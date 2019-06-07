Iconic Wall At Surfrider Beach In Malibu In Danger Of FallingAn iconic wall at Surfrider Beach that has been in numerous surf movies is beginning to lean due to erosion.

9 hours ago

Yorba Linda Leads The State As Most Debt-Ridden CityThat's people in debt. But as CBS2/KCAL9's Stacey Butler found out, a lot of it has to do with people wanting to drive really nice cars.

9 hours ago

K-Pop Group BTS Launches Mobile AppK-pop sensation BTS will launch their new app game this month that allows fans to complete secret missions with the artists.

9 hours ago

City Of LA Takes Action After Goldstein Investigation Reveals Unused Security CamerasJust two days after a CBSLA David Goldstein investigation revealed more than $150,000 worth of security equipment meant to catch illegal dumpers, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office has announced those cameras will now go into use.

10 hours ago

Victim Of Hit-And-Run Driver Wants Woman Who Mowed Him Down To Come ForwardDarrel didn't want to show his face, but he wanted to discuss his injuries and his long recovery. He's hoping the woman who hit him will turn herself in. Rachel Kim reports.

10 hours ago

Suspect Injured While Reportedly Inside Sheriff's Vehicle During Deputy-Involved ShootingA suspect was reportedly shot while inside of a sheriff's patrol vehicle during a deputy-involved shooting in Inglewood Thursday night.

10 hours ago

Suspect Dead Following Bizarre Barricade Situation Involving Fire, Fireworks, Gun BattleThe suspect was declared dead at the scene. Sara Donchey reports.

10 hours ago

New Documentary About Pavarotti Soars Like His Legendary VoiceDirector Ron Howard combines never before seen photos and videos with cutting edge sound. The combination is "Pavarotti" and it opens Friday. Crystal Cruz reports.

10 hours ago

Mail Carrier Pepper-Sprays Dog In The FaceA home security camera caught the moment a mail carrier pepper-sprayed a seemingly calm dog in the face.

11 hours ago

Dog Kennel Owner Accused Of Using Business To Sell DrugsThe owner of a dog kennel in Fullerton and three of his employees have been accused of allegedly dealing drugs out of the business.

11 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (June 6)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Both Directions Of 10 Freeway In San Gabriel Closed As Police Handled Barricade SituationThe San Bernardino 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions Thursday afternoon after authorities believed a suspect fired shots toward the freeway, leading to an hours-long barricade at a nearby home.

11 hours ago

Police Hunt Suspect Who Fatally Shot Woman Through Apartment WindowLinda was an apartment manager and now the tenants who knew her cannot believe she is gone. They thought of her as an angel. Nicole Comstock reports.

11 hours ago

West Hollywood Closes Roads In Preparation For Pride Weekend CelebrationThe city of West Hollywood has begun to close roads as it prepares for the annual Los Angeles Pride celebration this weekend.

12 hours ago

Star, Director Of 'Being Frank' Discuss Their Funny Movie About FamilyA father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers dad has another family. Star Logan Miller and director Miranda Bailey came by the KCAL9 studios Thursday. Jasmine Viel reports.

12 hours ago

Fireworks Go Off At Home Where Armed Man Is BarricadedA fire at the scene of a police barricade erupted in fireworks Thursday.

15 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 6)An update on the news and weather headlines we've been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Markina Brown report.

16 hours ago

Smoke Seen Coming From Site Of Barricade SituationThe incident is playing out in San Gabriel at a home near Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street. Stu Mundel reports.

16 hours ago

Suspicious South LA Death Of 4-Year-Old Boy Under InvestigationAuthorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles which occurred early Thursday morning.

17 hours ago

Armed Barricade Suspect Reportedly Shoots Toward Traffic, 10 Freeway Shut DownThe San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Gabriel was partially shut down Thursday due to a barricade involving an armed suspect who is believed to have fired shots toward the roadway.

17 hours ago