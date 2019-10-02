SKY2 was overhead as a suspect led CHP officers on a wild pursuit through the desert where he was captured carjacking a man, crashing a stolen vehicle stealing a CHP cruiser.
SKY2 Captures Suspect As He Leads CHP Officers On Wild Desert Pursuit
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Car Slams Into Long Beach 7-ElevenA car slammed into a Long Beach 7-Eleven Wednesday night. It was not immediately known what led up to the accident.
Eye On Entertainment: Nights Of The JackKing Gillette Ranch in Calabasas kicked off the Halloween season with its annual Nights of the Jack event, a showcase of hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins placed along a half-mile trail on the property.
Trump Lashes Out At Democrats Over Impeachment ProbePresident Trump angrily lashed out at Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry and the whistleblower whose complaint prompted it, accusing a House chairman of treason and saying only "legitimate" whistleblowers should be entitled to protection from retaliation.
SKY2 Captures Suspect As He Leads CHP Officers On Wild Desert PursuitSKY2 was overhead as a suspect led CHP officers on a wild pursuit through the desert where he was captured carjacking a man, crashing a stolen vehicle stealing a CHP cruiser.
CHP Chases Carjacking, Assault Suspect Who Commandeered Police VehicleThe CHP and Sheriff's Deputies chased a suspect Wednesday evening in one of the wildest chases the Southland has seen in years.
Hunt Is On For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Plowed Into Woman In Parking LotThe victim was walking through a West Covina parking lot when the driver backed into her knocking her to the ground. He stopped , looked at the victim and then sped off. Lesley Marin reports.
Ditch Brings Wild Chase To An EndA police chase came to an anti-climactic end Wednesday.
Orange County Couple Hoping For Safe Return Of 5 BulldogsAn Orange County couple has taken matters into their own hands after they said their five bulldogs were taken from their Anaheim backyard on Monday.
DUI Suspect Steals CHP Patrol Car During PursuitWatch it live on CBSLA.com.
More Videos
DUI Suspect Carjacks Pickup Driver In LancasterThe driver is seen speeding through a desert area before carjacking a driver.
WATCH: UK Royal Air Force Red Arrows Zip Past Hollywood SignThe Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team flew past the iconic Hollywood sign Wednesday.
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Ed Buck In Overdose Deaths At West Hollywood ApartmentA federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment.
Union Airport Workers, Rideshare Drivers March On LAXTraffic was brought to a standstill Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport as hundreds of airport employees, Uber and Lyft drivers and other workers marched on LAX to demand support for the “Unions for All” movement.
Jim's Picks: Week 5Here are Jim Hill's predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 5.
Three Indicted On Conspiracy, Distribution Charges In Overdose Death Of Rapper Mac MillerTwo Southland men and an Arizona resident were indicted in Los Angeles federal court Wednesday in connection with the death of rapper-producer Mac Miller.
Man Critically Hurt After Getting Trapped Underneath Expo Line Train In Downtown LAFirefighters had to lift a train in order to rescue a man who got trapped underneath it on the Expo Line in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, a few blocks from the Staples Center.
Trump, Newsom Exchange Barbs Over Election LawsuitThe president and the Californian governor sounded off during and after a White House news conference.
Placido Domingo Resigns As Director Of LA Opera Over Harassment AllegationsOpera star Placido Domingo has resigned as the general director of LA Opera in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.
LAUSD Parents, Students Get Walking For International Walk To School DayToday's events are dedicated to a crossing guard who was struck and killed in Valley Glen last month. Kandiss Crone reports.
Winnetka Man Arrested In Attack, Robbery Over Russian 'MAGA' HatThe attack was apparently over a red hat with Russian writing that the victim said meant "Make America Great Again." Suzanne Marques reports.
Bernie Sanders Hospitalized After Blockage Found In ArteryThe campaign says the Vermont senator will rest a few days, canceling events and appearances until further notice. Suzanne Marques reports.
Presidential Candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kicks Off Union March On LAXAirport workers and rideshare drivers are marching on LAX ahead of a Unions for All summit. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Teen Pleads Not Guilty To Voluntary Manslaughter In Beating Death Of Moreno Valley ClassmateOne of two teen boys charged in the beating death of a classmate at a middle school in Moreno Valley last month made his first court appearance Wednesday. Tina Patel reports.
'Mean Girls' Pop-Up Coming to Santa MonicaThey made "fetch" happen, and it'll happen in Santa Monica.
Will Smith to Release 'Bel-Air Athletics' LineThe new athleisure line is a nod to the actor's '90s sitcom, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
'Ghostbusters' to Return to TheatresFor locations where the classic comedy will play on the big screen go to www.fathomevents.com/events/ghostbusters-1984-35th-anniversary.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Oct. 2)Warmer temperatures across the Southland with a high of 80 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.
The Rundown (Oct. 2)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.
West Hollywood School Head Pleading Guilty In Admissions ScandalThe director of a private school in West Hollywood is pleading guilty for his role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, admitting that he accepted bribes from parents to help fix standardized test scores.