To adopt Myers, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A1548079.
Pets2Love: Myers
Ziva David Returns From The Dead On 'NCIS'Cote de Pablo talked to Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques about returning for the show's 17th season premiere.
September Snow Falls On Mammoth LakesMammoth Mountain shut down for the summer just two months ago. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report.
Apple Fans Camped Out To Be First To Get New iPhoneThe iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max are being released in stores today. Suzanne Marques reports.
Climate Change Protests Happening Around The GlobeYouth protests in Los Angeles will take place at noon in Pershing Square. Suzanne Marques reports.
Students Plan To Ditch In Honor Of Diego, Boy Seriously Injured In School FightSome parents are encouraging their children to ditch school to gather in honor of Diego. Tina Patel reports.
Man Shot By Police Believed To Have First Sparked Fire In Nearby Covina FieldThe officer-involved shooting happened a short distance from where the fire was started. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Armed Robbery Suspect Shot By Police In Long BeachOfficers had been following a vehicle suspected of being involved in a robbery. Kandiss Crone reports.
Blue Man Group Takes On Venice BeachThe Blue Man Group recorded a music video for their new song at the skate park. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report.
Man Taken Into Custody After Santa Monica StandoffThe standoff happened near a Maserati dealership on 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. Suzanne Marques reports.
UCLA's Dan Guerrero To RetireDan Guerrero has led the Bruins since 2002. Jim Hill reports.
2 On Your Side: Parents Seek Help Following Spike In Fights At Apple Valley SchoolA group of parents is concerned after learning from their children what happens at their Apple Valley school. The parents say they've talked to the school about bullying, but nothing seems to change. Kristine Lazar reports.
Postal Worker Braves House Fire To Warn Customer Of FlamesJose Garcia was delivering mail Wednesday when a home on his route caught fire. Garcia banged on the door of the home to warn his customers of the flames. He sustained minor burn injuries to his hand. Luckily nobody was in the home.
Hundreds Turned Away From Black Keys Concert When Venue Tells Them Their Tix Are NixSome paid into the hundreds of dollars only to find out their tickets for the sold-out Black Keys show were no good. And that wasn't good. Crystal Cruz reports.
San Pedro Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged IntruderThe homeowner said the suspect lunged at him and was reaching for his waistband. Rachel Kim reports.
The Whistleblower: Democrats Accuse Trump Of A Potential Cover-Up, Republicans Say Not So FastThe White House also is being accused of pressuring the Justice Department not to share with Congress what the whistleblower told them. Sara Donchey reports.
Ed Buck Federally Charged In 2017 Overdose Death Of Gemmel Moore, Victim's Mother Speaks OutProminent Democratic donor Ed Buck was federally charged in the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, one of two men who died of drug overdoses at Buck's West Hollywood condo, and investigators say they've located 10 additional victims.
Vigil Held In Honor Of 13-Year-Old Critically Hurt In Attack By School BulliesParents and students attend a vigil Thursday to honor the spirit of the young 13-year-old Diego. Nicole Comstock reports.
Man Allegedly Shooting Firearm In Backyard Of Covina HomeFirefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.
Knott's Berry Farm Transforms Into Spooky Theme Park For HalloweenThe spooky fun was just getting started as Knott's Berry Farm celebrated opening night of Knott's Scary Farm, the annual Halloween-themed experience at the park featuring a haunted house filled with scares. Knott's Scary Farm runs through Nov. 2.
Police Searching For Suspected Armed Man Following Covina FireFirefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.
Pilot Killed In Cessna Plane Crash On Roof Of Commercial Building In TorranceA pilot was killed and his lone passenger critically injured Thursday in the crash of a small plane onto the roof of a commercial building east of Torrance Municipal Airport. Nobody on the ground was injured.
Vigil For A Motorcyclist Who Died Last Night Blocks 5 Freeway Ramp in PacoimaA vigil was blocking the Terra Bella off ramp of the 5 Freeway Thursday night. This is the location where Gerardo Samaniego Jr. was killed this morning after he crashed into a wall while a group of motorcyclists were allegedly performing dangerous stunts.
People Making A Difference: Santa Clarita Woman Making Life A Gentler For Abused AnimalsTwenty years ago, Ellie Laks found her calling when she opened The Gentle Barn in the backyard of her Santa Clarita home to give abused, neglected and unwanted animals a home filled with love.
9 On Entertainment (Sept. 19)Renee Zellweger channels the late Judy Garland in a new movie and the prime time Emmys count down begins. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.
Koreatown Home Engulfed In Flames, No Information On InjuriesA Koreatown home in the 3300 block of West Olympic Boulevard was engulfed in flames Thursday night as firefighters battled the blaze. It was unknown if there were any injuries.
1 Firefighter Injured In 2-Alarm Fire At Bimbo BakeriesA fire broke out at Bimbo Bakeries Thursday evening. It was reported that one firefighter was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept.19)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
