Names Of 7,000 Fallen Heroes Read During Memorial Day Ceremony In Long Beach

Dust Advisory Issued In Parts Of Riverside County Strong winds are expected to blow through Riverside County Sunday and early Monday. Officials have issued a dust advisory about air quality. Chris Holmstrom reports. 13 hours ago Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (May 26) It surely didn't feel like the unofficial start of summer today. Amber Lee looks at the next seven days. 14 hours ago Man Killed In Hawaii Shark Attack Identified As California Resident The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Thomas Smiley of Granite Bay, California. Lesley Marin reports. 16 hours ago 15 Vehicles Destroyed Or Heavily Damaged In Highland Park Carport Inferno When firefighters arrived, they said they found a small group of homeowners trying to battle the flames themselves. Joy Benedict reports. 16 hours ago Woman Wounded In Officer-Involved Shooting In Reseda Police said when they arrived the unidentified woman was holding a gun to her head. Greg Mills reports. 16 hours ago Barricade Situation Turns Deadly In Mar Vista Motel Authorities said the suspect barricading himself inside the hotel turned the gun on himself. Sara Donchey reports. 16 hours ago 26th Horse Put Down At Santa Anita Park Since December The latest casualty -- a 9-year-old gelding named Kochees. Cristy Fajardo reports. 17 hours ago CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 26) An update on the news and weather headlines we've been following throughout the day. 17 hours ago It's Graduation Season And Here Are Tips For Parents On Planning That Party Amy Sewell appeared on KCAL9 News on Sunday with tips for parents on planning that graduation party. Amy Johnson reports. 1 day ago Decoding Your Teen's Text Messages: 'The Slangman' Weighs In David Burke, a.k.a. "The Slangman", appeared on KCAL9 News with tips for parents of teens. Amy Johnson reports. 1 day ago Residents Grab Water Hoses, Fight Fire After It Erupts In Highland Park Carport Emergency personnel quickly rushed to the scene, and found 12 vehicles fully engulfed in flames. Within minutes, the fire spread to another three cars. Joy Benedict reports. 1 day ago WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Abruptly Leaves Post-Game Press Conference It remains unclear what prompted Antetokounmpo to leave. 1 day ago Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 26) Cooler temperatures are on tap Sunday, with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Alex Biston reports. 1 day ago Tankers Collide On 14 Freeway In Newhall, Spill Thousands Of Gallon Of Gas The crash happened on Sand Canyon Road on Sunday morning and caused a gas spill. Amy Johnson reports. 1 day ago Stan Lee's Former Manager In Handcuffs Following Accusations Of Elder Abuse The LA County District Attorney's Office believes Kaya Morgan took $300,000 from Stan Lee. Jeff Nguyen reports. 2 days ago For Family, Day At Amusement Park Takes Bloody, Dangerous Turn A mother was covered in blood, according to witnesses. The dad was holding his back. Three people were hurt, one critically, when a log ride malfunctioned at Castle Park Saturday. Laurie Perez reports. 2 days ago It Might Rain But Nothing Will Wash Away Beach Campers' Enthusiasm The weekend is here, the grills are going. Cristy Fajardo spoke to dedicated beach campers at Bolsa Chica State Beach who won't let a little rain put a damper on their plans. 2 days ago Investigation Underway To Determine Why Amusement Park Ride Malfunctioned Critically Injuring Mom A witness said the victim was "covered in blood." Laurie Perez reports. 2 days ago Mother Critically Injured After Being Thrown From Log Ride The accident happened at Castle Park in Riverside. A father and daughter had minor injuries. Sara Donchey and Chris Holmstrom report. 2 days ago Thousands Of Scouts Honor Fallen Soldiers With Flags. Salutes The event was held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood. Greg Mills reports. 2 days ago