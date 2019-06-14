To adopt Vegas, call 1-888-223-7387 and ask for ID# A699720.
Pets2Love: Vegas
Lesbian Couple Claim Langer’s Deli Owner Confronted Them Over KissThe famous Langer’s Deli is at the center of controversy after a female patron claims she was confronted by the restaurant's owner for kissing another woman.
CBSLA: The Rundown (June 14)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Suspect Beats Man Unconscious, Steals His Bike In Buena Park Attack Caught On VideoA 65-year-old man was left unconscious after being badly beaten and then having his bike stolen at a bus stop in Buena Park Monday morning in an attack which was caught on surveillance video. The suspect remains at large.
Hearst Castle Hosting Parties At Its Iconic PoolsBut it won't be cheap -- tickets are nearly $1,300. Suzanne Marques reports.
LAPD Warns Of Paintball Attacks That Get Posted On Social MediaThe victims are often left with welts, and one child nearly lost an eye. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Kitten Lounge Opens In West Hollywood This WeekendThe kittens are from LA's Stray Cat Alliance and available for cuddles all weekend. Tina Patel reports.
Man Brutally Beaten At Buena Park Bus Stop For His BikeThe 65-year-old man is in critical condition. Suzanne Marques reports.
LAUSD Employee Accused Of Sexually Abusing Kids In After-School ProgramDaniel Ayon, 39, is accused of sexually abusing as many as five of the students in the Beyond the Bell program at Amestoy Elementary School in Gardena. Kandiss Crone reports.
Community Mourns Slain Deputy Joe SolanoA huge crowd attended a vigil for the 13-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Overnight Lane Closures Start Today On LAX Arrivals LevelThe closures are part of the work to bring the automated people mover to LAX. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Man Beaten With Baseball Bat In Lakewood Home InvasionGarrett Kinkade says he woke up to find a man in his house. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (June 14)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
High School Senior Walks At Graduation Months After Breaking His NeckAn 18-year-old high school senior was able to walk at his high school graduation just months after breaking his neck in a motocross accident left him in a wheelchair.
LAUSD Employee Accused Of Sexual Abuse At Gardena Elementary SchoolAn LAUSD employee who helped with Amestoy Elementary School's after-school program has been accused of sexually abusing up to five different children.
Somber Vigil Held For Slain Sheriff's Deputy Killed While Ordering FoodDeputy Joseph Gilbert Solano was remembered this evening as a dedicated father and deputy who made everyone around him smile. Chris Holmstrom reports.
Exclusive: 7-Eleven Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint By Accused Deputy Killer Says Suspect Confessed To HimA 7-Eleven store clerk told CBSLA reporter Cristy Fajardo how the man accused of shooting and killing two men Monday, one an LA County sheriff's deputy, robbed him at gunpoint and confessed to killing two men earlier that day.
Police Hunt For Suspect Who Stole SUV With 2 Young Sisters InsideThe girls were found unharmed inside the SUV about a half mile away. The suspect remains at large. Stacey Butler reports.
Paintball Gun Attacks On The Rise, Videos Shared On Social MediaInnocent bystanders are being shot with paintball guns in Los Angeles as a trend to share the attacks on social media has begun.
High School Students, War Veterans Participate In Living History ProjectCorona Del Mar High School students received lessons on war directly from our veterans through what they call the Living History Project.
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (June 13)Garth Kemp has a sneak preview of his 11 p.m. forecast.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 13)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Markina Brown report.
McVay: 'Zero Percent Chance' Rams QB Jared Goff Doesn't Get Contract ExtensionThe Rams coach weighed in on the team's vision and Jared Goff's future.
Stolen Car Suspect Hides Under Car During Standoff With PoliceA SWAT team is on scene. The incident is playing out in Panorama City. Stu Mundel reports.
West Covina Donut Shop Hosts Birthday Party For WWII VetRainbow Donuts in West Covina surprised WWII veteran Thomas House Thursday with a surprise birthday party that doubled as a going-away party.
Paraplegic Man Sues Michael Avenatti For Allegedly Embezzling $4M SettlementA paraplegic man Thursday filed a lawsuit against his former attorney, the embattled Michael Avenatti.
No Bail Set For Utah Man Charged In Deputy's DeathRhett Nelson, 30, appeared in court today, but did not enter a plea for charges related to a Los Angeles-area crime spree, including the fatal shooting of Deputy Joseph Solano.
Mother Bear, Her Cub Released Back Into Wild After Sierra Madre AttackThe bears were captured and tranquilized after a scuffle with a Sierra Madre man and his dog. Suzanne Marques reports.