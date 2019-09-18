UC President Janet Napolitano To Step Down In 2020University of California President Janet Napolitano announced plans Wednesday to resign next year.

4 hours ago

Jennifer Whalen & Meredith MacNeil On Baroness von Sketch ShowThe hilarious comics from Canada discuss the fourth season of their hit show that will be making its way to America on October 30.

4 hours ago

Young Patients Sworn In As LAPD Junior OfficersYoung patients from across the country will ride along with officers in cars throughout Hollywood. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

Student Home From School Gets Visit From LA Mayor, LAUSD SuperintendentToday was "Attendance Matters Day" for the LA Unified School District. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

Argument Over Hat May Have Led To Man Being Fatally Struck By CarRicky Munoz, 22, was at Maggie's Pub in Santa Fe Springs with his sister and friend when someone grabbed his hat and he went after them. Kandiss Crone reports.

5 hours ago

Democratic Donor Ed Buck Facing Felony Drug ChargesBuck has been arrested and charged with running a drug house out of his West Hollywood apartment. Tina Patel reports.

5 hours ago

President Trump Introduces New National Security Adviser Before Leaving LAThe president introduced Robert O'Brien on the tarmac at LAX after wrapping up his fundraising trip with a breakfast event. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 18)The cool down continues Wednesday with a high of 77 for the beaches and 86 for the Inland Empire.

7 hours ago

The Rundown (Sept. 18)The latest news, weather and sports with Hermela Aregawi.

7 hours ago

Celebrity Fashion Designer Pol' Atteu Assaulted In Downtown LAA high-end fashion designer claims he was brutally assaulted last week in the parking lot of his fashion show in downtown L.A. Lesley Marin reports.

8 hours ago

Man Shot To Death In San PedroThe victim, a man in his 50s, died at the scene. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Humpback Whale Gets Up Close To Boat In Santa BarbaraThe whale and its partner approached the boat and even waved its fin. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

10 hours ago

LA Woman Turning 100 Keeps Active Lifestyle, Younger BoyfriendLillian Solomon works out, bowls regularly and drives her convertible with the top down. DeMarco Morgan reports.

10 hours ago

President Trump Headed To San Diego After Breakfast FundraiserMorning commuters will have to contend with rolling closures until the president leaves town. Kara Finnstrom reports.

10 hours ago

Man Found Dead In Middle Of Telegraph Road In Santa Fe SpringsThere are conflicting reports surrounded the man's death. Kandiss Crone reports.

10 hours ago

Democratic Donor Ed Buck Faces Felony Drug ChargesThree men have overdosed in the West Hollywood apartment, including two who died. Tina Patel reports.

10 hours ago

Rare Gray Baby Orca Spotted Frolicking Off Dana PointExperts aren't sure why the calf is gray. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Wish Fulfilled: 6-Year-Old Anaheim Boy Becomes Honorary Police OfficerIt was a big day for a 6-year-old boy in Anaheim who got his wish fulfilled as he became an honorary Anaheim police officer Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Police Commissioners: LAPD Officer Violated Policy In Fatal Shooting Last OctoberThe Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners unanimously voted that a Los Angeles police officer violated the department's policy when the police officer fatally shot a man at a 24-Hour Fitness in Hollywood last October.

14 hours ago

Father Blames Lancaster School After Deputies Find Child With Autism A Mile From CampusAn 11-year old boy with autism ended up handcuffed in the back of a patrol car after his father said a Lancaster middle school allowed the boy to run away.

16 hours ago