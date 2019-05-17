Pets2Love: Pete

Raising Funds For The NICUThe California Hospital Medical Center Foundation helps to raise funds for things like equipment in the NICU
The Keychain KidWhen Daniel Adelson started on his community service project, he had no idea what kind of impact he would make. Through the sales of his homemade keychains, he was able to raise $5,000 for leukemia research.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 17)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (May 17)The latest news, weather and sports with DeMarco Morgan and Danielle Gersh.
NCT 127's Haechan Meets His Namesake At The LA ZooFans of the singer donated to the zoo to name the little pudu after him because they say he looks like the tiny deer. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
LA Rams Lead The Way During 12th Annual HomewalkRams Offensive Tackle Andrew Whitworth talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the event raising money and awareness of the homelessness crisis.
World-Famous, Michelin-Starred Dim Sum Restaurant Opens In IrvineTim Ho Wan is opening its first-ever California location in Irvine, and long lines are expected to greet the new dim sum restaurant. Tina Patel reports.
Area Around March Air Reserve Base Remains Shut Down After F-16 CrashOfficials are still working on safely clearing the wreckage around the jet and its explosives inside a civilian warehouse. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Police Pursuit Ends With Violent Crash In Baldwin ParkThe intersection has since been cleared, but the suspected pursuit driver and one of his passengers are in critical condition. Kandiss Crone reports.