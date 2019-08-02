Kidnapped Riverside Girls Found In Utah, Mother's Boyfriend In CustodyTwo young sisters who were allegedly abducted out of Riverside by their mother’s live-in boyfriend following a domestic violence incident were found in Utah, police announced in a Thursday evening news conference. Nicole Comstock reports.

11 hours ago

Big-Rig Driver Leaves Trailer Behind After Slamming Into Duarte Apartment BuildingThe driver of a big-rig left an important component behind, his trailer, after he crashed into a Duarte apartment building and then sped away in only the cab. Greg Mills reports.

11 hours ago

Nurse Credited With Saving 84-Year-Old Woman From Possible Sexual AssaultA nurse at a retirement community in Aliso Viejo is credited with saving an 84-year-old woman from a possible sexual assault when she caught an armed man in the woman's room.

13 hours ago

No Regrets: 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Embarks On National TourA 100-year-old World War II veteran from Rancho Bernardo is determined to complete one final mission — keeping the memory of his fallen brothers and sisters alive.

14 hours ago

Trump rallies supporters in Cincinnati, OhioPresident Trump rallied supporters in Cincinnati, Ohio just one day after his Democratic rivals spent two days debating who has the best chance of making him a one-term president.

16 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Missing Valley Village Street SignA car accident last year took out a street sign at a Valley Village intersection — it still hasn't been replaced. Kristine Lazar reports for 2 On Your Side.

16 hours ago

LAFD Rescues Kitten Stuck In Car EngineFirefighters took about ten minutes to free the little kitty -- who decided to take a nap in the most precarious place. Jeff Vaughn and Pat Harvey report.

17 hours ago

Doctor Who Worked At Cedars-Sinai Facing Child Pornography ChargesA doctor who worked at Cedars-Sinai and taught at the University of California Los Angeles is facing child pornography charges.

17 hours ago

Vehicle Hangs Off Edge Of Burbank Parking StructureParamedics responded Thursday night to reports of a vehicle hanging off a multi-story Burbank parking structure.

18 hours ago

Back-To-School Items Now Include Bullet-Resistant BackpacksCBS2's Amy Johnson spoke to some parents who sounded the alarm about what some see as a sad commentary on our times.

18 hours ago

Newsom Signs Law Limiting Full-Contact Football PracticeIn an effort to reduce brain injuries, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law new restrictions on full-contact football practice for middle and high school students.

18 hours ago

Back To School -- Bullet-Resistant School Gear Goes On SaleIt is a sad sign of the times. Bullet-resistant backpacks are being sold as back-to-school supplies. Jeff Michael and Pat Harvey report.

18 hours ago

Navy Confirms Pilot Died In Death Valley Fighter Jet Crash, Injured Spectators Being Treated For BurnsThe pilot of an FA-18E Super Hornet died after the fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley, the U.S. Navy confirmed Thursday. The seven civilians injured following the crash are being treated for burns.

18 hours ago

Deputies Fatally Shoot Passenger After Pulling Over SUVAuthorities said the passenger got out of the SUV in Hyde Park and fired one shot at them. The driver fled and remains at large. Jeff Vaughn reports.

18 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Writer/Producer Leads Retirees In 'Grey Quill Society'Writer/Producer Peter Dunne helps harness the imaginations of people who used to work in the film and TV business. For more info about the "Grey Quill Society" go to mptf.com. Pat Harvey reports.

19 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Aug. 1)Are we getting a break from triple-digit heat? Not just yet. Markina Brown reports.

19 hours ago

Authorities Say 2 Young Sisters Kidnapped From Riverside Home Found Safe In UtahRiverside police confirm the girls, the alleged kidnapper and his parents were found in Utah. Everyone is reportedly safe and sound. Nicole Comstock reports.

20 hours ago

In-N-Out No Longer America's Favorite Fast Food RestaurantAccording to Market Force's Annual Satisfaction Survey, the In-N-Out was unseated by Chick-fil-A. And while the Southern California chain scored high, it wasn't enough to even take second place. That honor went to Louisiana-based chain Raising Cane's. In-N-Out came in third.

20 hours ago

RFK Granddaughter, 22, Found Dead Of Apparent Drug OverdoseSaoirse Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy, RFK's fifth children. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.

20 hours ago

Police Arrest 5 After Fight Breaks Out In Huntington Beach, Several Officers InjuredHuntington Beach police arrested five people after a fight broke out Wednesday night near the venue of the U.S. Open of Surfing.

21 hours ago