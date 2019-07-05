Kern County Officials Report No Immediate Fatalities Following Powerful EarthquakeAccording to Kern County officials, Highway 178 through the canyon is closed. There are roughly 1,800 people without power following tonight's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, but there are currently no reports of major gas leaks and no fatalities immediately reported.

Lights, Camera, Shaking: A Look At The 7.1 Quake Through Social MediaCBS2/KCAL9's Sara Donchey is a Southern California native who has "experienced my share of earthquakes." But she knew right away this one was different. She shows some of the images making waves posted to social media.

Quake, Shmake: Dodger Fans Won't Let A Little Shaking Ruin Their GameCBS2/KCAL9's Rachel Kim spoke to some fans who said everyone stayed calm ... but that people "definitely" felt the quake and reacted.

'It Just Started Burning:' 2 Young Women Watch Their Mobile Home Go Up In FlamesA 7.1 earthquake claimed another house Friday evening. CBS2/KCAL9's Nicole Comstock talked to one family as they watched their mobile home go up in flames.

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening NewscastThis evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.

USGS Seismologist Lucy Jones: Earthquake Sequence Will Be OngoingJones says there is "no reason" to think we won't see more large earthquakes in Southern California following the recent activity centered near Ridgecrest. The largest aftershock to a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, felt Friday, would be about a magnitude 6, she says.

'It Was Scary:' San Marino Locals Feel Shaking From 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestJeff Nguyen speaks with a woman in San Marino who felt shaking from the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest Friday. The quake was upgraded to a 7.1-magnitude by USGS.

Report From SKY9: 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near RidgecrestSKY9's Stu Mundel was over Orange County during the earthquake that hit Ridgecrest Friday -- a day after a 6.4 hit near the same area.

USGS Reports 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestLaurie Perez reports from Castaic, where residents felt shaking as the quake hit more than 100 miles away, near Ridgecrest.

