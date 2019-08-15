LA Memorial Coliseum Completes $315M Renovation Ahead Of Football SeasonOfficials Thursday morning unveiled the completed $315 million makeover of the newly named United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Dave Lopez reports.

6 hours ago

'Hollywood Ripper' Found Guilty Of Murdering 2 WomenFollowing a trial that lasted 3 ½ months, the man known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was found guilty Thursday morning of murdering two women in the Los Angeles area, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher. Randy Paige reports.

6 hours ago

Angelenos Rise Early To Beat Another Day Of High HeatOutdoor exercisers made sure to get their walks and runs in early before the temperatures hit triple digits. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

Families Grieve For Men Killed In South LA Drive-By ShootingOne man was a nationally recognized scholar in math and science, and the other was about to have his first baby. Kara Finnstrom reports.

7 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Aug. 15)Another day of triple-digit temperatures Thursday from the valleys to the Inland Empire before a cooling trend gets underway Friday.

7 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

7 hours ago

Mini Horses Approved As Service Animals Allowed On PlanesAirlines that don't allow mini horses on their planes could be fined. Suzanne Marques reports.

8 hours ago

New Teen Vaping WarningNew findings show possible link between lung disease and teen vaping.

10 hours ago

Amazon Pumps Up 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' With 1959 DealsBoutiques, gas stations and restaurants are rolling back their prices in a widespread promotion for the Amazon Prime series. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

11 hours ago

Officials Cut Ribbon On New Affordable Housing On CrenshawCrenshaw Gardens has 49 apartments geared toward low-income families. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

SoCal To Broil Under Another Day Of High Heat, Fire DangerSeveral areas are expected to hit triple-digit temperatures today. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Decorated Math, Astronomy Student Killed In South LA Drive-ByOne of the men killed was 23-year-old Jose Flores Velasquez, who was currently a student at UC Irvine. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

Burglary Suspects In Custody After South LA Chase Ends With CrashThe quartet were wanted for a burglary on Western near 80th Street. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

$50K Reward Offered To Catch Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pregnant WomanKeisha Saravia, 38, and her unborn baby were killed in South LA on July 26. DeMarco Morgan reports.

11 hours ago

Coliseum Renovations To Be Unveiled TodayThe $315 million project includes new seats, additional luxury boxes and a new press box. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne report.

11 hours ago

Power Outage Hits Bel AirNeighborhoods east of the 405 Freeway, and landmarks on the west including the Getty Center, were affected by the outage. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Coast Guard Recovers 1,300 Pounds Of Marijuana Floating Off Coast Of Catalina IslandThe U.S. Coast Guard recovered about 1,300 pounds of baled marijuana off Catalina Island, authorities said Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Trade Wars, Fears Of Violence May Be Keeping International Tourists HomeAnd fewer big-money spenders means stores in Beverly Hills are feeling a squeeze. Crystal Cruz reports.

18 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Villanueva Offers Inside Look At Men's Central JailMen's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles is at the center of a battle between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors after the board voted Tuesday to cancel a $1.7 billion project to replace the dilapidated jail with a mental health treatment facility.

18 hours ago

Coroner: Broken Bones Found In Jeffrey Epstein's NeckThe medical examiner also said it was not unusual to find broken bones in the neck of someone who committed suicide.

18 hours ago