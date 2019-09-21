Hotel Magnate, Philanthropist and Sportsman Barron Hilton Dies At 91Barron Hilton — a giant in the world of business, sports and philanthropy — died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. He was 91.

12 hours ago

A Brawl? Bullying? A Student Is Arrested For Having Guns At High School In Moreno ValleyA search of the student's car turned up two loaded guns. Nicole Comstock spoke to concerned parents.

13 hours ago

Our Jeff Michael Emcees Event Honoring Pasadena HeroesMembers of the Pasadena Fire Department were recognized this evening at a fundraising gala and awards ceremony. CBS2 anchor Jeff Michael emceed the event. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.

13 hours ago

2 Students Arrested, 2 Taken To The Hospital After Brawl At Paramount High SchoolTwo students were arrested on suspicion of battery after a fight turned into a violent brawl Friday at Paramount High School.

13 hours ago

Her Son Was Murdered 10 Years Ago Today -- And Killer Remains At LargeKatheryn Harris wants answers Her son was murdered 10 years ago today. Rachel Kim reports.

13 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Riverside Woman Robbed At Gunpoint After Winning At Morongo CasinoA 68-year-old Riverside woman was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of her home after winning big at the Morongo Casino.

14 hours ago

President Trump Sends Troops To Saudi Arabia After Attacks On Oil FacilitiesCritics of the president's are asking why can't Saudi Arabia defend its own. Jeff Nguyen reports.

14 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: Bob Hearts Abishola Shares The LoveTo promote CBS's new show Bob Hearts Abishola, premiering Monday, the network unveiled a pop-up sculpture on the Santa Monica Pier in the spirit of a famous bridge in Paris where pairs of people are given a lock and key, writing the name of their true love and attaching it to the fence as a sign of their enduring love.

15 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept. 20)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Person Falls To Their Death At Rancho Palos VerdesWitnesses called 911 about reports of a person falling off a cliff. Rescuers found a body. Story developing. Pat Harvey reports.

18 hours ago

Flights Canceled At John Wayne Airport As Hurricane Lorena Nears Cabo San LucasKristi Cook from Laguna Beach was one of dozens of Southwest Airlines passengers who saw their flights cancelled or delayed.

19 hours ago

Irvine Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By Man She Met Online, Prosecutors SayAuthorities Friday arrested a 22-year-old Los Angeles man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Irvine girl he met online, and investigators believe he could have more victims.

20 hours ago

Off-Duty Security Guard Kills 1, Injures 2 In Lynwood ShootingAn off-duty security guard killed one man and injured two more in a shooting in a Lynwood parking lot early Friday morning during an attempted robbery.

20 hours ago

Hundreds Gather In Downtown LA For Global 'Climate Strike'Hundreds of people marched Friday in downtown Los Angeles and around the Southland as part of a coordinated global campaign aimed at raising awareness of climate change.

20 hours ago

Haunted Hayride Returns To Griffith ParkFor the eleventh year, the Haunted Hayride is coming back to Griffith Park. Founder and producer of the Haunted Hayride, Melissa Carbone, drops by KCAL9 studio to talk about the event, which runs from Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.

23 hours ago

Climate Change Strike at USCStudents at USC join the global climate change strike on their college campus.

23 hours ago

Ed Buck Held Without Bail on Federal ChargesAttorney and legal analyst, Alexandra Kazarian, discusses Ed Buck's case.

23 hours ago

Thousands Of Youth Demand Action On Climate Change In Downtown LAThe LA protest was part of a global climate strike, urging world leaders to take action. Randy Paige reports.

1 day ago

'Love Island' Castaway Kyra Green Guest Stars On 'Bold & Beautiful'Kyra Green will guest star as model "Antonia" on the soap opera. Sandra Mitchell reports.

1 day ago

Parents Let Kids 'Ditch For Diego' To Protest BullyingParents say schools are not protecting their children from bullying while on campus. Tina Patel reports.

1 day ago