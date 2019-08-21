Man Dies, Woman In Grave Condition After Being Pulled Out Of South LA FireTwo people were pulled out of the fire at a board-and-care facility, one of whom died at a hospital. Kandiss Crone reports.

4 hours ago

$1 Billion Beverly Hills Parcel Sells For $100KThe plot of land that was originally listed for $1 billion is known as "The Mountain." Pat Harvey reports.

6 hours ago

Baby Raccoon Rescued After Getting Trapped In PipeA baby raccoon found itself stuck in a drainage pipe at River Heights Intermediate School in Eastvale Wednesday. An officer was able to coax the little creature out of the pipe. The raccoon is doing fine and is currently being cared for at a shelter.

10 hours ago

Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Man Accused Of Stealing Frances McDormand’s OscarCriminal charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of stealing actress Frances McDormand’s Oscar statuette following the 2018 Academy Awards.

10 hours ago

Triplets, Older Brother Start Life At USC TogetherTriplets Kala, Ireland and Smith Shute are starting their freshman year at USC, and big brother Cole is starting his sophomore year. The siblings are hoping to follow in the footsteps of their mother Robin Shute who raised them by herself. She died two years ago.

11 hours ago

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Shot In Parking Lot Of Lancaster Station, Suspect Still At LargeThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a tweet that two adults were detained Wednesday night in Lancaster after a sheriff's station was targeted by gunfire, leaving one deputy wounded, but said that the suspect was still at large.

11 hours ago

Young Norco Man Has Encounter With Baby Rattlesnake -- And Lives To TellBryce Russell, 19, got a nasty bite. But now he also has a souvenir. Nicole Comstock explains.

11 hours ago

Marriott Cook Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Mass Shooting At HotelPolice said today that Robert Montoya had an arsenal of weapons inside his home. Stacey Butler spoke to his neighbors and co-workers.

11 hours ago

Villanueva Pushes Back On Judge's Ruling On Deputy Rehiring, Criticizes BoardThough this dispute centers on one deputy accused of misconduct, both sides will probably tell you there's a lot more at play here. The sheriff says this is a larger labor issue about people being unjustly or unnecessarily being fired. The board of supervisors says this is about the sheriff's department following the rules.

12 hours ago

Instagram Hoax Rocks (And Annoys) The InternetSeveral celebrities also fell for the hoax. Brittney Hopper reports.

12 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker Set For 2020 Campaign Events In Los AngelesThe 2020 presidential campaign will make its way through Los Angeles this week with the visits of three Democratic candidates.

13 hours ago

Person Detained In Connection With Lancaster Shooting That Wounded DeputyThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said one person was detained Wednesday night in Lancaster after a sheriff's station was targeted by gunfire, leaving one deputy wounded, authorities said.

13 hours ago

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Shot In Lancaster Treated And Released From HospitalA manhunt was still underway Wednesday night in Lancaster after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's station was targeted by gunfire, leaving one deputy wounded, authorities said. The deputy, identified as 21-year-old Angel Reinosa, was shot in the shoulder. He was treated and released from the hospital.

13 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment: Rolling Stones Perform At The Rose BowlThe Rolling Stones are set to play at the Rose Bowl for the first in 25 years. Tickets are sold out, but KCAL9 got a behind the scenes look at preparations for the concert.

14 hours ago

Arcadia Residents Angry That Basketball Courts Have Been BulldozedMayor Pro-Tem Roger Chandler believes unsanctioned basketball tournaments brings "undesirable" types to Arcadia. Residents are puzzled. Randy Paige reports.

15 hours ago

Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (Aug. 21)We're going to get a break from triple-digit temperatures but Garth Kemp says not to get too used to it.

16 hours ago

Search Intensifies For Suspect Who Shot Deputy In LancasterThe deputy was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be okay. The suspect remains at large. Tom Wait reports.

16 hours ago

Police: Ontario Mother Murdered 2 Daughters, Attempted SuicidePolice said the mother killed her 14-year-old who had special needs and a 4-month-old. It is believed the mother was suffering from postpartum depression. Jeff Michael reports.

16 hours ago

Community Reacts To Video Of Pacifica High Water Polo Team Doing Nazi SalutesThe video, which was shot in November 2018, was taken during an off-campus student athletics banquet, the Garden Grove Unified School District confirmed to CBS2.

17 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (Aug. 21)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Alex Biston report.

17 hours ago