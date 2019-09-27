Stem Cells Destroyed After Freezer Malfunctions At Childrens Hospital Los AngelesThe stem cells are usually thawed after chemotherapy to restock patients' blood with healthy cells. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Car Chase That Ended In CrashDeputies were in pursuit of two cars from Lakewood when one crashed, and another drove away. DeMarco Morgan reports.

3 hours ago

Man Killed In South LA CrashThe driver's car slammed into a parked van, leaving clear skid marks in the road. Suzanne Marques reports.

3 hours ago

Flight From JFK Lands At LAX After Being Delayed For HoursA flight traveling from JFK to LAX Thursday was delayed for hours after a man caused a scene over the use of the first class restrooms. The man was eventually escorted off the plane, which landed in Los Angeles roughly four hours after it was scheduled to.

10 hours ago

Goldstein Investigates: Over $580,000 In Unclaimed LAUSD Property Sitting UnusedMore than half a million dollars in school district money that could be used for supplies has been sitting unused for years.

10 hours ago

Ninth Grader Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Seventh Grader At Corona Del Mar High SchoolA ninth grader was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a seventh grader at Corona Del Mar High School.

10 hours ago

Police Searching For Burglary Suspects After Pursuit Ends In CrashPolice are looking for one person who took off after crashing and another vehicle for suspected burglary after a pursuit ended in a crash in Cerritos.

10 hours ago

Night After Parents Accused Of Setting 'Bad Example' At Vigil, Families Honor Teen As District Vows To Do MoreSome parents said they hoped there would be more productive conversations in the future that helped the community work together to prevent bullying, which is what happened Thursday night as families gathered at the school again to honor the teen.

11 hours ago

Woman Caught In Midst Of Racist Rant Apologizes, New Video EmergesThe woman who was caught on video in the midst of a racist rant outside of an Eagle Rock CVS apologized via social media as new video shows her threatening physical violence against her neighbors — prompting them to get restraining orders against the woman.

11 hours ago

Father Remains Hopeful That Suspect Who Fatally Shot Son One Year Ago Will Be CaughtIt's been one year since a 20-year-old from Long Beach was fatally shot, but the victim's family isn't giving up hope that the shooter will be caught.

11 hours ago

Police Shut Down Illegal Marijuana Vaping Operating In San Gabriel ValleyPolice shut down an illegal marijuana vaping operation in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday after executing a search warrant at a vacant office building.

11 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Commercial Builder Gives Back To Community By Building Housing For The HomelessSteaven Jones moved to Southern California from the segregated South in 1965 to be a commercial builder. For the past 19 years, he's dedicated his time to creating housing for the area's homeless.

12 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept. 26)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Whistleblower Complaint Says White House Tried To "Lock Down" Ukraine Call RecordsThe House Intelligence Committee has released an unclassified version of the whistleblower complaint ahead of testimony by the director of national intelligence.

12 hours ago

LAPD Releases Video From Violent August Incident In The Miracle MileThe Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video from a violent incident in the Miracle Mile.

13 hours ago

Vault Explosion Knocks Out Power to 2,500 in Pico-Union AreaA vault explosion knocked out power to roughly 2,500 people Thursday evening.

13 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 26)Democratic donor Ed Buck will remain in jail. Buck faces charges in connection with two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment. Former French president Jacques Chirac has died at 86. Another L.A. businessman has been sentenced to four months in prison in the college admissions scandal.

13 hours ago

Some LA Drivers Are Changing Jobs To Cut Commute TimesThe survey released by the carpool app Scoop says 24% of employees in the L.A. area have left a job because it takes too long to get there.

14 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In Rancho Palos Verdes, Homicide Detectives InvestigatingHomicide detectives were investigating Thursday evening after a woman was found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago