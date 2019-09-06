To adopt James, call (562) 803-3301 and ask for ID# 20-04661.
Pets2Love: James
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Sept. 6)A low pressure system will bring a nice cooling trend as we head into the weekend. A high of 83 for the beaches and 100 for the valleys.
The Rundown (Sept. 6)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Nearly 2 Dozen LAPD Officers Honored For Going Above And BeyondThe Medal of Valor, the Purple Heart and the "Preservation of Life" award were handed out at the LAPD ceremony. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Salvage Boat Brought In To Bring Up Dive Boat From Ocean FloorThe Conception is critical to the NTSB's investigation. Kandiss Crone reports.
Dorian, Now A Category 1 Hurricane, Makes LandfallAbout 300,000 businesses and residents are without power across the Carolinas. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Weather A Concern As 20 Percent Containment Reached On Tenaja FireHundreds of homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders as the 2,000-acre fire continues to burn. Tina Patel reports.
Dallas Opera Cancels 2020 Placido Domingo Event Amid New Allegations Of Sexual MisconductEleven more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against legendary opera singer Placido Domingo.
Proposed Law Would Allow College Athletes To Profit From Endorsements, Ad CampaignsCalifornia's SB 206 would allow college scholarship athletes to profit from endorsements and advertising campaigns, while also giving them the right to hire attorneys and agents.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Sept. 6)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.
Program That Helps Track Wanderers Celebrates Year AnniversaryLA Found helps track those who wander -- people who have alzheimer's and autism -- is a complete success. Rachel Kim reports.
LAPD Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy From South LAThe Los Angeles Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old missing boy from South Los Angeles.
Hurricane Dorian's Core Brushing North Carolina CoastHurricane Dorian lashed the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power. Meanwhile, a massive rescue and relief effort was underway in the Bahamas, where there was widespread devastation.
Woman Recounts Harrowing And Violent Encounter With Knife-Wielding RobberStore owner Concepscion Escalante didn't care that the would-be robber had a knife. Laurie Perez reports.
Burglary Suspects In Custody Following Brief Chase That Ended In CoronaA pursuit that began in Orange County ended in Corona with two burglary suspects in custody.
Firefighters Getting The Upper Hand On Stubborn Tenaja FireThe fire is about 10 percent contained, authorities said. Nicole Comstock reports.
Vigil Held Near The Water For 34 Killed In Dive Boat TragedyMany of the victims were remembered for their love of the sea and diving. Jeff Nguyen reports.
People Making A Difference: High School Students Share Love Of Outdoors With Underprivileged YouthA group of South Pasadena High School teens found a way to give hundreds of children a taste of the great outdoors this summer, and they're hoping to do it again next year with the help of another grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation.
Homeowners Living In High-Risk Fire-Danger Areas Are Facing An Insurance CrisisInsurance companies are now dropping homeowner policies or dramatically raising the rates of those living in high-risk fire-danger areas. Kristine Lazar reports.
Dive Community Holds Vigils To Honor 34 Killed In Santa Cruz Island Boat FireThe local dive community has come together to remember the 34 people killed when a dive boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island.
CBSLA: The Rundown (Sept. 6)The latest news, weather, and sports.
New Evacuations Ordered In Tenaja Fire; Two Structures With Minor DamageThe fire has grown to nearly 5,000 acres and is roughly 10 percent contained.
2 On Your Side: Fire Insurance ComplaintsHomeowners living in high fire danger areas are facing an insurance crisis as companies drop them from their policies - or dramatically raise their rates.
Home Catches Fire In MurrietaStu Mundel reports the Tenaja fire is causing new challenges for firefighters.
Crews Face Erratic Conditions As Tenaja Fire Near Murrieta Explodes To 1,400 Acres, Hundreds EvacuatedHundreds of people are under evacuation orders as firefighters struggled Thursday to deal with flare-ups from a brush fire which sparked Wednesday afternoon in the hillsides of the La Cresta area west of Murrieta.
Slack Looses $8M In Sales After Service Went Down For 2 Hours During Last QuarterIn its first earnings report since going public in June, Slack's shares took a plunge.
Gas Line Rupture Evacuates Reseda NeighborhoodA construction crew accidentally ruptured a gas line in Reseda Thursday morning, forcing the evacuation of several homes, businesses and a local church for hours.
Los Angeles Chargers 2019 Season PreviewCBS LA's Sports Director breaks down the upcoming season for the Los Angeles Chargers. Curtis Silva reports
Los Angeles Rams 2019 Season PreviewCBS LA's Sports Director Jim Hill previews the upcoming season for the Los Angeles Rams. Curtis Silva reports