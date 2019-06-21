Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (June 20)There's plenty of sunshine headed our way. Markina Brown reports.

11 hours ago

Planned Power Outages To Lessen Dangers During Fire SeasonElectric companies plan on cutting power during fire season to lessen wildfire dangers. Nicole Comstock reports.

11 hours ago

Lifeguards Rescue Dolphin At Hermosa BeachThe dolphin was taken to Redondo Beach where it was released back into the water. Suzie Suh reports.

11 hours ago

Holocaust Survivor Killed In Valley Village Hit-And-RunLos Angeles police are looking for the driver of a truck that fatally struck a 91-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday morning.

11 hours ago

New Bill In Front Of California Senate Would Help Parents Pay For Kids' Hearing AidsGetting hearing aids at a young age is crucial but many parents can't afford the stiff price tag. Randy Paige reports.

12 hours ago

Dolphin Washes Ashore In Hermosa BeachLifeguards reported seeing a dolphin exhibiting unusual behavior. Desmond Shaw reports.

13 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 20)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Sharon Tay and Alex Biston report.

14 hours ago

People Making A Difference: Celebrity Hairstylist Gives Free Cuts To The HomelessCelebrity stylist Sascha Breuer makes a difference with his The Kind Cut. For more information go to thekindcut.org. Pat Harvey reports.

14 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Hard Landing On Residential Street Near Fullerton AirportA small plane carrying two people made a hard landing on a road near the Fullerton Municipal Airport Thursday evening.

15 hours ago

Summer Solstice: What You Need To KnowJune 21 marks the start of the summer solstice. But what is it, exactly? Alex Biston explains.

15 hours ago

Investigators Testing Water Bottles Tampered With At OC SupermarketAuthorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen opening water bottles in a Mission Viejo grocery store.

16 hours ago

Police Release Video Of Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting In WillowbrookThe Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday released video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Willowbrook, one day after the victim’s family filed a claim for damages against the county.

16 hours ago

Private West LA Track Coach Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Battery; Attorney Warns Of 'Multiple' VictimsConrad Avondale Mainwaring, a former Olympian, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of sexual battery by fraud one day after his arrest.

17 hours ago

RAW: Man Casually Strolls Down 110 Freeway During Morning Rush HourDashcam footage caught a pedestrian walking in the middle of the 110 Freeway Thursday morning.

17 hours ago

Three MS-13 Members Arrested In North Hollywood Slaying Of Homeless ManThree members of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang were arrested in early morning raids Wednesday at 10 locations throughout the San Fernando Valley, accused of shooting and killing a homeless man while he slept at a rec center in North Hollywood back in January. Curtis Silva reports.

19 hours ago

Public Weighs In On Revised Vaccine BillSB 276 goes before the state Assembly Health Committee and the public gets a chance to share their thoughts.

19 hours ago

Lawmakers Take Aim At State Vaccine ExemptionsA State Senate panel is hearing from the public on a bill that would restrict doctors from granting vaccination exemptions for any reason.

20 hours ago

Family Wants Justice For Man Shot To Death By Deputies In WillowbrookThe family of 23-year-old Ryan Twyman is filing a lawsuit in the death of their son, brother and father. Tina Patel reports.

21 hours ago

Public Gets Chance To Weigh In On Vaccinations BillThe legislation would crack down on doctors who give more than five exemptions a year, as well as on schools with low vaccination rates. DeMarco Morgan reports.

21 hours ago

Man Killed, 2 Women Wounded In Shooting That Erupted From Family FightOne family member has been detained in connection with the shooting in South LA. Kara Finnstrom reports.

22 hours ago