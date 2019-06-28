LAPD Searching For Suspect In Alleged San Fernando Valley Hate CrimePolice are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say stopped a church service by performing Nazi salutes.

7 hours ago

Despite Horse Deaths, Breeders' Cup To Be Held At Santa AnitaDespite concerns over the recent spate of horse deaths at Santa Anita racetrack, organizers of the 2019 Breeders' Cup World Championships affirmed today their commitment to hold the November event in Arcadia.

8 hours ago

Garden Grove Shoppers Frustrated By Homeless Population In Parking LotShoppers at a Garden Grove Walmart say they're being harassed by a group of homeless people in the parking lot, but police say they cannot do anything about it.

10 hours ago

Neighbors In Shock Following Fatal Shark Attack That Killed Torrance Woman, 21Jordan Lindsey, 21, was snorkeling in the Bahamas with her family when three sharks attacked. Kandiss Crone reports.

10 hours ago

Deputy-Involved Shooting Reported in East Los AngelesThe Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one in grave condition Thursday night in East Los Angeles.

11 hours ago

La Brea Tar Pits Unveils 'Instagram-Worthy' Art InstallationThe La Brea Tar Pits unveiled its newest interactive art installation that will open Friday for the public.

11 hours ago

Search For Missing College Student Takes Disturbing TurnPolice said today they were searching for a mattress after looking through the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Tom Wait reports.

11 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Wash In El MonteThe pilot landed safely. Nicole Comstock reports.

11 hours ago

LASD Arrests Man For Human Trafficking, Looking For More Possible VictimsLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies tonight are asking possible victims of an alleged human trafficking ring to come forward.

12 hours ago

Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (June 27)Markina Brown takes a look at the weather for the next several days.

12 hours ago

Prosecutor Alleges Nipsey Hussle Told Accused Murderer Eric Holder He Was A SnitchGrand Jury testimony said Holder opened fire on Hussle after alleging he was a police informant. Randy Paige reports.

12 hours ago

Police Search House Of 'Person Of Interest' In Mackenzie Lueck InvestigationAuthorities raided a suburban Salt Lake City home as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a 23-year-old El Segundo woman.

13 hours ago

Restaurant Responds After News Of Them Firing A Woman With Special Needs Is Made PublicA Farmer Boys restaurant in Laguna Hills seems to be having a change of heart after CBSLA's Michele Gile began asking questions about why they abruptly fired a woman with special needs after changing ownership.

14 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (June 27)Garth Kemp's 7-day forecast takes a look at today's fantastic weather and how long it's going to last.

14 hours ago

Torrance Woman, 21, Killed By Sharks While On Bahamas VacationThe victim has been identified as Jordan Lindsey. Lesley Marin reports.

15 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (June 27)The latest news, weather, and sports.

15 hours ago

Some Antelope Valley Students Express Remorse Over Racist VideoThe video was blasted today by school officials and administrators. As Jasmine Viel reports, some students found themselves expressing remorse, too.

15 hours ago

'Move Over': Police Advise Drivers What To Do When A Pursuit Is NearbyCalifornia Highway Patrol is advising drivers on what to do when they are caught in the middle of an active police pursuit.

15 hours ago

Pilot Rescued From Plane After Landing In Rio Hondo Wash In El MonteA pilot had to be airlifted from the wing of a small plane after landing in the Rio Hondo wash in El Monte.

16 hours ago

2 Injured After Driver Crashes Car Into Building In InglewoodAt least two people were injured in Inglewood Thursday afternoon after a driver crashed a vehicle into a store near Manchester and Crenshaw.

18 hours ago