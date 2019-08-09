Passengers At LAX Show Off Talents On Recently Added Baby GrandsLos Angeles International Airport recently installed two baby grand pianos in its terminals, and passengers of the busy airport did not disappoint.

9 hours ago

Police Release Video Involved In Hit-And-Run AccidentDetectives are looking for the driver of a vehicle described as a silver sedan with tinted windows that they say seriously injured a 15-year-old boy when it struck him.

9 hours ago

Lawyers For Kimberly Long Encouraged By Governor Newsom's CommentsThe governor told CBS2/KCAL9's Randy Paige he couldn't comment about the Long case specifically due to a pending court ruling but he seemed to indicate he would step in if the ruling is inconsistent with "what many of us believe."

10 hours ago

Police Investigating After 2 Bodies Found Inside Long Beach ApartmentHomicide detectives are investigating the death of two people found inside a Long Beach apartment.

11 hours ago

Police Blast California Law That Allowed Fatal Stabbing Suspect To Be Out Of JailPolice and law enforcement officials on Thursday blasted AB109 saying the law kept Zachary Castaneda from being behind bars where someone with his violent past should be. Jake Reiner reports.

11 hours ago

Police: Son Confessed To Mother's Fatal Stabbing In Garden Grove After ArrestOfficers have arrested the 28-year-old son of a woman who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Garden Grove. Police said the suspect, Jonathan Michael Warner, confessed to the crime.

11 hours ago

Mountain Lion Successfully Crosses To Other Side Of 405 Freeway In Sepulveda PassA mountain lion successfully accomplished a feat most humans would not attempt – crossing the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

12 hours ago

Family Of Man Fatally Stabbed Sees Suspect Arrested In Their Dad's Favorite SweatshirtAntonela Hauprich's father Helmuth was one of four people fatally stabbed during a rampage by suspect Zachary Castaneda Wednesday. Adding more pain to the family's grief? When they saw Castaneda was arrested wearing Helmuth's favorite sweatshirt. Stacey Butler reports.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

OC Toddler, Parents Return To California Without Groundbreaking Heart SurgeryNoah Connally, the Orange County 3-year-old who was expected to receive a potentially lifesaving surgery in Boston Thursday, has returned to California with his parents without the groundbreaking operation.

13 hours ago

ICE Rounds Up Hundreds Of Undocumented Workers In Mississippi, Leaving Children Without ParentsU.S. immigration authorities on Wednesday rounded up hundreds of undocumented workers in food processing plants during a sprawling operation in Mississippi that officials touted as the largest immigration enforcement sweep in a single state in U.S. history.

13 hours ago

Residents Urge City To Maintain Tree-Lined Streets After Branches Fall DownL.A. residents are urging the city to more regularly maintain tree-lined streets after large branches continue to plummet down, but city councilmembers say there is not enough funding. Kristine Lazar reports.

13 hours ago

Sharon Tate's Sister Talks About The Disturbing Murders 50 Years LaterSharon Tate's younger sister, Debra, talked to CBS2 anchor Pat Harvey about the infamous Manson murders. Tate's sister and four friends were stabbed a total of 102 times.

14 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (Aug. 8)The latest news, weather, and sports.

14 hours ago

Somber 50th Anniversary Of Manson Murders LoomsThe 50th anniversary of the infamous murders of actress Sharon Tate and four friends happened will be marked Friday. DeMarco Morgan reports.

15 hours ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Aug. 8)Alex Biston looks at the next few days and temperatures will be cooling off.

15 hours ago

Metro Brings 16 Bike-Share Stations To North HollywoodThe Metro's bike-share program kicked off three years ago in Downtown L.A. and continues to grow with 16 new bike-share stations in North Hollywood.

15 hours ago

Father Of Missing Monrovia Mom Makes Plea To The Public.Rick Custer knows harm may have come to his 31-year-old daughter. He's hoping the public can help bring her home. Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael report.

16 hours ago

60 Years Of Magic: Saturday At 8pm On CBS2This Saturday after the Rams vs Raiders game on CBS2, check out our brand new special, '60 Years Of Magic'. Are the Lakers or the Clippers going to win the Battle of LA? Could politics be in the works for Magic Johnson? How does he feel about the current Lakers roster? Answers to these questions and more: Saturday, August 10th at 8pm!

17 hours ago

Authorities ID Victims In Garden Grove RampageGarden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe said Thursday that he believes Zachary Castaneda would have killed or injured many other people if he hadn't been arrested during the rampage.

18 hours ago