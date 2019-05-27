  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Categories: News, Local News, KCBSTV, Top Story
Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long Beach
Active-duty military and veterans Monday took part in reading out the names of the nearly 7,000 service members who have died in the line of duty since 9/11. The names are listed on a memorial wall at Rosie the Riveter Park in Long Beach.

Latest Videos

Racing Continues At Santa Anita Despite 26th Horse Death This SeasonA horse had to be euthanized after suffering an injury Sunday while racing at Santa Anita Park. It's the 26th horse to die while racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.
Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long BeachActive-duty military and veterans Monday took part in reading out the names of the nearly 7,000 service members who have died in the line of duty since 9/11. The names are listed on a memorial wall at Rosie the Riveter Park in Long Beach.
Free Gas For Veterans This Memorial Day In Canoga Park, Huntington BeachAs a thank you for their service, veterans can get free gas this Memorial Day in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 27)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
Fire Tears Through Anaheim Apartment BuildingA fire killed a dog and injured one person at a two-story apartment building in Anaheim late Sunday night, also displacing 10 residents in the process.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed On 105 Freeway In Harbor GatewayA man who walked into traffic on the 105 Freeway in Harbor Gateway North early Monday morning was struck and killed by a vehicle.
Families Won't Let Rain Damper Their Holiday Beach Camping TripCBS2's Jeff Nguyen says most campers came prepared for a little wet weather -- complete with movies to watch in the RV.
Bizarre Standoff Follows Pursuit Of SuspectA pursuit of a suspect ends in Compton ... and lots of confusion. Desmond Shaw reports in Sky2.
Police In Possible Standoff With Suspect Following PursuitIt is believed the suspect may have assaulted an officer. Desmond Shaw is live over the scene in Compton.

More Videos

Dust Advisory Issued In Parts Of Riverside CountyStrong winds are expected to blow through Riverside County Sunday and early Monday. Officials have issued a dust advisory about air quality. Chris Holmstrom reports.
Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (May 26)It surely didn't feel like the unofficial start of summer today. Amber Lee looks at the next seven days.
Man Killed In Hawaii Shark Attack Identified As California ResidentThe victim has been identified as 65-year-old Thomas Smiley of Granite Bay, California. Lesley Marin reports.
15 Vehicles Destroyed Or Heavily Damaged In Highland Park Carport InfernoWhen firefighters arrived, they said they found a small group of homeowners trying to battle the flames themselves. Joy Benedict reports.
Woman Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In ResedaPolice said when they arrived the unidentified woman was holding a gun to her head. Greg Mills reports.
Barricade Situation Turns Deadly In Mar Vista MotelAuthorities said the suspect barricading himself inside the hotel turned the gun on himself. Sara Donchey reports.
26th Horse Put Down At Santa Anita Park Since DecemberThe latest casualty -- a 9-year-old gelding named Kochees. Cristy Fajardo reports.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 26)An update on the news and weather headlines we've been following throughout the day.
It's Graduation Season And Here Are Tips For Parents On Planning That PartyAmy Sewell appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with tips for parents on planning that graduation party. Amy Johnson reports.
Decoding Your Teen's Text Messages: 'The Slangman' Weighs InDavid Burke, a.k.a. "The Slangman", appeared on KCAL9 News with tips for parents of teens. Amy Johnson reports.
Residents Grab Water Hoses, Fight Fire After It Erupts In Highland Park Carport Emergency personnel quickly rushed to the scene, and found 12 vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the fire spread to another three cars. Joy Benedict reports.
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Abruptly Leaves Post-Game Press ConferenceIt remains unclear what prompted Antetokounmpo to leave.
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 26)Cooler temperatures are on tap Sunday, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Alex Biston reports.
Tankers Collide On 14 Freeway In Newhall, Spill Thousands Of Gallon Of GasThe crash happened on Sand Canyon Road on Sunday morning and caused a gas spill. Amy Johnson reports.
Stan Lee's Former Manager In Handcuffs Following Accusations Of Elder AbuseThe LA County District Attorney's Office believes Kaya Morgan took $300,000 from Stan Lee. Jeff Nguyen reports.
For Family, Day At Amusement Park Takes Bloody, Dangerous TurnA mother was covered in blood, according to witnesses. The dad was holding his back. Three people were hurt, one critically, when a log ride malfunctioned at Castle Park Saturday. Laurie Perez reports.
It Might Rain But Nothing Will Wash Away Beach Campers' EnthusiasmThe weekend is here, the grills are going. Cristy Fajardo spoke to dedicated beach campers at Bolsa Chica State Beach who won't let a little rain put a damper on their plans.
Investigation Underway To Determine Why Amusement Park Ride Malfunctioned Critically Injuring MomA witness said the victim was "covered in blood." Laurie Perez reports.
Mother Critically Injured After Being Thrown From Log RideThe accident happened at Castle Park in Riverside. A father and daughter had minor injuries. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report.
Thousands Of Scouts Honor Fallen Soldiers With Flags. SalutesThe event was held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood. Greg Mills reports.

Search Video

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News