At least three structures were damaged in a fire Monday evening.
Homes Burned In Possible Gas Leak
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Memorial Garden To Honor Borderline Shooting VictimsA place of tranquility and peace will be the memorial for the 12 lives lost in last year's shooting.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 9)The Coast Guard says it has rescued all four people trapped inside an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia. A big investigation is underway to determine if Google has become too powerful. Investigators are trying to figure out what happened at a fire at a fabric warehouse in Downtown L.A. President
Homes Burned In Possible Gas LeakAt least three structures were damaged in a fire Monday evening.
Inglewood Boy, 9, With Autism Found Dead After Hours-Long SearchThe body of a 9-year-old Inglewood boy with autism was discovered Sunday evening following an hourslong search for his whereabouts.
$3,000 Reward Offered For Pomerian Mix Who Ran Out On Dog SitterAn Anaheim man isn't giving up on finding Kino after two months of searching.
USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann ResignsUSC Director of Athletics and football legend Lynn Swann has resigned, the university announced Monday.
Possibly Armed Man Locks Down Sunland-Tujunga SchoolA possibly armed man barricaded in a nearby home forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Sunland-Tujunga Monday morning before he was eventually taken into custody. Randy Paige reports.
Abandoned Sailboat Washes Ashore In Long BeachAn investigation is underway into how a large sailboat washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula Sunday morning.
'Lip Sync To The Rescue' Shows Off The Fun Side Of Law EnforcementA new one-hour special called "Lip Sync to the Rescue" will premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. on CBS2.
More Videos
Tony's Table: Chicken And Pasta With Garlic SauceThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo shows us how to make chicken and pasta with garlic sauce.
LA Dancer Makes Headlines in WheelchairChelsie Hill tells us about her experience as the only wheelchair dancer at New York fashion week.
Jon Lovitz Stars On New CBS Show 'Funny You Should Ask'Lovitz talked to Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan about the new show that's focused on laughs.
Possibly Armed Man Locks Down Sunland-Tujunga SchoolA possibly armed man barricaded in a nearby home forced the lockdown of an elementary school in Sunland-Tujunga Monday morning.
Evidence Seized From Owner Of Boat That Burned, Killing 34Search warrants were served at Truth Aquatics, where several boxes of evidence were seized. Kandiss Crone reports.
Man Killed In 2nd Weekend House Party Shooting In Hacienda HeightsA 33-year-old man was killed in the shooting outside a house party in Hacienda Heights. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Metro Gold Line Service Suspended In Pasadena Due To Power IssueDowned power lines shut down Metro Gold Line service for hours in Pasadena Monday. Tina Patel reports.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 9)A low pressure system sitting to our north is the reason for the cooler conditions across the Southland. A high of 86 for the beaches and 87 for the Inland Empire.
The Rundown (Sept. 9)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Oceans in SoCal Hit High Temp RecordScripps Pier in San Diego reached the highest temperature ever recorded in September since 1916.
Sepideh Moafi On "The Deuce" & "The L Word: Generation Q"The actor discusses the final season of The Deuce and explains what people can expect on Showtime's new series "The L Word: Generation Q"
LAPD Officer Charged With Attacking GirlfriendProsecutors say Ricardo Hernandez attacked his girlfriend three times since April. Jeff Michael reports.
Calif. Legislature Considers Bill Limiting School Vaccination ExemptionsThe California Legislature could vote Monday on a controversial bill which would limit school vaccination exemptions for students.
Marie Osmond, Sheryl Underwood Dish On 'The Talk's' 10th SeasonThe two co-hosts talked about what viewers can expect this season with Jasmine Viel and DeMarco Morgan.
Company Behind Dive Boat In Fatal Fire SearchedSearch warrants were served at Truth Aquatics, which investigators say passed all inspections and had an excellent safety record. Kandiss Crone reports.
3 Firefighters Hurt While Battling Downtown LA Warehouse BlazeThe stubborn fire burned in a fabric wholesale warehouse in the Arts District. Tina Patel reports.
Man Shot, 2 Women Wounded In Shooting Outside Hacienda Heights House PartyIt's the second shooting outside a house party in Hacienda Heights this weekend. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Motorhome Destroyed By Fire Outside Vacant Downtown LA BuildingNo injuries were reported in the fire. Jasmine Viel reports.
CNET Tech Minute: Apple Card Makes Its DebutUsers need to prep their iPhones before using the new Apple Card. Kara Tsuboi reports.
Inglewood Boy, 9, With Autism Found Dead After Hourslong SearchZavire Portis, who was non-verbal, was reported missing after he walked away from his mother's parked vehicle at approximately 3:55 p.m. He had last been seen at Vincent Park, 700 E. Warren Lane.