The singer-songwriter discusses her new Moby-produced single, a mix of Prince's "Purple Rain" and Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons."
Julie Mintz Discusses Her "Purple Rain/Million Reasons" Mash-Up
Sponsored By
Categories: KCBSTV
Latest Videos
Julie Mintz Discusses Her "Purple Rain/Million Reasons" Mash-UpThe singer-songwriter discusses her new Moby-produced single, a mix of Prince's "Purple Rain" and Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons."
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (9/21)Santa Ana winds will blow in mid-week and bring warmer temperatures.
Burst Water Pipe Floods Garage, Submerges CarsSome Westwood residents woke up to find their cars submerged after a water pipe burst overnight in their apartment building's garage.
Billie Jean King Library Opens Today In Long BeachBack in July, city council voted to name a library after Long Beach-native Billie Jean King — and it opens today.
Names Of Those Affected By Cancer Printed On Plane Bound For FloridaAn American Airlines plane that left Los Angeles International Airport headed toward Florida on Friday was printed with the names of more than 22,000 cancer patients. On the flight were dozens of survivors and caretakers ready for a weekend of fun.
HGTV Host, Comedian Suzanne Whang Dies From Cancer At Age 56Television host, actress and comedian Suzanne Whang died Tuesday in her Los Angeles home after a long battle with breast cancer.
Weekend Picks: Knott's Berry Farm, Free Museum Day, Vegan TacosTime Out LA Editor Michael Juliano talks about the best things to do in LA this weekend.
German Shepherd Seriously Injured After Being Dragged By Car Ready For AdoptionA German shepherd that was seriously injured after being dragged alongside a truck in Mead Valley earlier this year is now ready for adoption.
2 Vaping Companies Agree To Stop Marketing Products To Minors, Pay $175,000Two vaping companies targeted by the city of Los Angeles have now agreed to stop marketing their products to minors.
More Videos
Hotel Magnate, Philanthropist and Sportsman Barron Hilton Dies At 91Barron Hilton — a giant in the world of business, sports and philanthropy — died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. He was 91.
A Brawl? Bullying? A Student Is Arrested For Having Guns At High School In Moreno ValleyA search of the student's car turned up two loaded guns. Nicole Comstock spoke to concerned parents.
Our Jeff Michael Emcees Event Honoring Pasadena HeroesMembers of the Pasadena Fire Department were recognized this evening at a fundraising gala and awards ceremony. CBS2 anchor Jeff Michael emceed the event. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.
2 Students Arrested, 2 Taken To The Hospital After Brawl At Paramount High SchoolTwo students were arrested on suspicion of battery after a fight turned into a violent brawl Friday at Paramount High School.
Her Son Was Murdered 10 Years Ago Today -- And Killer Remains At LargeKatheryn Harris wants answers Her son was murdered 10 years ago today. Rachel Kim reports.
Caught On Camera: Riverside Woman Robbed At Gunpoint After Winning At Morongo CasinoA 68-year-old Riverside woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of her home after winning big at the Morongo Casino.
President Trump Sends Troops To Saudi Arabia After Attacks On Oil FacilitiesCritics of the president's are asking why can't Saudi Arabia defend its own. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Eye On Entertainment: Bob Hearts Abishola Shares The LoveTo promote CBS's new show Bob Hearts Abishola, premiering Monday, the network unveiled a pop-up sculpture on the Santa Monica Pier in the spirit of a famous bridge in Paris where pairs of people are given a lock and key, writing the name of their true love and attaching it to the fence as a sign of their enduring love.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept. 20)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
Person Falls To Their Death At Rancho Palos VerdesWitnesses called 911 about reports of a person falling off a cliff. Rescuers found a body. Story developing. Pat Harvey reports.
Flights Canceled At John Wayne Airport As Hurricane Lorena Nears Cabo San LucasKristi Cook from Laguna Beach was one of dozens of Southwest Airlines passengers who saw their flights cancelled or delayed.
Irvine Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By Man She Met Online, Prosecutors SayAuthorities Friday arrested a 22-year-old Los Angeles man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Irvine girl he met online, and investigators believe he could have more victims.
Off-Duty Security Guard Kills 1, Injures 2 In Lynwood ShootingAn off-duty security guard killed one man and injured two more in a shooting in a Lynwood parking lot early Friday morning during an attempted robbery.
Hundreds Gather In Downtown LA For Global 'Climate Strike'Hundreds of people marched Friday in downtown Los Angeles and around the Southland as part of a coordinated global campaign aimed at raising awareness of climate change.
Haunted Hayride Returns To Griffith ParkFor the eleventh year, the Haunted Hayride is coming back to Griffith Park. Founder and producer of the Haunted Hayride, Melissa Carbone, drops by KCAL9 studio to talk about the event, which runs from Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.
Climate Change Strike at USCStudents at USC join the global climate change strike on their college campus.
Ed Buck Held Without Bail on Federal ChargesAttorney and legal analyst, Alexandra Kazarian, discusses Ed Buck's case.
Thousands Of Youth Demand Action On Climate Change In Downtown LAThe LA protest was part of a global climate strike, urging world leaders to take action. Randy Paige reports.
'Love Island' Castaway Kyra Green Guest Stars On 'Bold & Beautiful'Kyra Green will guest star as model "Antonia" on the soap opera. Sandra Mitchell reports.
Parents Let Kids 'Ditch For Diego' To Protest BullyingParents say schools are not protecting their children from bullying while on campus. Tina Patel reports.