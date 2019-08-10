Time Out Editor Michael Juliano joins CBSN Los Angeles to talk about the best things to do in LA this weekend.
Weekend Picks: 626 Night Market, Unique LA, 'Plantasia' and 'Remember the Titans'
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Dodgers Give Back With Play Ball Youth ClinicWith the Los Angeles Dodgers on a hot streak, the boys in blue wanted to spread some of that winning spirit to area school children as they prepare to head back to class.
Workers Install Final Panel Of Border Wall Project in San DiegoWorkers put in the last panel on a border wall replacement project today in San Diego.
Weekend Picks: 626 Night Market, Unique LA, 'Plantasia' and 'Remember the Titans'Time Out Editor Michael Juliano joins CBSN Los Angeles to talk about the best things to do in LA this weekend.
Mystery Of Stuffed Pig Found In Camarillo SolvedAccording to the Ventura County Star, a girl won it at the county fair. But when she tried to get into a car to leave, the pig wouldn't fit. She has 60 days to claim the pink pig before deputies at the Ventura County Sheriff's Office will take permanent custody of it.
Long Beach Woman Shares Racist, Hate-Filled Letter She Received At Her HomeThe anonymous letter writer attacks Michelle Dobard's looks, race, parents, husband and dog. The letter also said she was not welcome in the neighborhood she has called home for 14 years. Rachel Kim reports.
Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival Kicks Off 3-Day RunThis year marks the festival's 32nd year and features a mix of classic R&B and jazz performers, a wide selection of food, art and much more. The festival runs through Sunday at Rainbow Lagoon Park.
Police Searching For Missing 26-Year-Old Quadriplegic ManPolice are asking for the public's help locating a 26-year-old quadriplegic man who was last seen leaving the Forum around 8 p.m. last night.
Suspect In Fatal Garden Grove Stabbing Rampage Pleads Not GuiltySuspect Zachary Castaneda was formerly charged with 11 counts including murder, mayhem, attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Stacey Butler reports.
Riverside Police Launch Manhunt For Attempted Kidnap SuspectAuthorities say Henry "Oscar" Mazariegos-Gonzalez hit a 14-year-old girl over the head and attempted to abduct her. He may have fled to Mexico. CBS2/KCAL9's Nicole Comstock spoke to the victim's mother.
More Videos
Protesters Voice Opposition To Gym Owner Hosting Fundraiser For TrumpSome members of SoulCycle and Equinox are cancelling their memberships after learning the companies are ties to a fundraiser for President Donald Trump happening Friday in the Hamptons.
Search Continues For Suspect In Downtown Los Angeles ShootingThe shooting occurred in an upscale high-rise building, authorities said. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Redacted Text Messages Between Mayor, Fire Chief Raising ConcernsA number of text message exchanges between Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and firefighters during the Woolsey fire last year were recently released to the Los Angeles Times, but it's what wasn't included that's raising concerns.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (Aug. 9)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez reports.
Kanye West Ordered To Stop Work On Star Wars-Inspired Dome ProjectKanye West is no stranger to controversy — but now he's getting flack from his Calabasas neighbors over a construction project on his property.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (Aug. 9)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.
Suspect At Large Following Shooting Inside Downtown High-RisePolice said one person was shot and the suspect remained at large. And investigation into the incident is ongoing. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Equinox Gym Protests Held To Blast Billionaire Friend Of Trump's Holding FundraiserGay activists have urged gym goers to cancel their memberships in the pricey gyms. Dave Lopez reports.
Police Hope Public Can Lead Them To Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Camera Up Woman's SkirtPolice said the woman screamed and got on the train with the suspect fleeing the station in Palmdale. Greg Mills reports.
Suspect Accused Of Killing 4 During Garden Grove Stabbing Spree Enters Not Guilty PleaSuspect Zachary Castaneda, accused of being the suspect in a stabbing rampage that left four dead and two injured, entered a not guilty plea Friday. Michele Gile reports.
Suspect Identified In Attempted Kidnapping Of Riverside TeenAuthorities believe Henry "Oscar" Mazariegos-Gonzalez, 29, hit the victim with a metal object. The victim said it was a hammer. Jeff Michael reports.
Suspect At Large Following Shooting Inside Downtown Hi-RisePolice are going floor-to-floor in search of the suspect. The condition of the victim is unknown. The shooting happened inside a building at 6th and Spring. Stu Mundel reports.
Kanye West Cited for Building 'Star Wars' Themed StructuresKanye West was cited by LA County for building domes on his property without a permit. He was planning on using the structures for affordable housing.
Sketch Artist Bill Robles Talks Manson Family TrialSketch artist Bill Robles spoke to CBSN LA Friday about being in the courtroom for the Manson family trial.
Uber Will No Longer Be Servicing Ontario Airport Beginning Next MonthThe rideshare service says the decision came after the airport raised costs on all pickups and dropoffs.
Biggest Stories This AfternoonSearch for upskirt peeper, helicopter helps rescue horse, Mayor Garcetti visits pope
Comedian Margaret Cho Talks New Podcast, TourComedian Margaret Cho drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about her new podcast and comedy tour.
Liddy's Love Project Highlights The Importance Of Sharing Kindness, HealingMarriage and family therapist Elizabeth Winkler drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the Liddy's Love project.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck In PalmsPolice say the car that hit the 62-year-old man in a crosswalk had a green light. Suzanne Marques reports.
Police: Garden Grove Man, 28, Confesses To Stabbing Mother To DeathJonathan Warner had been arguing with his mother about moving to Arizona. Kara Finnstrom reports.