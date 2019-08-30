WATCH: Cal Fire Safety Video Shows Dangers Of Aerial Drops On WildfiresThe California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection took to YouTube last week to answer a burning question — what kind of damage can an aerial drop of fire retardant cause?

8 hours ago

Actress Kirsten Dunst Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of FameEmmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst was the latest actress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

8 hours ago

Everything Old Is New (And Hot!) Again When Photo Store Gets Shout Out From Music StarKacey Musgraves dropped into a struggling photo shop and then dropped some praise on Tom's One Hour Photo -- now business is booming. Crystal Cruz reports (and gets some new head shots.)

10 hours ago

Car Overturns After Striking Light Pole, Fire Hydrant Following Crash In Pico RiveraA Thursday night accident in Pico Rivera took out a light pole and struck a fire hydrant, causing a geyser of water to flow into the street. The driver of the vehicle was extricated and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

11 hours ago

Fontana Police Bust Man They Said Tried To Set Up Date With 10-Year-Old GirlRene Gabriel Lamadrid, 32, is also accused of possessing child pornography. Nicole Comstock reports.

11 hours ago

Health Officials Sound Alarm On Potential Dangers Of VapingHealth officials in California and other states are sounding the alarm about vaping after multiple people have ended up in the emergency room with vaping-related illnesses — like lung damage.

11 hours ago

LAX Travelers Flying To Florida Worry As Hurricane Dorian Closes InHurricane Dorian could bring storm surge, devastating winds, and heavy rain -- and Floridians flying home from LA are understandably concerned.

11 hours ago

Security Guard Sustains Gunshot Wound To The Neck In HollywoodA security guard was shot in the neck at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue Thursday night. The guard was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

12 hours ago

Thousands Of Gallons Of Sewage Spills Into Huntington HarbourA blocked sewer main sent tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilling into Huntington Harbour in Huntington Beach Thursday, forcing officials to close the waters in the area.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

1 Injured In Shooting In La MiradaA person injured in a shooting in a residential area of La Mirada was taken to the hospital by family members before first responders arrived. The shooting is under investigation.

13 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Aug. 29)The heat shows no signs of letting up. Alex Biston reports.

15 hours ago

California Will Pay 2 Years Of Community College Tuition For First-Time StudentsCalifornia is the biggest state yet to join a growing nationwide push to pay the first two years of tuition for all first-time community college students.

15 hours ago

Drivers Are Most Likely To Get Parking Tickets In These LA NeighborhoodsParking fines were expected to have brought in about $140 million of the city’s nearly $10 billion budget recently.

16 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (Aug. 29)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Sharon Tay and Alex Biston report.

16 hours ago

LAFD Rescues Woman Who Fell 70 Feet Off San Pedro CliffFirefighters airlifted a woman who fell 70 feet off a San Pedro cliff.

17 hours ago

18 hours ago

Woman Charged With Capital Murder Of Siblings In Boarding Home Fire Near USCA Los Angeles woman was charged Thursday with murdering an adult brother and sister at a boarding home near the University of Southern California last week, prosecutors said.

18 hours ago

Mina Kimes Talks Rams Camp, Sports BroadcastingFirst-timer Mina Kimes has shined as one of the voices of the Rams preseason on CBS2. Jaime Maggio sat down with Mina at Bicycle Coffee in DTLA to talk about her journey to the broadcast booth.

20 hours ago

Tony's Table: Choosing The Right EggplantThe Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo shows us how to pick the best eggplant at the grocery store.

20 hours ago