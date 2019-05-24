  • KCAL9On Air

Pets2Love: Starlet
To adopt Starlet, call (213) 485-0214 and ask for ID# 1859766.

CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 24)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (May 24)The latest news, weather and sports with Suzanne Marques and Danielle Gersh.
Aquarium Of The Pacific Unveils Major Expansion FridayIn its first major expansion since opening in 1998, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach unveiled its Pacific Visions wing Friday. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Santa Monica Police To Crack Down On E-Scooter RidersOfficers will be out in force to make sure riders slow down, are not using them on sidewalks, the bike path or in the Third Street Promenade. Suzanne Marques reports.
Malibu Schools To Hold Peace Rally After Recent Racial IncidentsEarlier this month, eighth-graders were caught on video fighting and using racial slurs in Malibu. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Corona Police Looking For Man Who Made Sexual Comments To 11-Year-Old GirlParents were warned to be on the lookout for the man, who possibly had a golden retriever and was in a blue Prius hatchback. Tina Patel reports.
Lyft Passenger Shot To Death Right After Being Dropped Off In LawndaleInvestigators say the Lyft driver took off, but called police to report what happened. Kandiss Crone reports.
Video Emerges Of Tony Robbins Using Racial Slurs Amid Sex ScandalTony Robbins is seen using a racial slur several times in a video of a seminar he held in the 1980s. Tom Wait reports.

Boy's 'Kidnapping' Ends With Family Friend Placed In CustodyPolice said the 7-year-old boy at the center of the kidnapping was unharmed. Rachel Kim reports.
Amazon Is Swapping 3D Body Scans For Gift CardsThe company is offering $25 Amazon gift cards in exchange for a 3D scan of your body.
New Allegations Have Emerged In Tony Robbins Sex ScandalSeveral more women have come forward accusing the self-help guru of inappropriate behavior.
Police Seeking Victims Who May Have Been Scammed By A Man Meeting Women Online And Robbing ThemPolice have arrested a man who is using romance to woo women out of their money across the country, and have charged him with multiple felonies.
President, House Speaker Trade Barbs, Insults And AccusationsA fight between the two leaders had been brewing but now it appears all bets are off. President Trump and House Speaker Pelosi are now in a war of words and soundbites. Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.
Police Search To Find Missing 73-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In PacoimaA family is seeking help in finding 73-year-old Luciana Dominguez-Rodriguez who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and is also diabetic.
San Dimas Woman Is Hoping Burglars Have Her DogJoyce Vasquez would be okay knowing her dog was taken by burglars -- if burglars took her beloved Teddy there is a chance they could return him. Amy Johnson reports.
Shirtless Man Goes On Rock-Throwing Rampage Against Buses, MotoristsA group of passengers on one bus got off to subdue and tackle the man. Chris Holmstrom reports.
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 23)Alex Biston takes a look at the Thursday evening forecast.
Eye On Entertainment (May 23)Ayesha Curry slams troll who body-shamed her 10-month-old. Meanwhile, Linda Hamilton returns to the "Terminator" franchise in "Terminator: Dark Fate." Pat Harvey and Jeff Michael report.
Tempers Flare, Anger Shared At Racing Board Meeting At Santa AnitaCBS2's Greg Mills reports at least two people were escorted out of the meeting.
Report: Low-Income Neighborhoods In Inglewood Near LAX Denied SoundproofingAccording to a report in the Los Angeles Times, low-income neighborhoods in Inglewood in LAX's flight-path have been denied soundproofing while other middle-class areas have been improved.
Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 23)There is a chance that we could have rain this holiday weekend but Alex Biston says we will be getting dryer and warmer very soon.
More Women Come Forward To Accuse Tony Robbins Of Inappropriate Sexual ConductLesley Marin spoke to one accuser -- Sophiah Koikas -- by phone who says Robbins made unwanted sexual advances towards her and touched her inappropriately.
3 Teens Freed From Vehicle Wrapped Around Tree In Stevenson RanchThree teenagers had to be freed from a vehicle Thursday afternoon after the driver crashed and the vehicle wrapped around a tree in Stevenson Ranch.
Costa Mesa 'Manny' Accused Of Molesting At Least Six Different ChildrenA 30-year-old Costa Mesa man is accused of molesting at least six different children while working as a nanny.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 23)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Crystal Cruz reports.
Teens Trapped Inside Vehicle After Driver Crashes Into Tree In Stevenson RanchAt about 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the 20000 block of Maple Tree Court where they were able to free the three people from the wreckage.
Desperate Search Underway For Carjacking Suspect Driving With Abducted ChildAuthorities say a 7-year-old was in the vehicle when the carjacking occurred in the Mid-City area. Stu Mundel reports.
Legendary Actor William Shatner Talks About His Love Of HorsesActor William Shatner drops by the KCAL9 studio to talk about the annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show taking place June 1 at the L.A. Equestrian Center in Burbank.

