7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening NewscastThis evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.

8 hours ago

USGS Seismologist Lucy Jones: Earthquake Sequence Will Be OngoingJones says there is "no reason" to think we won't see more large earthquakes in Southern California following the recent activity centered near Ridgecrest. The largest aftershock to a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, felt Friday, would be about a magnitude 6, she says.

8 hours ago

'It Was Scary:' San Marino Locals Feel Shaking From 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestJeff Nguyen speaks with a woman in San Marino who felt shaking from the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest Friday. The quake was upgraded to a 7.1-magnitude by USGS.

8 hours ago

Report From SKY9: 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near RidgecrestSKY9's Stu Mundel was over Orange County during the earthquake that hit Ridgecrest Friday -- a day after a 6.4 hit near the same area.

9 hours ago

USGS Reports 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestLaurie Perez reports from Castaic, where residents felt shaking as the quake hit more than 100 miles away, near Ridgecrest.

9 hours ago

Ridgecrest Families Picking Up The Pieces After 6.4-Magnitude EarthquakeThe Sturgeon family's home of 20 years is now red-tagged and unsafe to live in after Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Nicole Comstock reports.

9 hours ago

Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Talks Losing To The Pats & Upcoming SeasonChargers Owner Dean Spanos talks to Jim Hill about losing to the Patriots, the upcoming season and carrying on his parents’ legacy.

9 hours ago

Hundreds Of Aftershocks Reported Following 6.4-Magnitude Quake Near RidgecrestAt least three Ridgecrest homes appeared to have been completely destroyed in the quake.

9 hours ago

3 Transported To Hospital Following 4-Vehicle Crash In South LASky2's Stu Mundel said miraculously one person walked away from this horrific crash.

10 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment (July 5)News about a (Spider) man and a (Royal) baby lead tonight's entertainment news. Jeff Michael and Sara Donchey report.

10 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (July 5)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.

10 hours ago

Family Mourns Man, 65, Killed In CrossfireA 65-year-old man was found shot to death after deputies exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect during a pursuit late Wednesday night in South L.A. Now, a family and a community is in mourning.

10 hours ago

Angelenos Pack Survival Kit Store Following 6.4-Magnitude QuakeCristina Martinez left SOS Survival Products with an arm full of emergency survival kits. And she wasn't alone.

11 hours ago

Bears Captured In CastaicThe bears were seen around 12 p.m. Friday rifling through trash cans as they navigated Sierra Oak Trail.

11 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (July 5)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Markina Brown report.

12 hours ago

Bears Wander Castaic NeighborhoodResidents in Castaic are on alert after a mother and baby bear were seen on Sierra Oak Trail.

16 hours ago

Festival Of The Arts Kicks Off In Laguna Beach This WeekendArtist Lyn Hiner is one of 140 Orange County artsits presenting work at this year's festival, kicking off now and running through August 31.

17 hours ago

College Teacher Killed In Street Racing Crash, Two Teens ArrestedTwo teenagers are under arrest on manslaughter charges after allegedly killing a college teacher and his dog while street racing in San Marino Thursday morning. Kandiss Crone reports.

18 hours ago

Ridgecrest Residents Left Devastated By Damage, Destruction To HomesSome longtime Ridgecrest residents saw their homes damaged or destroyed in the 6.4 magnitude quake which rattled the region.

18 hours ago

Body Of Missing El Segundo Woman Mackenzie Lueck Found In Utah CanyonThe body of missing 23-year-old El Segundo woman Mackenzie Lueck was found north of Salt Lake City Wednesday.

18 hours ago