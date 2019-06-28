To adopt Melina, call (213) 485-0214 and ask for ID# A1868201.
Pets2Love: Melina
CBSLA: The Rundown (June 28)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Man Shot To Death While Sitting In Compton Car With His Girlfriend, Gunman At LargeAuthorities are searching for a gunman who walked up and shot a man to death while he was sitting in a car with his girlfriend in Compton late Thursday night.
LIVE: South LA Barricade SituationA South LA standoff ended with the suspect in custody and a 2-month-old baby safely removed from the situation.
FasTrak Replaces Hard-Case Transponders With Free Stickers For OC Drivers, Eliminates FeeFasTrak users in Orange County will now be able to replace those expensive hard-case transponders with much cheaper stickers.
2 LAPD Officers Hurt In Possible DUI CrashA driver crashed into an LAPD patrol vehicle on Imperial Highway in Watts. Sandra Mitchell reports.
Suspect Shot, Killed During East LA Traffic StopInvestigators say there was a physical altercation before the shooting. Tina Patel reports.
Police Searching For Robbery Suspect In South LAThe suspect, who is in contact with the SWAT team, may have taken a hostage. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report.
NASA, JPL Release Images Of Whirlpool GalaxyThe two galaxies pull on each other causing distortion through gravity. Sandra Mitchell and Suzanne Marques report.
LAPD Searching For Suspect In Alleged San Fernando Valley Hate CrimePolice are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say stopped a church service by performing Nazi salutes.
Despite Horse Deaths, Breeders' Cup To Be Held At Santa AnitaDespite concerns over the recent spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita racetrack, organizers of the 2019 Breeders' Cup World Championships affirmed today their commitment to hold the November event in Arcadia.
Garden Grove Shoppers Frustrated By Homeless Population In Parking LotShoppers at a Garden Grove Walmart say they're being harassed by a group of homeless people in the parking lot, but police say they cannot do anything about it.
Neighbors In Shock Following Fatal Shark Attack That Killed Torrance Woman, 21Jordan Lindsey, 21, was snorkeling in the Bahamas with her family when three sharks attacked. Kandiss Crone reports.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Reported in East Los AngelesThe Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one in grave condition Thursday night in East Los Angeles.
La Brea Tar Pits Unveils 'Instagram-Worthy' Art InstallationThe La Brea Tar Pits unveiled its newest interactive art installation that will open Friday for the public.
Search For Missing College Student Takes Disturbing TurnPolice said today they were searching for a mattress after looking through the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Tom Wait reports.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Wash In El MonteThe pilot landed safely. Nicole Comstock reports.
LASD Arrests Man For Human Trafficking, Looking For More Possible VictimsLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies tonight are asking possible victims of an alleged human trafficking ring to come forward.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (June 27)Markina Brown takes a look at the weather for the next several days.
Prosecutor Alleges Nipsey Hussle Told Accused Murderer Eric Holder He Was A SnitchGrand Jury testimony said Holder opened fire on Hussle after alleging he was a police informant. Randy Paige reports.
Police Search House Of 'Person Of Interest' In Mackenzie Lueck InvestigationAuthorities raided a suburban Salt Lake City home as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year-old El Segundo woman.
Restaurant Responds After News Of Them Firing A Woman With Special Needs Is Made PublicA Farmer Boys restaurant in Laguna Hills seems to be having a change of heart after CBSLA's Michele Gile began asking questions about why they abruptly fired a woman with special needs after changing ownership.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (June 27)Garth Kemp's 7-day forecast takes a look at today's fantastic weather and how long it's going to last.
Torrance Woman, 21, Killed By Sharks While On Bahamas VacationThe victim has been identified as Jordan Lindsey. Lesley Marin reports.
CBSLA: The Rundown (June 27)The latest news, weather, and sports.
Some Antelope Valley Students Express Remorse Over Racist VideoThe video was blasted today by school officials and administrators. As Jasmine Viel reports, some students found themselves expressing remorse, too.
'Move Over': Police Advise Drivers What To Do When A Pursuit Is NearbyCalifornia Highway Patrol is advising drivers on what to do when they are caught in the middle of an active police pursuit.
Pilot Rescued From Plane After Landing In Rio Hondo Wash In El MonteA pilot had to be airlifted from the wing of a small plane after landing in the Rio Hondo wash in El Monte.
2 Injured After Driver Crashes Car Into Building In InglewoodAt least two people were injured in Inglewood Thursday afternoon after a driver crashed a vehicle into a store near Manchester and Crenshaw.