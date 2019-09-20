Man Taken Into Custody After Santa Monica StandoffThe standoff happened near a Maserati dealership on 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. Suzanne Marques reports.

2 hours ago

UCLA's Dan Guerrero To RetireDan Guerrero has led the Bruins since 2002. Jim Hill reports.

4 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Parents Seek Help Following Spike In Fights At Apple Valley SchoolA group of parents is concerned after learning from their children what happens at their Apple Valley school. The parents say they've talked to the school about bullying, but nothing seems to change. Kristine Lazar reports.

6 hours ago

Postal Worker Braves House Fire To Warn Customer Of FlamesJose Garcia was delivering mail Wednesday when a home on his route caught fire. Garcia banged on the door of the home to warn his customers of the flames. He sustained minor burn injuries to his hand. Luckily nobody was in the home.

7 hours ago

Hundreds Turned Away From Black Keys Concert When Venue Tells Them Their Tix Are NixSome paid into the hundreds of dollars only to find out their tickets for the sold-out Black Keys show were no good. And that wasn't good. Crystal Cruz reports.

8 hours ago

San Pedro Homeowner Fatally Shoots Alleged IntruderThe homeowner said the suspect lunged at him and was reaching for his waistband. Rachel Kim reports.

9 hours ago

The Whistleblower: Democrats Accuse Trump Of A Potential Cover-Up, Republicans Say Not So FastThe White House also is being accused of pressuring the Justice Department not to share with Congress what the whistleblower told them. Sara Donchey reports.

9 hours ago

Ed Buck Federally Charged In 2017 Overdose Death Of Gemmel Moore, Victim's Mother Speaks OutProminent Democratic donor Ed Buck was federally charged in the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, one of two men who died of drug overdoses at Buck's West Hollywood condo, and investigators say they've located 10 additional victims.

9 hours ago

Vigil Held In Honor Of 13-Year-Old Critically Hurt In Attack By School BulliesParents and students attend a vigil Thursday to honor the spirit of the young 13-year-old Diego. Nicole Comstock reports.

9 hours ago

Man Allegedly Shooting Firearm In Backyard Of Covina HomeFirefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.

10 hours ago

Knott's Berry Farm Transforms Into Spooky Theme Park For HalloweenThe spooky fun was just getting started as Knott's Berry Farm celebrated opening night of Knott's Scary Farm, the annual Halloween-themed experience at the park featuring a haunted house filled with scares. Knott's Scary Farm runs through Nov. 2.

10 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspected Armed Man Following Covina FireFirefighters responded to a reported structure fire Thursday night, but ended up calling for backup after they reportedly saw an armed man running nearby.

10 hours ago

Pilot Killed In Cessna Plane Crash On Roof Of Commercial Building In TorranceA pilot was killed and his lone passenger critically injured Thursday in the crash of a small plane onto the roof of a commercial building east of Torrance Municipal Airport. Nobody on the ground was injured.

10 hours ago

Vigil For A Motorcyclist Who Died Last Night Blocks 5 Freeway Ramp in PacoimaA vigil was blocking the Terra Bella off ramp of the 5 Freeway Thursday night. This is the location where Gerardo Samaniego Jr. was killed this morning after he crashed into a wall while a group of motorcyclists were allegedly performing dangerous stunts.

11 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Santa Clarita Woman Making Life A Gentler For Abused AnimalsTwenty years ago, Ellie Laks found her calling when she opened The Gentle Barn in the backyard of her Santa Clarita home to give abused, neglected and unwanted animals a home filled with love.

11 hours ago

9 On Entertainment (Sept. 19)Renee Zellweger channels the late Judy Garland in a new movie and the prime time Emmys count down begins. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.

11 hours ago

Koreatown Home Engulfed In Flames, No Information On InjuriesA Koreatown home in the 3300 block of West Olympic Boulevard was engulfed in flames Thursday night as firefighters battled the blaze. It was unknown if there were any injuries.

12 hours ago

1 Firefighter Injured In 2-Alarm Fire At Bimbo BakeriesA fire broke out at Bimbo Bakeries Thursday evening. It was reported that one firefighter was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

12 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept.19)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 19)Garth Kemp takes a look at the next seven days.

13 hours ago