DUI Suspect Carjacks Pickup Driver In LancasterThe driver is seen speeding through a desert area before carjacking a driver.

5 hours ago

WATCH: UK Royal Air Force Red Arrows Zip Past Hollywood SignThe Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flew past the iconic Hollywood sign Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Ed Buck In Overdose Deaths At West Hollywood ApartmentA federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment.

6 hours ago

Union Airport Workers, Rideshare Drivers March On LAXTraffic was brought to a standstill Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport as hundreds of airport employees, Uber and Lyft drivers and other workers marched on LAX to demand support for the “Unions for All” movement.

6 hours ago

Jim's Picks: Week 5Here are Jim Hill's predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 5.

7 hours ago

Three Indicted On Conspiracy, Distribution Charges In Overdose Death Of Rapper Mac MillerTwo Southland men and an Arizona resident were indicted in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday in connection with the death of rapper-producer Mac Miller.

8 hours ago

Man Critically Hurt After Getting Trapped Underneath Expo Line Train In Downtown LAFirefighters had to lift a train in order to rescue a man who got trapped underneath it on the Expo Line in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, a few blocks from the Staples Center.

9 hours ago

Trump, Newsom Exchange Barbs Over Election LawsuitThe president and the Californian governor sounded off during and after a White House news conference.

10 hours ago

Placido Domingo Resigns As Director Of LA Opera Over Harassment AllegationsOpera star Placido Domingo has resigned as the general director of LA Opera in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

10 hours ago

LAUSD Parents, Students Get Walking For International Walk To School DayToday's events are dedicated to a crossing guard who was struck and killed in Valley Glen last month. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Winnetka Man Arrested In Attack, Robbery Over Russian 'MAGA' HatThe attack was apparently over a red hat with Russian writing that the victim said meant "Make America Great Again." Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Hospitalized After Blockage Found In ArteryThe campaign says the Vermont senator will rest a few days, canceling events and appearances until further notice. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kicks Off Union March On LAXAirport workers and rideshare drivers are marching on LAX ahead of a Unions for All summit. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Teen Pleads Not Guilty To Voluntary Manslaughter In Beating Death Of Moreno Valley ClassmateOne of two teen boys charged in the beating death of a classmate at a middle school in Moreno Valley last month made his first court appearance Wednesday. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

'Mean Girls' Pop-Up Coming to Santa MonicaThey made "fetch" happen, and it'll happen in Santa Monica.

12 hours ago

Will Smith to Release 'Bel-Air Athletics' LineThe new athleisure line is a nod to the actor's '90s sitcom, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

12 hours ago

'Ghostbusters' to Return to TheatresFor locations where the classic comedy will play on the big screen go to www.fathomevents.com/events/ghostbusters-1984-35th-anniversary.

12 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Oct. 2)Warmer temperatures across the Southland with a high of 80 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.

13 hours ago

The Rundown (Oct. 2)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

13 hours ago

West Hollywood School Head Pleading Guilty In Admissions ScandalThe director of a private school in West Hollywood is pleading guilty for his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, admitting that he accepted bribes from parents to help fix standardized test scores.

14 hours ago