Reports: Sheriff Villanueva's Son Hired As LASD DeputyThe Los Angeles Times reports that Sheriff Alex Villanueva's son, Johannes, is a 33-year-old army veteran who was reported convicted of DUI in 2009. He is expected to graduate from the academy next fall.

41 minutes ago

Man Taken Into Custody Following Nearly 7-Hour Standoff In La PuenteAn unarmed man suspected of kidnapping and assaulting a woman is in custody after a nearly seven-hour standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SWAT team at a home in La Puente.

1 hour ago

Another Case Of Measles Reported In Los Angeles CountyThere have now been 23 confirmed cases of measles in the Los Angeles area. Of those, 15 were Los Angeles County residents.

2 hours ago

Beloved High School Football Coach Battling Leukemia Searching For Donor MatchFor the past four decades, Coach Lou Farrar has led the Charter Oaks High School Football team — winning five CIF championships along the way. But now the local coaching legend is facing a more personal fight. He was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

2 hours ago

Trio Of Burglars Caught On Security Camera Robbing HomeSheriff's deputies are hoping the public can identify three men caught on camera breaking into a Hacienda Heights home.

3 hours ago

El Trafico Ticket Mishap Leaves Bad Taste For LAFC Fans, Youth Soccer ClubsThe rivalry is real as the Los Angeles Galaxy faced off with the Los Angeles Football Club for the fourth time tonight — a derby dubbed El Trafico — but it's what happened before the game that left some fans without a ticket to the game.

4 hours ago

Local Stores Play Music Nonstop To Keep Homeless At Bay With Mixed ResultsAn effort to stop the homeless from lingering outside some local stores is hitting a sour note with some.

5 hours ago

South LA Family Says Homeless To Blame For Fire That Damaged HomeA fire damaged a home in South Los Angeles last night, and the family who lived there are saying a nearby homeless encampment may be to blame.

6 hours ago

SUV Allegedly Going 90 MPH Flies Off Freeway Fatally Striking Auto Body WorkerThe man was working on cars at an auto body shop when the car slammed into him, witnesses said. A dog, believed to be the man's dog, was also killed. Nicole Comstock reports.

6 hours ago