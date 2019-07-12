To adopt Razz Berry, people must go to the Western Riverside County City Animal Shelter in person and ask for ID# A1534625.
OC Fair Opens TodayAn array of fried food, rides, entertainment and baby animals await at the OC Fair. Tina Patel reports.
Magnitude 4.9 Quake Hits Ridgecrest Friday MorningJason Ballman, communications manager for the Southern California Earthquake Center, discusses Friday morning's magnitude 4.9 earthquake.
Maywood Church Offers Sanctuary To Immigrants Targeted By ICE RaidsThe long-threatened immigration raids from the Trump Administration is scheduled to happen this weekend. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Triple-Digit Temperatures Arrive In Southern CaliforniaHeat advisories are in effect in the Inland Empire, and crowds are expected at the beaches. Kandiss Crone reports.
Man Found Wounded Half Mile Away From Shooting In Long BeachThe man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Suzanne Marques reports.
Overnight Standoff Continues Into Morning In Huntington ParkA man who police say threatened his mother and brother with a knife been holed up in his apartments since midnight. DeMarco Morgan reports.
60 Criminal Charges Filed Against 3 Hollywood NightclubsCity Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday the filing of 60 criminal charges against the owners and operators of three Hollywood hot spots — Project Los Angeles, L’Scorpion and the recently closed Rusty Mullet.
Inland Empire Prepares For Long, Hot WeekendThe National Weather Advisory has issued a heat advisory for the Inland Empire as triple-digit heat invades the region.
3 Dead Following 2 Separate Accidents In CamarilloInvestigations are ongoing into two separate Thursday night accidents that left three people dead in Camarillo.
Swimmers Warned About Recent Shark Attacks Against Sea LionsSea Lions are part of the food chain but recent shark attacks have scientists warning swimmers. Greg Mills reports.
YouTube, Internet Companies Taking DeepFakes Seriously At VidConDeepFake videos are all the rage but the industry is raging back. Stacey Butler reports the goings-on at VidCon.
Undocumented Face Fear. Dread As Trump Threatens ICE DeportationsA church in Maywood is offering a safe haven for those worried about deportation. Tom Wait reports.
WATCH: Coast Guard Officers Leap Onto Moving Drug SubDramatic video showed the moment California-based Coast Guard officers jumped from a speeding boat onto a drug-smuggling submarine.
People Making A Difference: Shirley Raines Helps The Homeless When They Need It MostA root beer float, a meal, a makeover ... Shirley Raines provides them all with her non-profit that takes "Beauty 2 The Streetz." Pat Harvey reports.
'Please Come Home': Temecula Real Estate Agent Missing After Telling Girlfriend He Won Big At CasinoA long-time Riverside County real estate agent is missing days after calling his girlfriend to say he won big at the casino.
Report: ICE To Raid, Arrest Thousands Of Illegal Immigrants Beginning SundayImmigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to begin conducting raids Sunday to locate and arrest illegal immigrants in major cities across the nation, according to a report.
Woman Shot To Death Near Long Beach CourthouseA woman was shot to death on a sidewalk near the downtown Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.
CBSLA: The Rundown (July 11)The latest news, weather, and sports with Juan Fernandez and Alex Biston.
Footage From Body Cam Worn Fullerton Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 17-Year-Old Girl To Be Released EarlyFullerton police say that an officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old girl in Anaheim last week was wearing a body camera, and they would release the footage by Friday night.
Crews Battle Large Fire Outside Of El Monte WarehouseFire crews battled a large fire outside of a warehouse in El Monte Thursday afternoon.
Stars Of The Hit Show 'The Play That Goes Wrong' Drop By KCAL9Actors Evan Alexander Smith and Angela Grovey drop by the KCAL9 studio to talk about their play "The Play That Goes Wrong," which is playing at the Ahmanson Theatre through Aug. 11.
Building Red-Tagged After Drug Lab Explosion In AnaheimAt least one person with burn injuries was seen running from the scene. Tina Patel reports.
Disneyland's New 'Star Wars' Ride Of The Resistance Ride Gets Opening DateDisney on Thursday announced an opening date for its newest attraction at the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge" park.
Danielle Gersh's Weather Forecast (July 11)A heat wave hits the Southland Thursday, with temperatures in the 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys.
Body Cam Footage Shows Moments Before LAPD Officer Shot Despondent WomanOfficers on May 26 tried to negotiate with an armed woman who asked the police repeatedly to shoot her. DeMarco Morgan reports.