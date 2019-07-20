The Los Angeles Times reports that Sheriff Alex Villanueva's son, Johannes, is a 33-year-old army veteran who was reported convicted of DUI in 2009. He is expected to graduate from the academy next fall.
Man Taken Into Custody Following Nearly 7-Hour Standoff In La PuenteAn unarmed man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman is in custody after a nearly seven-hour standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team at a home in La Puente.
Another Case Of Measles Reported In Los Angeles CountyThere have now been 23 confirmed cases of measles in the Los Angeles area. Of those, 15 were Los Angeles County residents.
Beloved High School Football Coach Battling Leukemia Searching For Donor MatchFor the past four decades, Coach Lou Farrar has led the Charter Oaks High School Football team — winning five CIF championships along the way. But now the local coaching legend is facing a more personal fight. He was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Trio Of Burglars Caught On Security Camera Robbing HomeSheriff's deputies are hoping the public can identify three men caught on camera breaking into a Hacienda Heights home.
El Trafico Ticket Mishap Leaves Bad Taste For LAFC Fans, Youth Soccer ClubsThe rivalry is real as the Los Angeles Galaxy faced off with the Los Angeles Football Club for the fourth time tonight — a derby dubbed El Trafico — but it's what happened before the game that left some fans without a ticket to the game.
Local Stores Play Music Nonstop To Keep Homeless At Bay With Mixed ResultsAn effort to stop the homeless from lingering outside some local stores is hitting a sour note with some.
South LA Family Says Homeless To Blame For Fire That Damaged HomeA fire damaged a home in South Los Angeles last night, and the family who lived there are saying a nearby homeless encampment may be to blame.
SUV Allegedly Going 90 MPH Flies Off Freeway Fatally Striking Auto Body WorkerThe man was working on cars at an auto body shop when the car slammed into him, witnesses said. A dog, believed to be the man's dog, was also killed. Nicole Comstock reports.
Police Still Searching For Suspect In Shooting Death Of Woman In East HollywoodThe search continues for a suspected gunman after a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in East Hollywood.
'It Was Awesome': Granada Hills Girl Gives Bottle Cap Challenge A New SpinA 12-year-old girl from Granada Hills has taken the bottle cap challenge to another level — managing to take the cap off a water bottle with a fastball.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (July 19)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
2-Vehicle Crash Leaves Car Teetering On Edge Of The RoadOfficials said two people were taken to a nearby hospital.
'Blood & Treasure' Star Finds Her Role Is A True GiftAlicia Coppola plays Egyptologist Dr. Ana Castillo on the sexy hit CBS drama. She also talked to KCAL9's Sandra Mitchell about starring in "Why Women Kill" -- a Mark Cherry dramedy for CBS All Access.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (July 19)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been tracking throughout the day.Juan Fernandez and Alex Biston report.
Glendale Police Hunt For Suspect In Brutal Hammer Attack On Woman, Her MotherThe younger victim told police the man who beat her and her mother with a hammer is her fiance. Destectives described their injuries as "significant." Kandiss Crone reports.
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (July 19)Alex Biston takes a look at your 7-day forecast.
Serial Armed Robber Causing Panic Among Store ClerksThe LAPD believes the man is responsible for at least 11 hold-ups beginning Jan .9 .Crystal Cruz reports.
Joe Biden Continues Fundraising Tour Around The SouthlandThe democratic presidential hopeful -- and former vice president -- shook hands and made the rounds making the case for why he should be the commander-in-chief. Dave Lopez reports.
Dangerous Chase With Stolen Car Ends In Sherman Oaks Galleria; 3 CapturedA high-speed pursuit with a stolen car came to an end with the car drove into the very busy Sherman Oaks Galleria mall Friday morning, where three suspects were detained. Jeff Nguyen reports.
Singer-Songwriter Lisa Loeb On The 25th Anniversary Of 'Stay'Singer-Songwriter Lisa Loeb drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the 25th anniversary of her hit song "Stay" and her busy career.
Mother, Daughter Brutally Beaten In Glendale Apartment; Victim’s Fiancé SoughtAuthorities are searching for a man suspected of brutally beating his fiancée and her mother early Friday morning in a Glendale apartment. Kandiss Crone reports.
Legacy Triathlon Aims To Build Anticipation For 2028 OlympicsThis weekend's inaugural Legacy Triathlon is being put on by USA Triathlon, the governing body for the Olympic team. Tina Patel reports.
71-Year-Old Homeless Man Killed In Hit-And-Run CrashThe crash happened right in front of a Kaiser Permanente hospital in the Mid-City area. Kara Finnstrom reports.
LAPD High-Speed Pursuit With Possible Armed Robbery SuspectThe driver of a black sports car possibly wanted in a connection with an armed robbery lead police on a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles Friday morning.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (July 19)The cooling trend will continue into Saturday before the heat returns next week. A high of 72 for the beaches, 84 for the valleys.
CBSLA: The Rundown (July 19)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Legacy Triathlon Launched Ahead Of 2028 Olympic GamesAthletes of all ages will swim, bike and run during this week's competition. Tina Patel reports.
WATCH: Granada Hills Girl Gives Bottle Cap Challenge A New SpinA 12-year-old girl from Granada Hills has taken the bottle cap challenge to another level.