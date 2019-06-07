To adopt Buttercup, call (951) 358-7387 and ask for ID# A1524447.
Santa Anita Sees 27th Horse Death Of The SeasonA horse had to be euthanized Wednesday after suffering a shoulder injury while training at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
West Hollywood Prepped And Ready For LA Pride WeekendThe biggest party in Southern California will be in West Hollywood this weekend. Tina Patel reports.
New Orleans Piano Great Dr. John Dies At 77Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.
3 People Spotted Riding Bicycles Along 110 Freeway In Downtown LAIt's the second time this week that bicyclists have been spotted on LA freeways. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Man Dead After Bizarre Standoff In San GabrielFireworks were set off, along with three separate building fires before SWAT officers finally moved in. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Suspect Inside LA County Sheriff's Patrol Car Fatally Shot By Deputies In InglewoodIt's not clear how the suspect got access to the cruiser and a weapon. Kandiss Crone reports.
Transformer Fire Knocks Out Power In FullertonThe fire at a SoCal Edison substation was knocked down quickly, but not before causing a power outage that lasted a couple of hours. Jasmine Viel reports.
High-Speed Crash Kills Man On Scooter In North HollywoodThe woman behind the wheel of a red Audi was being evaluated for drugs or alcohol. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Iconic Wall At Surfrider Beach In Malibu In Danger Of FallingAn iconic wall at Surfrider Beach that has been in numerous surf movies is beginning to lean due to erosion.
Yorba Linda Leads The State As Most Debt-Ridden CityThat's people in debt. But as CBS2/KCAL9's Stacey Butler found out, a lot of it has to do with people wanting to drive really nice cars.
K-Pop Group BTS Launches Mobile AppK-pop sensation BTS will launch their new app game this month that allows fans to complete secret missions with the artists.
City Of LA Takes Action After Goldstein Investigation Reveals Unused Security CamerasJust two days after a CBSLA David Goldstein investigation revealed more than $150,000 worth of security equipment meant to catch illegal dumpers, Mayor Eric Garcetti's office has announced those cameras will now go into use.
Victim Of Hit-And-Run Driver Wants Woman Who Mowed Him Down To Come ForwardDarrel didn't want to show his face, but he wanted to discuss his injuries and his long recovery. He's hoping the woman who hit him will turn herself in. Rachel Kim reports.
Suspect Injured While Reportedly Inside Sheriff's Vehicle During Deputy-Involved ShootingA suspect was reportedly shot while inside of a sheriff's patrol vehicle during a deputy-involved shooting in Inglewood Thursday night.
Suspect Dead Following Bizarre Barricade Situation Involving Fire, Fireworks, Gun BattleThe suspect was declared dead at the scene. Sara Donchey reports.
New Documentary About Pavarotti Soars Like His Legendary VoiceDirector Ron Howard combines never before seen photos and videos with cutting edge sound. The combination is "Pavarotti" and it opens Friday. Crystal Cruz reports.
Mail Carrier Pepper-Sprays Dog In The FaceA home security camera caught the moment a mail carrier pepper-sprayed a seemingly calm dog in the face.
Dog Kennel Owner Accused Of Using Business To Sell DrugsThe owner of a dog kennel in Fullerton and three of his employees have been accused of allegedly dealing drugs out of the business.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (June 6)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast.
Both Directions Of 10 Freeway In San Gabriel Closed As Police Handled Barricade SituationThe San Bernardino 10 Freeway was shut down in both directions Thursday afternoon after authorities believed a suspect fired shots toward the freeway, leading to an hours-long barricade at a nearby home.
Police Hunt Suspect Who Fatally Shot Woman Through Apartment WindowLinda was an apartment manager and now the tenants who knew her cannot believe she is gone. They thought of her as an angel. Nicole Comstock reports.
West Hollywood Closes Roads In Preparation For Pride Weekend CelebrationThe city of West Hollywood has begun to close roads as it prepares for the annual Los Angeles Pride celebration this weekend.
Star, Director Of 'Being Frank' Discuss Their Funny Movie About FamilyA father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers dad has another family. Star Logan Miller and director Miranda Bailey came by the KCAL9 studios Thursday. Jasmine Viel reports.
Fireworks Go Off At Home Where Armed Man Is BarricadedA fire at the scene of a police barricade erupted in fireworks Thursday.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 6)An update on the news and weather headlines we've been following throughout the day. Juan Fernandez and Markina Brown report.
Smoke Seen Coming From Site Of Barricade SituationThe incident is playing out in San Gabriel at a home near Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street. Stu Mundel reports.
Suspicious South LA Death Of 4-Year-Old Boy Under InvestigationAuthorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles which occurred early Thursday morning.
Armed Barricade Suspect Reportedly Shoots Toward Traffic, 10 Freeway Shut DownThe San Bernardino (10) Freeway in San Gabriel was partially shut down Thursday due to a barricade involving an armed suspect who is believed to have fired shots toward the roadway.