Dog Injured In Rollover Crash Taken By Ambulance To Emergency VetA car landed on the front lawn of a fire station in the 2800 block of Whites Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday night.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Jaime Maggio Introduces The Porsche ExperienceWe all sit for countless hours in our cars, but how about a place where you can actually enjoy some time in a motor vehicle? Here's our Jaime Maggio introducing one of the biggest thrill rides around.

7 hours ago

Former LASD Official Says She Quit Over Demand To Reinstate Deputy Fired For Alleged AbuseThe Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is again under fire after a former LASD official testified that she resigned in protest over the reinstatement of a deputy accused of domestic violence, stalking and harassment of a woman he previously dated.

10 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown - PM Edition (July 18)The latest news, weather, and sports with Sharon Tay and Alex Biston.

10 hours ago

Family Accuses Nike Store Manager of Racial Profiling; Nike InvestigatingNike officials Thursday announced an investigation into allegations by a black family that they were racially profiled and wrongly accused of shoplifting by a white manager at the athletic apparel company's Santa Monica store.

10 hours ago

One Arrested, Several Detained After Deputies Raid Hollywood Hills Home Of Rapper YGOne man was arrested and several more detained when deputies served a search warrant a Hollywood Hills home belonging to rapper YG in connection to a pursuit and shootout that killed an innocent bystander earlier this month.

10 hours ago

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot And Killed Woman In East HollywoodPolice were searching for a gunman after a woman was shot and killed in East Hollywood on Thursday.

11 hours ago

Trespasser Stabs Dog To Death In Front Yard Of Pomona HomePolice are searching for a man who was caught on security video trespassing onto the front yard of a Pomona home and then stabbing a dog to death.

12 hours ago

LA Sued For Seizing Homeless Property During SweepsHomeless advocates announced Thursday they have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles over what they claim is the unlawful seizure and destruction of property belonging to homeless people during sweeps.

15 hours ago

Earth, Wind And Fire, Sally Field Among 2019 Kennedy Center HonoreesSinger Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, And San Francisco Symphony Conductor and Music Director Michael Tislon Thomas will also be honored. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

16 hours ago

Katy Perry In Courtroom For First Day Of Copyright Infringement TrialShe was seen nodding her to the beat of her song "Dark Horse" as it was played for jurors. Tina Patel reports.

16 hours ago

Sports Equipment Building Catches Fire At Magnolia High School In AnaheimInvestigators are trying to determine if the fire was an accident. DeMarco Morgan reports.

16 hours ago

Homeless Sue City Of LA Over Outreach SweepsSeven homeless people say the city sweeps unlawfully seize their property that includes medications, vital records, photos and identification. DeMarco Morgan reports.

16 hours ago

Joe Biden Visits Dulan's On CrenshawThe former vice president and current presidential candidate is in town for a fundraiser tonight. Suzanne Marques reports.

16 hours ago

Boy, 7, Recovers After Being Shot Twice In WattsThe boy was hit twice in the leg by gunfire that erupted while he was playing with other children outside. Kara Finnstrom reports.

16 hours ago

Police Search For Woman Driver After Deadly Hit-And-Run In South LAThe woman left her male passenger for dead after getting help for herself. Kandiss Crone reports.

16 hours ago

Search Warrant Served At Hollywood Hills Home Of Rapper YGAn SUV registered to Keenon Jackson, the legal name of YG, was involved in a police pursuit and deadly shootout earlier this month. Sandra Mitchell reports.

17 hours ago

Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (July 18)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.

18 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (July 18)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

18 hours ago