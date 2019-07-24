LADWP Gets New Chief Just One Day After FBI RaidThe L.A. Department of Water and Power got a new chief Tuesday, just one day after the agency was raided by the FBI.

Doctor Discusses Meditation BenefitsDr. Suman Kollipara with the Peace Tree Innovations Society drops by CBSN LA to talk about how meditation can help you manage stress.

2 Seriously Injured In Bellflower Crash With Sheriff's DeputyThe sheriff's deputy was also injured in the crash. Pat Harvey reports.

Mountain Lion P-62 Spotted With One Of Her KittensBiologists are not sure if the kitten is P-66 or P-67. DeMarco Morgan reports.

DMV Offices Close For Half-Day Employee TrainingOffices up and down the state will stay closed until 1 p.m. for customer service and REAL ID processing training. Tina Patel reports.

Robert Mueller Testifies On Capitol HillTestimony is underway now. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Box Truck Left Hanging Over 210 Freeway Embankment After CrashThe driver was hospitalized with injuries to his lower body after a daring rescue from the unstable truck. Kandiss Crone reports.

UCLA Police Release Video Of Man Suspected Of Assaulting Female EmployeeUniversity of California Los Angeles police Tuesday released a video and photos of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a female employee.

Field Of Light Turns Paso Robles Valley Into Sea Of ColorIf you're looking for something spectacular to see, just head up to central California where artist Bruce Munro turned a valley in Paso Robles into an Instagram-worthy installation for the senses.

Irvine Residents, Veterans Urge Council To Move Forward With Cemetery PlansThe Irvine City Council held a special meeting tonight to discuss a long-awaited cemetery for veterans — and residents came out in force.

Dodger Stadium To Undergo $100M Renovation During OffseasonDodger Stadium is expected to undergo a $100 million renovation this coming offseason that will be completed in time for the 2020 baseball season.

Violent Lovers' Quarrel Caught On Camera Delays LA-Bound FlightVideo recorded by a passenger on the American Airlines flight originating from Miami on Sunday shows a woman berating a male passenger in a profanity-laden rant.

Beloved Broguiere's Dairy In Montebello Appears To Have Closed Its DoorsThe beloved family-owned Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello's has appeared to have closed its doors.

2 Arrested, 1 Suspect At Large In Moreno Valley Skate Park Beating Caught On VideoFamily disputes that fight caught on camera was unprovoked and premeditated, as police maintain.

DOJ Launches Antitrust Probe Of Major Tech CompaniesThe Department of Justice is investigating big technology companies. KCAL9's Chris Holmstrom speaks with Scott Spiro, co-founder of SugarShot, about the government antitrust probe.

Lake Balboa Man Accused Of Raping Women He Met At Hollywood ClubsAuthorities Tuesday were looking for more possible victims of a Lake Balboa man charged with raping several women he met at Hollywood and West Hollywood nightclubs.

ICE Sweeps Pushed By Trump To Target Undocumented Families Yield Few ArrestsThere were more than 2,000 migrant families targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but only 35 have been arrested — including 18 who had final deportation orders — and 17 others who were swept up in the raids, but were not targeted.

LASD Oversight Commission Rules On Fort Apache InsigniaThe LASD's Civilian Oversight Commission Tuesday heard arguments for and against a controversial insignia. CBS2's Randy Paige reports.

Woman Fatally Shot Feet From Granada Hills HomeCheyenne Brown, 24, had parked feet away from the backyard door to the home she shared with her grandparents when she was gunned down Monday night.

CBSLA: The Rundown (July 23)The latest news, weather, and sports with Juan Fernandez and Amber Lee.

