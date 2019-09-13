Dave Navarro And Billy Morrison Talk About The Above Ground Benefit ConcertRock stars Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison drop by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the upcoming benefit concert at the Fonda Theatre on Sept. 16.

1 hour ago

Jennifer Lopez Generating Oscar Buzz For 'Hustlers' RoleJennifer Lopez leads an all-star cast in the movie "Hustlers" about a group of working class women going up against wealthy men. "Hustlers" is out this weekend.

4 hours ago

Statewide Rent Control Bill AB-1482 Passes State Senate, Heads To Gov. Newsom’s DeskThe California Assembly on Wednesday passed a statewide rent control bill that caps rents increases at 5% plus inflation. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law.

5 hours ago

LADWP To Create Office Of Inspector General To Improve Accountability, TransparencyMayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will create an Office of Inspector General in an effort to improve accountability and transparency at the utility.

5 hours ago

CBS Unveils 'Bob Hearts Abishola,' ;All Rise' At PaleyFestThe new comedy (from comic genius Chuck Lorre) and new court drama are among CBS's most highly anticipated shows. Brittney Hopper reports.

9 hours ago

OCTA Requests Help To Curb Growing Homeless Encampment At Newport Transit HubThe Orange County Transportation Authority is now asking for help from the city of Newport Beach and Newport Beach police to help curb a growing homeless encampment at its Newport Transportation Center.

9 hours ago

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report As Crews Raise Wreck Of BoatThe fire ten days ago killed 34 people -- 33 passengers and one crew member. Tom Wait reports.

10 hours ago

Moreno Valley Chiropractor Arrested Following Allegations Of Sexual BatteryThe Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was the second time detectives had visited the office of Sam Khumooro for reports of sexual battery in the past 10 months — and this time there was enough evidence to make an arrest.

10 hours ago

Burglary Suspect Shot By Police After StandoffPolice swarmed a Santa Monica neighborhood after receiving reports of a burglary suspect holed up in a nearby home. Rachel Kim reports.

10 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Creating An Oasis In a Food DesertA corner market in downtown Los Angeles celebrated its grand reopening Thursday with a renewed focus on providing healthy food options for those in the community with help from the Los Angeles Food Policy Council.

10 hours ago

Leading Democratic Candidates Spar, Make Nice (But Mostly Spar) At Presidential DebateThe ten leading democratic candidates discussed and debated a wide arrange of topics and, on occasion, attacked each other's records and proposals. Sara Donchey reports.

11 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (Sept. 12)We're apparently not quite done with summer. Evelyn Taft reports.

11 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 12)A standoff in Long Beach left one burglary suspect in custody and another on the loose. Grocery workers voted Thursday to approve a new contract with several stores. Adolescents who spend three hours a day using social media could be at a higher risk for mental health problems.

11 hours ago

OC Students Hold Walkout Following Death Of Special Needs StudentA group of students at El Modena High School held a walkout Thursday after a student with severe autism died after crashing a golf cart on campus.

11 hours ago

Male Suspect Fatally Injured During Deputy-Involved Shooting In Santa ClaritaA male suspect was fatally injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon.

12 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Lupita's MarketCheck out a humble corner market in downtown L.A. that is hoping to bring fresh, affordable food to the community. For more info, visit goodfoodla.org.

14 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Health Care CostsCalifornia is third in the U.S. when it comes to spending on health care. Kristine Lazar has some tips on how to save.

14 hours ago

Attorney For Dive Boat Owner Disputes NTSB Claim That Crew Members Were Asleep When Conception Caught FireA lawyer for the owner of the scuba diving boat disputed federal investigators' claims that all six of the vessel's crew members were sleeping when the blaze erupted in the middle of the night.

16 hours ago

Farmer Boys Picks Moreno Valley High School Teacher As Their Bacon InternOut of 300 videos posted to Instagram of bacon lovers detailing why they would be the perfect fit for the gig, high school teacher Mona Godfrey was chosen.

18 hours ago

21st Annual Alive & Running 5K Raises Money For Mental Health, Drug Abuse And Suicide Prevention ServicesDid Hirsch Vice Chairperson Pam Kluft drops by KCAL9 studio to talk about the upcoming 21st annual Alive & Running 5K.

18 hours ago