Gold Line Riders Now Have To Pay To Park In Arcadia, DuarteA new $3 daily fee goes into effect in the Gold Line parking structures in Arcadia and Duarte. Tina Patel reports.

6 hours ago

President Trump Meets With Queen Elizabeth, Prince CharlesThe visit is officially to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kara Finnstrom reports.

6 hours ago

CNET Tech Minute: Tech Gifts For GradsThere are a number of tech gifts that any graduate would love. Kara Tsuboi reports.

8 hours ago

Flyers Respond To Report That Boeing Told FAA New Planes Might Have Faulty PartThe FAA insists the faulty part won't make a plane come down but that didn't keep some passengers from saying they were scared. Brittney Hopper reports.

14 hours ago

On Shaky Ground: Glen Avon Is Having An Earthquake SwarmThe area has had more than 250 small quakes since last Saturday. But yesterday the area had a 3.1 and today they had a 3.3. Jeff Nguyen spoke to residents who want the ground to stop shaking.

14 hours ago

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Amtrak Train In Sun ValleyThe train was going from Santa Barbara to San Diego and was stranded in Sun Valley for three hours while the incident was investigated. Desmond Shaw reports.

15 hours ago

Will President Calling Meghan Markle 'Nasty' Affect His Trip Abroad?Loyoyla Law School Professor Jessica Levinson said the comment might get Mr. Trump some boos but it's not likely to affect his meetings with leaders. Crystal Cruz reports.

15 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (June 2)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Crystal Cruz and Amber Lee report.

19 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (June 2)Amber Lee looks at your 7-day forecast.

19 hours ago

People Line Up To Discover Why Corpse Flower Is Causing A Big StinkCBS2/KCAL9's Cristy Fajardo says the corpse flower smells worse than rotten eggs. And people are lined up around the block to experience the aroma.

19 hours ago

Man Killed In Drive-By After Returning Home From Baby ShowerCBS2's Joy Benedict spoke to Julio Urbina's friends and neighbors and they described him as a hard-working, dedicated family man.

19 hours ago

California Democrats Wrap-Up 3-Day Convention In San FranciscoA number of democratic hopefuls spoke at the convention hoping to woo voters into their support column. Lesley Marin reports.

19 hours ago

Activists Hold 'Funerals' For Dead Critters On Animal Rights DayOrganizers wanted to demonstrate how cows, pigs and chickens end up on your dinner plate. Greg Mills reports.

20 hours ago

3.3 Earthquake Jolts Glen Avon AreaA 3.1 quake rattled the same area on Saturday. Sara Donchey and Crystal Cruz report.

20 hours ago

Jim Hill Goes One-On-One With Metta World PeaceJim Hill catches up with one of basketball's most quotable figures -- ever.

20 hours ago

Cyclist Run Over, Killed In Boyle Heights Is Identified As Maywood ManA bicyclist killed after being run over by a vehicle in Boyle Heights has been identified. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

With Wedding Season Right Around The Corner, Here Are Gift IdeasLifestyle expert Dawn McCarthy appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with more information. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Woman Killed In Double Shooting At Home Gardens ResidenceInvestigators say a man was also shot on Saturday, but survived and remained hospitalized. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Fiery Crash In Tustin Kills Driver Of Speeding Vehicle, Officers SayA fiery crash overnight Sunday left a driver dead in the Tustin area. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Tenn Gunned Down After West Covina Party; 3 Others InjuredThe suspected shooter remains at large. Jeff Nguyen reports from the scene.

1 day ago