Pets2Love: Pete

Semi Overturns, Spilling Asphalt On SB 215 To EB 210The offramp at 27th Street will remain blocked until further notice. Jennifer Kim reports.

4 hours ago

Pets2Love: PeteTo adopt Pete, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A474745.

5 hours ago

Rare May Storm Brings Record-Breaking Rain, SnowMammoth Mountain could stay open beyond the Fourth of July. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

6 hours ago

Only On 2: Model Is Convinced Her Implants Caused Years Of Pain, SufferingAshlee Ricci had her breast implants removed and now she's says she's a new woman -- literally and figuratively. She believes her implants caused "implant illness." Jasmine Viel has the story that is Only On 2.

11 hours ago

Dash Cam Video Shows Horrific Head-On Crash But Mystery Remains -- Who Caused It?Santa Ana Police are hoping witnesses will come forward and tell them what happened just before the accident was captured on dash cam video. Stacey Butler reports.

12 hours ago

Burger King To Deliver Whoppers To Driver Stuck In TrafficThe direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.

12 hours ago

Hundreds Gather To Watch 'The Big Bang Theory' Series FinaleHundreds of people packed the Pasadena Convention Center to watch the hit show's series finale.

12 hours ago

Police Search For Woman Who Attempted To Kidnap Child In South LAA woman was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a child in South L.A.after another woman was arrested for attempting to kidnap another child in the area.

12 hours ago

White House Dials Down Tough Talk With IranPresident Trump is sending mixed signals when it comes to Iran and his advisers say that is on purpose. Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.

13 hours ago

Witnesses Calmly Describe Fighter Jet Crashing Through Their RoofThe F-15 fighter jet crashed through the roof of a warehouse. No one was seriously hurt. Nicole Comstock reports.

13 hours ago

Twin Babies Born In Separate Locations In IrvineA set of twin babies were born in separate locations in Irvine after a father delivered one baby at home and the other was delivered in an ambulance.

13 hours ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 16)Are we done with the rain? Evelyn Taft reports.

14 hours ago

Taco Bell Is Opening A Hotel In Palm Springs This SummerTaco Bell is bringing a taco-themed hotel to the desert this summer that is set to open in August.

14 hours ago

F-16 Pilot Crashes His Plane At March Air Reserve BaseThe pilot was able to eject before the plane crashed. Two-three people were reportedly hurt on the ground Nicole Comstock reports.

15 hours ago

Friends Gather At Site Where Duo Died In Horrific Lamborghini CrashOfficials identified the victims as 25-year old photographer Joel White and 19-year-old aspiring model Luiza Karakhanyan. Amy Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

Transient Couple Rescued From LA River After Heavy RainsA homeless man and woman had to be rescued by firefighters after heavy rain turned the normally calm Los Angeles River in Atwater Village

15 hours ago

CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 16)Garth has a sneak peak at this 11 p.m. forecast

16 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 16)Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/16 at 5 p.m.

17 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment (May 16)The Rolling Stones announced they have rescheduled their North American summer tour, including a stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

17 hours ago

New Water Ride Debuts At Knott'sCalico River may be the theme park's wettest ride yet.

17 hours ago