Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long Beach

Dust Advisory Issued In Parts Of Riverside CountyStrong winds are expected to blow through Riverside County Sunday and early Monday. Officials have issued a dust advisory about air quality. Chris Holmstrom reports.

13 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (May 26)It surely didn't feel like the unofficial start of summer today. Amber Lee looks at the next seven days.

14 hours ago

Man Killed In Hawaii Shark Attack Identified As California ResidentThe victim has been identified as 65-year-old Thomas Smiley of Granite Bay, California. Lesley Marin reports.

16 hours ago

15 Vehicles Destroyed Or Heavily Damaged In Highland Park Carport InfernoWhen firefighters arrived, they said they found a small group of homeowners trying to battle the flames themselves. Joy Benedict reports.

16 hours ago

Woman Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In ResedaPolice said when they arrived the unidentified woman was holding a gun to her head. Greg Mills reports.

16 hours ago

Barricade Situation Turns Deadly In Mar Vista MotelAuthorities said the suspect barricading himself inside the hotel turned the gun on himself. Sara Donchey reports.

16 hours ago

26th Horse Put Down At Santa Anita Park Since DecemberThe latest casualty -- a 9-year-old gelding named Kochees. Cristy Fajardo reports.

17 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 26)An update on the news and weather headlines we've been following throughout the day.

17 hours ago

It's Graduation Season And Here Are Tips For Parents On Planning That PartyAmy Sewell appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with tips for parents on planning that graduation party. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Decoding Your Teen's Text Messages: 'The Slangman' Weighs InDavid Burke, a.k.a. "The Slangman", appeared on KCAL9 News with tips for parents of teens. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Residents Grab Water Hoses, Fight Fire After It Erupts In Highland Park Carport Emergency personnel quickly rushed to the scene, and found 12 vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the fire spread to another three cars. Joy Benedict reports.

1 day ago

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Abruptly Leaves Post-Game Press ConferenceIt remains unclear what prompted Antetokounmpo to leave.

1 day ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 26)Cooler temperatures are on tap Sunday, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Alex Biston reports.

1 day ago

Tankers Collide On 14 Freeway In Newhall, Spill Thousands Of Gallon Of GasThe crash happened on Sand Canyon Road on Sunday morning and caused a gas spill. Amy Johnson reports.

1 day ago

Stan Lee's Former Manager In Handcuffs Following Accusations Of Elder AbuseThe LA County District Attorney's Office believes Kaya Morgan took $300,000 from Stan Lee. Jeff Nguyen reports.

2 days ago

For Family, Day At Amusement Park Takes Bloody, Dangerous TurnA mother was covered in blood, according to witnesses. The dad was holding his back. Three people were hurt, one critically, when a log ride malfunctioned at Castle Park Saturday. Laurie Perez reports.

2 days ago

It Might Rain But Nothing Will Wash Away Beach Campers' EnthusiasmThe weekend is here, the grills are going. Cristy Fajardo spoke to dedicated beach campers at Bolsa Chica State Beach who won't let a little rain put a damper on their plans.

2 days ago

Investigation Underway To Determine Why Amusement Park Ride Malfunctioned Critically Injuring MomA witness said the victim was "covered in blood." Laurie Perez reports.

2 days ago

Mother Critically Injured After Being Thrown From Log RideThe accident happened at Castle Park in Riverside. A father and daughter had minor injuries. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.

2 days ago

Thousands Of Scouts Honor Fallen Soldiers With Flags. SalutesThe event was held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood. Greg Mills reports.

2 days ago