Fire In Goleta Prompts Evacuations, Closes 101 FreewayA brush fire burning in Goleta prompted evacuations and partially closed the 101 Freeway Thursday.

14 hours ago

CHP Motorcycle Officer Hurt In Crash During Northridge Police ChaseA California Highway Patrol motor officer crashed Thursday during a chase in Northridge.

14 hours ago