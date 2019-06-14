Lesbian Couple Claim Langer’s Deli Owner Confronted Them Over KissThe famous Langer’s Deli is at the center of controversy after a female patron claims she was confronted by the restaurant's owner for kissing another woman.

CBSLA: The Rundown (June 14)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

Suspect Beats Man Unconscious, Steals His Bike In Buena Park Attack Caught On VideoA 65-year-old man was left unconscious after being badly beaten and then having his bike stolen at a bus stop in Buena Park Monday morning in an attack which was caught on surveillance video. The suspect remains at large.

Hearst Castle Hosting Parties At Its Iconic PoolsBut it won't be cheap -- tickets are nearly $1,300. Suzanne Marques reports.

LAPD Warns Of Paintball Attacks That Get Posted On Social MediaThe victims are often left with welts, and one child nearly lost an eye. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Kitten Lounge Opens In West Hollywood This WeekendThe kittens are from LA's Stray Cat Alliance and available for cuddles all weekend. Tina Patel reports.

LAUSD Employee Accused Of Sexually Abusing Kids In After-School ProgramDaniel Ayon, 39, is accused of sexually abusing as many as five of the students in the Beyond the Bell program at Amestoy Elementary School in Gardena. Kandiss Crone reports.

Community Mourns Slain Deputy Joe SolanoA huge crowd attended a vigil for the 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Kara Finnstrom reports.

