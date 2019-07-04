Riverside County Animal Shelter Asks People To Hold Off On Surrendering PetsA Riverside County animal shelter is pleading with people to stop surrendering unwanted animals until after the Fourth of July.

12 hours ago

DOJ says it will "reevaluate" adding citizenship census questionThe Trump administration signaled on Wednesday that it is exploring a "path forward" to add a question on U.S. citizenship to the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court decision last week that appeared to have effectively blocked the government from going ahead with the controversial change.

13 hours ago

Dodgers Pitcher Gives Back By Reading To Area ChildrenThe Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up with the Los Angeles Public Library for the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

14 hours ago

As 7-Year-Old Fights For Life, Port Hueneme Fire Fights Police Claims They Failed To Help Child Shot In The HeadA vigil was held this evening outside the home where the little 7-year-old girl was shot. Meanwhile, the fire and police departments are telling different versions about how both responded to the tragedy. Rachel Kim reports.

15 hours ago

Duarte Hosts Fireworks Display Months After Residents Vote To Ban Sale Of FireworksResidents passed the measure to ban personal use of fireworks by three percent last November. CBS2/KCAL9's Jake Reiner found a lot of people who were thrilled to have fireworks to look at -- at least.

15 hours ago

Officer Shoots Chino Homeowner During Execution Of Drug-Related Search WarrantKCAL 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

15 hours ago

Construction Worker Killed In Trench Collapse At Encino HomeNeighbors told CBS2/KCAL9's Brittney Hopper the home had been under construction for some time. The name and age of the victim has not been revealed.

15 hours ago

Locals Share Tips To Land Hard-To-Get Beach ReservationsSome lucky families who were able to get reserved spots at Bolsa Chica State Beach for the Fourth of July holiday share their secrets to getting these high-demand spaces.

16 hours ago

Inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate Performs Fourth Of July PoemIn honor of America's 243rd birthday, "CBS This Morning" asked 21-year-old Amanda Gorman, the inaugural National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, to write a poem commemorating the occasion. Her poem, "Believer's Hymn for the Republic," is set to music performed by the Boston Pops Orchestra.

17 hours ago

Construction Worker Killed When Trench Collapses In EncinoThe accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Louise Avenue. Stu Mundel reports.

17 hours ago

Tanks, flyovers and fireworks: What to know about Trump's July 4th extravaganzaTanks on the National Mall and flyovers are all part of the Fourth of July display ordered by President Donald Trump.

17 hours ago

Lifeguards Offer Tips To Keep You Safe In The WaterThis holiday weekend, the beaches will be packed. Lifeguards want the public to be safe and offer some simple tips to CBS2/KCAL9's Randy Paige.

18 hours ago

Homeless Man Suspected Of Violently Attacking Woman Appears In CourtHector Manuel Ulloa appeared in court Wednesday for attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking an unsuspecting 63-year-old victim.

18 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (July 3)The latest news, weather, and sports.

20 hours ago

Shots Fired After Officers Attempt To Serve Warrant In Chino NeighborhoodAn officer-involved shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in Chino Wednesday evening after officers attempted to serve a warrant.

21 hours ago

Car Crashes Into South LA Apartment Building, Kills Woman Sleeping In Her BedA mother sleeping in her bed with her daughter was killed when a car plowed into an apartment building in the South Los Angeles area early Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Vandal Uses Pipe To Break-In, Damage Santa Ana Church; Suspect ArrestedPolice Wednesday arrested a Santa Ana man suspected of vandalizing a church using a large metal pipe.

21 hours ago

7-Year-Old Girl In Coma In Port Hueneme Shooting; Nearby Fire Station Ignored Pleas For HelpAuthorities are searching for at least one gunman who opened fire on a Port Hueneme home Tuesday night, leaving a 7-year-old girl in a coma and her pregnant mother wounded.

22 hours ago

More Californians Head Out Of Town For Fourth Of July HolidayThe worst time to be on the road will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

1 day ago

7-Year-Old Girl In Coma, Pregnant Mother Wounded In Port Hueneme ShootingAuthorities are searching for at least one gunman who opened fire on a Port Hueneme home Tuesday night, leaving a 7-year-old girl in a coma and her pregnant mother wounded. Kandiss Crone reports.

1 day ago