Dodgers Give Back With Play Ball Youth ClinicWith the Los Angeles Dodgers on a hot streak, the boys in blue wanted to spread some of that winning spirit to area school children as they prepare to head back to class.

3 hours ago

Workers Install Final Panel Of Border Wall Project in San DiegoWorkers put in the last panel on a border wall replacement project today in San Diego.

3 hours ago

Weekend Picks: 626 Night Market, Unique LA, 'Plantasia' and 'Remember the Titans'Time Out Editor Michael Juliano joins CBSN Los Angeles to talk about the best things to do in LA this weekend.

4 hours ago

Mystery Of Stuffed Pig Found In Camarillo SolvedAccording to the Ventura County Star, a girl won it at the county fair. But when she tried to get into a car to leave, the pig wouldn't fit. She has 60 days to claim the pink pig before deputies at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office will take permanent custody of it.

5 hours ago

Long Beach Woman Shares Racist, Hate-Filled Letter She Received At Her HomeThe anonymous letter writer attacks Michelle Dobard's looks, race, parents, husband and dog. The letter also said she was not welcome in the neighborhood she has called home for 14 years. Rachel Kim reports.

6 hours ago

Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival Kicks Off 3-Day RunThis year marks the festival's 32nd year and features a mix of classic R&B and jazz performers, a wide selection of food, art and much more. The festival runs through Sunday at Rainbow Lagoon Park.

6 hours ago

Police Searching For Missing 26-Year-Old Quadriplegic ManPolice are asking for the public's help locating a 26-year-old quadriplegic man who was last seen leaving the Forum around 8 p.m. last night.

6 hours ago

Suspect In Fatal Garden Grove Stabbing Rampage Pleads Not GuiltySuspect Zachary Castaneda was formerly charged with 11 counts including murder, mayhem, attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Stacey Butler reports.

7 hours ago

Riverside Police Launch Manhunt For Attempted Kidnap SuspectAuthorities say Henry "Oscar" Mazariegos-Gonzalez hit a 14-year-old girl over the head and attempted to abduct her. He may have fled to Mexico. CBS2/KCAL9's Nicole Comstock spoke to the victim's mother.

7 hours ago