This evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening Newscast
Sponsored By
Latest Videos
Kern County Officials Report No Immediate Fatalities Following Powerful EarthquakeAccording to Kern County officials, Highway 178 through the canyon is closed. There are roughly 1,800 people without power following tonight's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, but there are currently no reports of major gas leaks and no fatalities immediately reported.
Lights, Camera, Shaking: A Look At The 7.1 Quake Through Social MediaCBS2/KCAL9's Sara Donchey is a Southern California native who has "experienced my share of earthquakes." But she knew right away this one was different. She shows some of the images making waves posted to social media.
Quake, Shmake: Dodger Fans Won't Let A Little Shaking Ruin Their GameCBS2/KCAL9's Rachel Kim spoke to some fans who said everyone stayed calm ... but that people "definitely" felt the quake and reacted.
'It Just Started Burning:' 2 Young Women Watch Their Mobile Home Go Up In FlamesA 7.1 earthquake claimed another house Friday evening. CBS2/KCAL9's Nicole Comstock talked to one family as they watched their mobile home go up in flames.
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits During KCAL9 Evening NewscastThis evening's 7.1-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California was caught on camera during our 8 p.m. show.
USGS Seismologist Lucy Jones: Earthquake Sequence Will Be OngoingJones says there is "no reason" to think we won't see more large earthquakes in Southern California following the recent activity centered near Ridgecrest. The largest aftershock to a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, felt Friday, would be about a magnitude 6, she says.
'It Was Scary:' San Marino Locals Feel Shaking From 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestJeff Nguyen speaks with a woman in San Marino who felt shaking from the earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest Friday. The quake was upgraded to a 7.1-magnitude by USGS.
Report From SKY9: 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near RidgecrestSKY9's Stu Mundel was over Orange County during the earthquake that hit Ridgecrest Friday -- a day after a 6.4 hit near the same area.
USGS Reports 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Near RidgecrestLaurie Perez reports from Castaic, where residents felt shaking as the quake hit more than 100 miles away, near Ridgecrest.
More Videos
Ridgecrest Families Picking Up The Pieces After 6.4-Magnitude EarthquakeThe Sturgeon family's home of 20 years is now red-tagged and unsafe to live in after Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Nicole Comstock reports.
Chargers Owner Dean Spanos Talks Losing To The Pats & Upcoming SeasonChargers Owner Dean Spanos talks to Jim Hill about losing to the Patriots, the upcoming season and carrying on his parents’ legacy.
Hundreds Of Aftershocks Reported Following 6.4-Magnitude Quake Near RidgecrestAt least three Ridgecrest homes appeared to have been completely destroyed in the quake.
3 Transported To Hospital Following 4-Vehicle Crash In South LASky2's Stu Mundel said miraculously one person walked away from this horrific crash.
Eye On Entertainment (July 5)News about a (Spider) man and a (Royal) baby lead tonight's entertainment news. Jeff Michael and Sara Donchey report.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (July 5)Garth Kemp takes a look at the weather forecast for the next seven days.
Family Mourns Man, 65, Killed In CrossfireA 65-year-old man was found shot to death after deputies exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect during a pursuit late Wednesday night in South L.A. Now, a family and a community is in mourning.
Angelenos Pack Survival Kit Store Following 6.4-Magnitude QuakeCristina Martinez left SOS Survival Products with an arm full of emergency survival kits. And she wasn't alone.
Bears Captured In CastaicThe bears were seen around 12 p.m. Friday rifling through trash cans as they navigated Sierra Oak Trail.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (July 5)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Markina Brown report.
Bears Wander Castaic NeighborhoodResidents in Castaic are on alert after a mother and baby bear were seen on Sierra Oak Trail.
Festival Of The Arts Kicks Off In Laguna Beach This WeekendArtist Lyn Hiner is one of 140 Orange County artsits presenting work at this year's festival, kicking off now and running through August 31.
College Teacher Killed In Street Racing Crash, Two Teens ArrestedTwo teenagers are under arrest on manslaughter charges after allegedly killing a college teacher and his dog while street racing in San Marino Thursday morning. Kandiss Crone reports.
Ridgecrest Residents Left Devastated By Damage, Destruction To HomesSome longtime Ridgecrest residents saw their homes damaged or destroyed in the 6.4 magnitude quake which rattled the region.
Body Of Missing El Segundo Woman Mackenzie Lueck Found In Utah CanyonThe body of missing 23-year-old El Segundo woman Mackenzie Lueck was found north of Salt Lake City Wednesday.
Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (July 5)Temperatures will drop slightly Sunday and Monday before a big warmup arrives later next week. A high of 77 for downtown LA and 86 for the valleys.
CBSLA: The Rundown (July 5)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Red Cross Expert Provides Advice on Preparing for EarthquakesLos Angeles Red Cross Regional Disaster Program Officer Joselito Garcia-Ruiz drops by CBSN LA to talk about what Southern Californians need to put in their emergency earthquake survival kit.
Pets2Love: HaileyMeet this week's Pet2love, Hailey. She is a playful, 5-month-old tan-and-white German Shepherd mix.
New Procter & Gamble Ad Takes On Racial BiasProcter & Gamble is hoping to start a discussion on the issue of unconscious racial bias in a new long-form ad. DeMarco Morgan reports.