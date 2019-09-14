CHP Motorcycle Officer Injured On 405 Freeway In Long BeachA California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following an accident on the southbound 405 Freeway at Lakewood Boulevard in Long Beach.

15 hours ago

Actress Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison For College Admissions ScandalActress Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday in Boston federal court to 14 days in prison, the first parent to be sentenced for her role in the massive nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

15 hours ago

Power Problems Cause More Delays, Frustration For Gold Line RidersA power problem in Pasadena caused a shut down of a Metro line train Friday afternoon. Many commuters said they budgeted in extra time in the event there were service problems. Nicole Comstock reports.

16 hours ago

Woman Arrested Friday After Allegedly Throwing Red Liquid On State Senators, Claiming It Was Her BloodA woman was arrested in the state capitol Friday after allegedly throwing a red liquid on the senators below — claiming it was her own blood.

16 hours ago

1 Fatally Shot In Harbor Gateway, Police Searching For Suspected ShooterA person was fatally shot Friday night in Harbor Gateway.

17 hours ago

Gennady Golovkin Prepares For Big Bout In Big BearGolovkin hails from Kazakstan but he is now calling Big Bear home as he trains for a title bout next month with Segiy Derevyanchenko.

17 hours ago

Singer Sam Smith Takes To Instagram To Announce Preferred PronounsGrammy Award-winner Sam Smith posted on social media Friday asking that people use the pronouns they and them when referring to the singer. Smith, who announced back in March that they identify as genderqueer and non-binary, said they made the decision after "a lifetime of being at war" with their gender.

17 hours ago

2 Injured In Echo Park Shooting, Police InvestigatingThe Los Angeles Police Department is investing a shooting in Echo Park that injured two people.

18 hours ago

Man Found Unresponsive In Water After Boat Capsizes Off Coast Of Long BeachA man was rescued and hospitalized after a boat capsized off the coast of Long Beach Friday afternoon.

18 hours ago

George Lucas, Mayor Garcetti Check In On Construction Of Lucas MuseumMayor Garcetti says the museum is a symbol of LA's resurgence and economic viability. Tom Wait reports.

19 hours ago

Mother Speaks Out After Son With Special Needs Sustains Fatally Injuries On High School CampusThe mother of an El Modena High School student speaks out after her son with special needs suffered from fatal injuries after crashing a golf cart on campus.

19 hours ago

Tears Flow Easily As Immigrant Families Have Reunions 20 Years In The MakingAs Randy Paige reports, the reunions will be short-lived. More than 50 people were given humanitarian visas but they are only temporary. In several weeks the visa holders will have to return to Mexico.

19 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 13)Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal. The burned down dive boat involved in the deadly accident has been taken to the naval base at Port Hueneme. Singer and songwriter Eddie Money passed away today in his Southern California at the age of 70.

19 hours ago

Metro Gold Line Down In Pasadena Due To Power IssueThe Metro Gold Line rail service was down through the Pasadena area Friday due to a power issue.

22 hours ago

New $160M Mixed-Used Development Unveiled ThursdayA new $160 million mixed-use development was unveiled Thursday in downtown L.A.

1 day ago

La Toya Jackson Talks Gala For Face Forward InternationalLa Toya Jackson drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the upcoming gala for Face Forward International, which helps victims of domestic violence. The gala is taking place Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Beverly Wilshire.

1 day ago

Troubled MoviePass Theater Subscription Service Shutting DownThe struggling subscription-based movie ticket service MoviePass, which a few years ago appeared to have brought on a major shift in the theater industry, is shutting down.

1 day ago

'The Young And The Restless' Stars Vincent Van Patten And Eileen Davidson Talk New Movie '7 Day To Vegas'Actors Vincent Van Patten and Eileen Davidson drop by KCAL9 to talk about their new movie "7 Days to Vegas."

1 day ago

Legal Expert Weighs In On Felicity Huffman SentencingAttorney and legal analyst Steve Meister weighs in on the sentencing of actress Felicity Huffman for her role in the college admissions scandal.

1 day ago

More OC Neighborhoods To Get Pesticide Spray After Spike In Virus-Infected MosquitoesDue to an uptick in mosquitoes infected with viruses such as West Nile, Orange County crews will again be out in force spraying pesticides in Santa Ana and Buena Park neighborhoods beginning Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.

1 day ago