2 On Your Side: City Emails Shed Light On Compton's Pothole Problem2 On Your Side's Kristine Lazar, so she put in a public records request and uncovered new details revealing why officials have yet to do anything about the potholes Tucker Street.

2 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Man Suspected Of Attacking Realtor At Encino Open House ArrestedLos Angles Police Department arrested a man they suspect of attacking a real estate agent at an Encino open house on Sunday. The Tuesday night arrest came after two more women came forward to say they also had unsettling encounters with a man caught on video attacking a real estate agent.

18 minutes ago

High Heat, Santa Ana Winds Raise Risk Of Power Outages Across Riverside, San Bernardino CountiesApproximately 85 customers in unincorporated Beaumont and Banning were without power as SCE officials inspected lines and monitored conditions.

21 minutes ago

Fourth Attempted Kidnapping Reported In Aliso Viejo, Laguna HillsAn attempted kidnapping of a 28-year-old female occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail near Sheep Hills Park near the underpass of Moulton Parkway, according to a statement from authorities. It was the fourth incident of its kind in the area and nearby Laguna Hills.

48 minutes ago

2 More Women Say They Have Had Encounters With Man Who Attacked Realtor At Encino Open HouseTwo more women have come forward to say they have had unsettling encounters with the man caught on video attacking a real estate agent at an open house in Encino on Sunday.

1 hour ago

1 Dead Following South LA Hit-And-Run, Police Looking For SuspectPolice are searching for a driver who struck two pedestrians in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

2 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into President TrumpThe president says he will release the transcript of the phone call that pushed democrats over the impeachment edge and the whistleblower who reported that call wants to speak to Congress. Tom Wait reports.

2 hours ago

Metro Bus Involved In Crash With BMW On 101 Freeway In Studio CityOnly one lane was open following an accident on the northbound 101 Freeway involving a Metro bus and a silver BMW.

3 hours ago

Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out, Sues UCLAAn alleged victim of the sexual abuse scandal at UCLA is speaking out for the first time, claiming she was also subjected to retaliation from her employer. Dave Lopez reports.

4 hours ago