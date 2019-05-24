Pets2Love: Starlet

Menu
Latest News
Woman Found Dead In Santa Ana Apartment In Possible Homicide
The victim was discovered dead by her family Friday morning.
E-Scooters Target Of Enforcement Operation In Santa Monica Today
Police will crack down on e-scooter riders Friday to make sure they’re following the rules of the road.
With Ogwumike Sisters And Candace Parker, LA Sparks Have High Hopes For This Season
After trading for Chiney earlier this offseason to reunite her with sister Nneka, the Sparks are dreaming of another title.
All Elite Wrestling Challenges WWE With Double Or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling, featuring Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, premieres with Double of Nothing this weekend.
'I Wasn't Good Enough': Rams Coach Sean McVay Regrets Over-Preparing For Super Bowl
Sean McVay says he has a pretty good idea why the Rams blew it against the Pats in Super Bowl LIII.
Best Of LA
Best Sushi In Santa Monica, By The Numbers
Santa Monica is home to plenty of stellar sushi — but how exactly do you define the "best"? Though it may be hard to quantify what makes a winner, hundreds of Yelpers have made their opinions heard on the matter.
Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around Los Angeles
If you're looking to make plans for Mother's Day, we've got you covered with some ideas for food and fun!
Explore the 5 newest businesses to launch in Los Angeles
From a German beer garden to a ceviche-inspired eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open recently in the City of Angels.
Best Of O.C.
Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around Long Beach
When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We've got you covered.
What Will $2,000 Rent Get You In Huntington Beach, This Month?
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Huntington Beach's Top 3 Spots For Vegan Eats
In search of a new favorite vegan spot? We crunched the numbers to find the top vegan eateries around Huntington Beach!
Pets2Love: Starlet
Pets2Love: Starlet
To adopt Starlet, call (213) 485-0214 and ask for ID# 1859766.
4 hours ago
Videos
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 24)
Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
48 minutes ago
CBSLA: The Rundown (May 24)
The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
49 minutes ago
Aquarium Of The Pacific Unveils Major Expansion Friday
In its first major expansion since opening in 1998, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach unveiled its Pacific Visions wing Friday. Kara Finnstrom reports.
56 minutes ago
Santa Monica Police To Crack Down On E-Scooter Riders
Officers will be out in force to make sure riders slow down, are not using them on sidewalks, the bike path or in the Third Street Promenade. Suzanne Marques reports.
3 hours ago
Malibu Schools To Hold Peace Rally After Recent Racial Incidents
Earlier this month, eighth-graders were caught on video fighting and using racial slurs in Malibu. DeMarco Morgan reports.
3 hours ago
Corona Police Looking For Man Who Made Sexual Comments To 11-Year-Old Girl
Parents were warned to be on the lookout for the man, who possibly had a golden retriever and was in a blue Prius hatchback. Tina Patel reports.
4 hours ago
Lyft Passenger Shot To Death Right After Being Dropped Off In Lawndale
Investigators say the Lyft driver took off, but called police to report what happened. Kandiss Crone reports.
4 hours ago
Video Emerges Of Tony Robbins Using Racial Slurs Amid Sex Scandal
Tony Robbins is seen using a racial slur several times in a video of a seminar he held in the 1980s. Tom Wait reports.
6 hours ago
Videos
Boy's 'Kidnapping' Ends With Family Friend Placed In Custody
Police said the 7-year-old boy at the center of the kidnapping was unharmed. Rachel Kim reports.
11 hours ago
Amazon Is Swapping 3D Body Scans For Gift Cards
The company is offering $25 Amazon gift cards in exchange for a 3D scan of your body.
11 hours ago
New Allegations Have Emerged In Tony Robbins Sex Scandal
Several more women have come forward accusing the self-help guru of inappropriate behavior.
11 hours ago
Police Seeking Victims Who May Have Been Scammed By A Man Meeting Women Online And Robbing Them
Police have arrested a man who is using romance to woo women out of their money across the country, and have charged him with multiple felonies.
12 hours ago
President, House Speaker Trade Barbs, Insults And Accusations
A fight between the two leaders had been brewing but now it appears all bets are off. President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi are now in a war of words and soundbites. Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.
12 hours ago
Police Search To Find Missing 73-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Pacoima
A family is seeking help in finding 73-year-old Luciana Dominguez-Rodriguez who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and is also diabetic.
13 hours ago
San Dimas Woman Is Hoping Burglars Have Her Dog
Joyce Vasquez would be okay knowing her dog was taken by burglars -- if burglars took her beloved Teddy there is a chance they could return him. Amy Johnson reports.
13 hours ago
Shirtless Man Goes On Rock-Throwing Rampage Against Buses, Motorists
A group of passengers on one bus got off to subdue and tackle the man. Chris Holmstrom reports.
16 hours ago
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 23)
Alex Biston takes a look at the Thursday evening forecast.
16 hours ago
Eye On Entertainment (May 23)
Ayesha Curry slams troll who body-shamed her 10-month-old. Meanwhile, Linda Hamilton returns to the "Terminator" franchise in "Terminator: Dark Fate." Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael report.
16 hours ago
Tempers Flare, Anger Shared At Racing Board Meeting At Santa Anita
CBS2's Greg Mills reports at least two people were escorted out of the meeting.
17 hours ago
Report: Low-Income Neighborhoods In Inglewood Near LAX Denied Soundproofing
According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, low-income neighborhoods in Inglewood in LAX's flight-path have been denied soundproofing while other middle-class areas have been improved.
17 hours ago
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 23)
There is a chance that we could have rain this holiday weekend but Alex Biston says we will be getting dryer and warmer very soon.
17 hours ago
More Women Come Forward To Accuse Tony Robbins Of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct
Lesley Marin spoke to one accuser -- Sophiah Koikas -- by phone who says Robbins made unwanted sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately.
17 hours ago
3 Teens Freed From Vehicle Wrapped Around Tree In Stevenson Ranch
Three teenagers had to be freed from a vehicle Thursday afternoon after the driver crashed and the vehicle wrapped around a tree in Stevenson Ranch.
17 hours ago
Costa Mesa 'Manny' Accused Of Molesting At Least Six Different Children
A 30-year-old Costa Mesa man is accused of molesting at least six different children while working as a nanny.
17 hours ago
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 23)
An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Crystal Cruz reports.
17 hours ago
Teens Trapped Inside Vehicle After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Stevenson Ranch
At about 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the 20000 block of Maple Tree Court where they were able to free the three people from the wreckage.
18 hours ago
Desperate Search Underway For Carjacking Suspect Driving With Abducted Child
Authorities say a 7-year-old was in the vehicle when the carjacking occurred in the Mid-City area. Stu Mundel reports.
18 hours ago
Legendary Actor William Shatner Talks About His Love Of Horses
Actor William Shatner drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show taking place June 1 at the L.A. Equestrian Center in Burbank.
21 hours ago
