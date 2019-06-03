A huge firefighter presence was on scene at the popular resort Monday.
Four-Alarm Fire Reported At Pechanga Resort Casino In Temecula
Dog Killed, Another Wounded After Being Shot At In South LAPeople who frequent the area say they never heard the dogs attack anyone or being aggressive. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Truck Driver Injured In Carson Oil Refinery Explosion, BlazeA truck driver was hurt in an explosion and subsequent fire at an oil refinery storage facility in Carson early Monday morning.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (June 3)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
Report: Apple Set To End iTunesTechnology giant Apple will likely announce Monday that it is phasing out its iconic media application iTunes. Kandiss Crone reports.
New Property Tax To Support LAUSD Goes To VotersSuperintendent Austin Beutner sat down with DeMarco Morgan to talk about the ballot measure, and his first year on the job.
Sephora To Close Stores For Training After Racial Profiling Of Singer SZAThe singer tweeted a worker at the Calabasas store called security on her to make sure she wasn't stealing. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Motorcycle Police Officer Injured In Possible Hit-And-RunThe driver took off after colliding with a motor officer int he carpool lane of the westbound 105 Freeway at the 710. Jennifer Kim reports.
Metro Celebrates Halfway Point Of Purple LineThe section will eventually add three new stops between Koreatown and the intersection of Wilshire and La Cienega. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Gold Line Riders Now Have To Pay To Park In Arcadia, DuarteA new $3 daily fee goes into effect in the Gold Line parking structures in Arcadia and Duarte. Tina Patel reports.
President Trump Meets With Queen Elizabeth, Prince CharlesThe visit is officially to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kara Finnstrom reports.
CNET Tech Minute: Tech Gifts For GradsThere are a number of tech gifts that any graduate would love. Kara Tsuboi reports.
Flyers Respond To Report That Boeing Told FAA New Planes Might Have Faulty PartThe FAA insists the faulty part won't make a plane come down but that didn't keep some passengers from saying they were scared. Brittney Hopper reports.
On Shaky Ground: Glen Avon Is Having An Earthquake SwarmThe area has had more than 250 small quakes since last Saturday. But yesterday the area had a 3.1 and today they had a 3.3. Jeff Nguyen spoke to residents who want the ground to stop shaking.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Amtrak Train In Sun ValleyThe train was going from Santa Barbara to San Diego and was stranded in Sun Valley for three hours while the incident was investigated. Desmond Shaw reports.
Will President Calling Meghan Markle 'Nasty' Affect His Trip Abroad?Loyoyla Law School Professor Jessica Levinson said the comment might get Mr. Trump some boos but it's not likely to affect his meetings with leaders. Crystal Cruz reports.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 2)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Crystal Cruz and Amber Lee report.
Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (June 2)Amber Lee looks at your 7-day forecast.
People Line Up To Discover Why Corpse Flower Is Causing A Big StinkCBS2/KCAL9's Cristy Fajardo says the corpse flower smells worse than rotten eggs. And people are lined up around the block to experience the aroma.
Man Killed In Drive-By After Returning Home From Baby ShowerCBS2's Joy Benedict spoke to Julio Urbina's friends and neighbors and they described him as a hard-working, dedicated family man.
California Democrats Wrap-Up 3-Day Convention In San FranciscoA number of democratic hopefuls spoke at the convention hoping to woo voters into their support column. Lesley Marin reports.
Activists Hold 'Funerals' For Dead Critters On Animal Rights DayOrganizers wanted to demonstrate how cows, pigs and chickens end up on your dinner plate. Greg Mills reports.
3.3 Earthquake Jolts Glen Avon AreaA 3.1 quake rattled the same area on Saturday. Sara Donchey and Crystal Cruz report.
Jim Hill Goes One-On-One With Metta World PeaceJim Hill catches up with one of basketball's most quotable figures -- ever.
Cyclist Run Over, Killed In Boyle Heights Is Identified As Maywood ManA bicyclist killed after being run over by a vehicle in Boyle Heights has been identified. Amy Johnson reports.
With Wedding Season Right Around The Corner, Here Are Gift IdeasLifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with more information. Amy Johnson reports.
Woman Killed In Double Shooting At Home Gardens ResidenceInvestigators say a man was also shot on Saturday, but survived and remained hospitalized. Amy Johnson reports.
Fiery Crash In Tustin Kills Driver Of Speeding Vehicle, Officers SayA fiery crash overnight Sunday left a driver dead in the Tustin area. Amy Johnson reports.
Tenn Gunned Down After West Covina Party; 3 Others InjuredThe suspected shooter remains at large. Jeff Nguyen reports from the scene.