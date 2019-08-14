Family Believes Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Girl By Brother Was AccidentalEddie Alvirez, 18, is wanted in the fatal shooting of his own sister in their Lancaster bedroom. Tina Patel reports.

4 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (Aug. 14)The heat will turn way up Wednesday afternoon with highs hitting 103 for the valleys.

5 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 14)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

6 hours ago

Fire Collapses Roof Of South LA Commercial BuildingIt took more than 100 firefighters to knock down a blaze which broke out at a commercial building in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

1 Killed In Big Rig Crash On 5 FreewayA truck ended up wedged beneath a big rig on the northbound 5 Freeway at Hasley Road. Jennifer Kim reports.

7 hours ago

ShakeAlert App To Get Updates After Failing To Alert Users Of 2 Big QuakesThe app did not alert users ahead of the two big earthquakes that hit Ridgecrest in early July. Kara Finnstrom reports.

9 hours ago

John Lee Leads In District 12 Special ElectionThe winner will fill the 12th District seat vacated by Mitch Englander, who resigned to take a private sector job. Suzanne Marques reports.

9 hours ago

Rapper A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Connection With Street Brawl In SwedenThe rapper won't serve any more jail time. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Man Wanted In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old SisterEddie Alvirez, 18, is a gang member, but police say they don't know why the shooting happened. Tina Patel reports.

9 hours ago

5 Acres Burn In Pacific PalisadesThe brush fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades Tuesday afternoon. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

North Hollywood Building Fire Sends Up SparksFirefighters took just about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. Suzanne Marques reports.

9 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Fire In South LA Commercial BuildingThe roof has partially collapsed in a building on Main and 25th streets. DeMarco Morgan reports.

9 hours ago

Pump Catches Fire At Beverly Hills High SchoolThe fire broke out at what appeared to be a storage area next to the school's football field. Pat Harvey reports.

11 hours ago

New Stores, Jobs Coming To Carson As Part Of New Outlet MallNew stores and new jobs are headed to Carson where a new outlet mall is being built.

12 hours ago

Pumpkin Spice Season Just Around The CornerWhether you love it or hate it, get ready for the return of the fall flavor.

15 hours ago

Judge Denies City's Request To Toss NRA Lawsuit Over Disclosure OrdinanceA federal judge Monday denied a request by the city to dismiss a National Rifle Association lawsuit challenging a new law that requires city contractors to disclose any ties to the group.

15 hours ago

Costa Mesa Residents Air Concerns Over 5G TowersThe next generation of cell phone technology will mean faster wireless internet connections, but many are worried about where the new towers will go. Compounding the issue is that cities have very little control — and they're not getting much notice.

16 hours ago

Lawsuit Alleges Boy Suffered Brain Damage From Bullying Incident At SchoolA local mom said her son's life was forever changed — physically, mentally and emotionally — after he was the victim of an aggressive bully at Animo Westside Charter Middle School in Playa Vista.

16 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Aug. 13)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.

16 hours ago

Remembering Slain CHP Officer Andre Moye, Jr.One day after the fatal shooting of CHP Officer Andre Moye, Jr., memorials to his dedicated service line the walls of the station in Riverside.

16 hours ago