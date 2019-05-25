Events To Be Held Across Southern California To Honor The Fallen This Memorial Day

Malibu Creek State Park Reopens Year After Murder Of Dad Camping With His DaughtersTristan Beaudette, a chemist from Irvine, was fatally shot while he camped with his two young daughters in June 2018. Greg Mills reports.

13 hours ago

Man Raises Money For Billboard To Help Find His Friend A KidneyAntonio Calderon needs a kidney transplant. A good friend came up with the idea on how to spread the word. Tom Wait reports.

14 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 24)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day.

15 hours ago

CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 24)Garth Kemp takes a sneak peek at his 11 p.m. forecast.

16 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment (May 24)Quentin Tarantino's star-studded "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" hasn't opened yet but it's already winning awards -- including one canine actor. Jeff Michael and Pat Harvey report.

16 hours ago

Police Apprehend Murder Suspect After Brief ChasePolice said a man they wanted to question about a woman's murder led them on a brief chase Friday. They later identified the man as the victim's husband. Jake Reiner reports.

16 hours ago

Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (May 23)Garth Kemp takes a look at the holiday weekend forecast.

16 hours ago

102-Year-Old Facing Eviction Finds She Has Friends In High PlacesOn Friday, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said the eviction of his 102-year-old friend Thelma Smith was "heartless." Lesley Marin reports.

17 hours ago

Holiday Traffic Starts Out With A SnarlIt looks like everyone had the same -- hit the road early idea. Stu Mundel reports.

17 hours ago

President Trump, Speaker Pelosi Intensify Their War Of WordsOn Friday, both Trump and Pelosi accused the other of being in over their heads. Political reporter Dave Bryan reports.

17 hours ago

Suspect In Double Homicide At Shadow Ranch Park IdentifiedPolice said one of two dying men identified his killer as 31-year-old Ryan Conrad of North Hollywood. Randy Paige reports.

17 hours ago

Pursuit Of Speeding Suspect Ends With Major TackleThe driver got out of his vehicle at the end of a pursuit and at least four officers took him down. Stu Mundel reports.

17 hours ago

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Coldwater Canyon In Beverly HillsOne person was killed in a single-car wreck which shut down Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills Friday during morning rush hour.

21 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative $44M Deal To Settle Sexual Misconduct LawsuitsA tentative $44 million deal has been reached to settle multiple lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by scores of women.

21 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In Santa Ana Apartment In Possible Homicide, Man Detained Following PursuitA person of interest has been detained after a woman was found dead in a Santa Ana apartment Friday morning, the victim of an apparent homicide, authorities report. Kandiss Crone reports.

22 hours ago

Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Travel Rush Already UnderwayEven early Friday travelers hit heavy traffic trying to fly out of LAX. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

23 hours ago

Corona Police On The Lookout For Man Who Harassed, Made Sexual Comments To GirlThe 11-year-old girl was walking to school when the man called to her and would not stop bothering her. Tina Patel reports.

23 hours ago

CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 24)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.

1 day ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (May 24)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.

1 day ago

Aquarium Of The Pacific Unveils Major Expansion FridayIn its first major expansion since opening in 1998, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach unveiled its Pacific Visions wing Friday. Kara Finnstrom reports.

1 day ago