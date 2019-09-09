Tony's Table: Chicken And Pasta With Garlic SauceThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo shows us how to make chicken and pasta with garlic sauce.

6 hours ago

LA Dancer Makes Headlines in WheelchairChelsie Hill tells us about her experience as the only wheelchair dancer at New York fashion week.

6 hours ago

Jon Lovitz Stars On New CBS Show 'Funny You Should Ask'Lovitz talked to Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan about the new show that's focused on laughs.

8 hours ago

Possibly Armed Man Locks Down Sunland-Tujunga SchoolA possibly armed man barricaded in a nearby home forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Sunland-Tujunga Monday morning.

8 hours ago

Evidence Seized From Owner Of Boat That Burned, Killing 34Search warrants were served at Truth Aquatics, where several boxes of evidence were seized. Kandiss Crone reports.

8 hours ago

Man Killed In 2nd Weekend House Party Shooting In Hacienda HeightsA 33-year-old man was killed in the shooting outside a house party in Hacienda Heights. Kara Finnstrom reports.

8 hours ago

Metro Gold Line Service Suspended In Pasadena Due To Power IssueDowned power lines shut down Metro Gold Line service for hours in Pasadena Monday. Tina Patel reports.

8 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 9)A low pressure system sitting to our north is the reason for the cooler conditions across the Southland. A high of 86 for the beaches and 87 for the Inland Empire.

9 hours ago

The Rundown (Sept. 9)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

9 hours ago

Oceans in SoCal Hit High Temp RecordScripps Pier in San Diego reached the highest temperature ever recorded in September since 1916.

9 hours ago

Sepideh Moafi On "The Deuce" & "The L Word: Generation Q"The actor discusses the final season of The Deuce and explains what people can expect on Showtime's new series "The L Word: Generation Q"

11 hours ago

LAPD Officer Charged With Attacking GirlfriendProsecutors say Ricardo Hernandez attacked his girlfriend three times since April. Jeff Michael reports.

11 hours ago

Calif. Legislature Considers Bill Limiting School Vaccination ExemptionsThe California Legislature could vote Monday on a controversial bill which would limit school vaccination exemptions for students.

12 hours ago

Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood Dish On 'The Talk's' 10th SeasonThe two co-hosts talked about what viewers can expect this season with Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan.

12 hours ago

Company Behind Dive Boat In Fatal Fire SearchedSearch warrants were served at Truth Aquatics, which investigators say passed all inspections and had an excellent safety record. Kandiss Crone reports.

12 hours ago

3 Firefighters Hurt While Battling Downtown LA Warehouse BlazeThe stubborn fire burned in a fabric wholesale warehouse in the Arts District. Tina Patel reports.

12 hours ago

Man Shot, 2 Women Wounded In Shooting Outside Hacienda Heights House PartyIt's the second shooting outside a house party in Hacienda Heights this weekend. Kara Finnstrom reports.

13 hours ago

Motorhome Destroyed By Fire Outside Vacant Downtown LA BuildingNo injuries were reported in the fire. Jasmine Viel reports.

13 hours ago

CNET Tech Minute: Apple Card Makes Its DebutUsers need to prep their iPhones before using the new Apple Card. Kara Tsuboi reports.

14 hours ago

Inglewood Boy, 9, With Autism Found Dead After Hourslong SearchZavire Portis, who was non-verbal, was reported missing after he walked away from his mother's parked vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. He had last been seen at Vincent Park, 700 E. Warren Lane.

20 hours ago