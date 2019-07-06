Massive 7.1-Magnitude Quake Hits During Show At PantagesPerformers finished the song before running off-stage during tonight's performance of "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

15 hours ago

7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Felt More Than 170 Miles Away From EpicenterResidents in Long Beach felt the shaking from this evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that hit near Ridgecrest around 8:30 Friday night.

15 hours ago

Mayor Garcetti Has Positive Message For Kern County: LA Is Coming To HelpAn urban search and rescue team from the Los Angeles Fire Department is already mobilizing. Sharon Tay and Jeff Michael report.

18 hours ago

Kern County Officials Report No Immediate Fatalities Following Powerful EarthquakeAccording to Kern County officials, Highway 178 through the canyon is closed. There are roughly 1,800 people without power following tonight's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, but there are currently no reports of major gas leaks and no fatalities immediately reported.

19 hours ago

Lights, Camera, Shaking: A Look At The 7.1 Quake Through Social MediaCBS2/KCAL9's Sara Donchey is a Southern California native who has "experienced my share of earthquakes." But she knew right away this one was different. She shows some of the images making waves posted to social media.

19 hours ago

Quake, Shmake: Dodger Fans Won't Let A Little Shaking Ruin Their GameCBS2/KCAL9's Rachel Kim spoke to some fans who said everyone stayed calm ... but that people "definitely" felt the quake and reacted.

19 hours ago

'It Just Started Burning:' 2 Young Women Watch Their Mobile Home Go Up In FlamesA 7.1 earthquake claimed another house Friday evening. CBS2/KCAL9's Nicole Comstock talked to one family as they watched their mobile home go up in flames.

19 hours ago

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening NewscastThis evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.

20 hours ago

USGS Seismologist Lucy Jones: Earthquake Sequence Will Be OngoingJones says there is "no reason" to think we won't see more large earthquakes in Southern California following the recent activity centered near Ridgecrest. The largest aftershock to a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, felt Friday, would be about a magnitude 6, she says.

20 hours ago

'It Was Scary:' San Marino Locals Feel Shaking From 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestJeff Nguyen speaks with a woman in San Marino who felt shaking from the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest Friday. The quake was upgraded to a 7.1-magnitude by USGS.

20 hours ago

Report From SKY9: 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near RidgecrestSKY9's Stu Mundel was over Orange County during the earthquake that hit Ridgecrest Friday -- a day after a 6.4 hit near the same area.

20 hours ago

USGS Reports 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestLaurie Perez reports from Castaic, where residents felt shaking as the quake hit more than 100 miles away, near Ridgecrest.

21 hours ago

Ridgecrest Families Picking Up The Pieces After 6.4-Magnitude EarthquakeThe Sturgeon family's home of 20 years is now red-tagged and unsafe to live in after Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Nicole Comstock reports.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Hundreds Of Aftershocks Reported Following 6.4-Magnitude Quake Near RidgecrestAt least three Ridgecrest homes appeared to have been completely destroyed in the quake.

21 hours ago

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Angelenos Pack Survival Kit Store Following 6.4-Magnitude QuakeCristina Martinez left SOS Survival Products with an arm full of emergency survival kits. And she wasn't alone.

23 hours ago