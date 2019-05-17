Categories: News, KCBSTV
Pets2Love: Pete
To adopt Pete, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A474745.

Latest Videos

Raising Funds For The NICUThe California Hospital Medical Center Foundation helps to raise funds for things like equipment in the NICU
The Keychain KidWhen Daniel Adelson started on his community service project, he had no idea what kind of impact he would make. Through the sales of his homemade keychains, he was able to raise $5,000 for leukemia research.
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (May 17)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (May 17)The latest news, weather and sports with DeMarco Morgan and Danielle Gersh.
NCT 127's Haechan Meets His Namesake At The LA ZooFans of the singer donated to the zoo to name the little pudu after him because they say he looks like the tiny deer. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
LA Rams Lead The Way During 12th Annual HomewalkRams Offensive Tackle Andrew Whitworth talked to DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques about the event raising money and awareness of the homelessness crisis.
World-Famous, Michelin-Starred Dim Sum Restaurant Opens In IrvineTim Ho Wan is opening its first-ever California location in Irvine, and long lines are expected to greet the new dim sum restaurant. Tina Patel reports.
Area Around March Air Reserve Base Remains Shut Down After F-16 CrashOfficials are still working on safely clearing the wreckage around the jet and its explosives inside a civilian warehouse. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Police Pursuit Ends With Violent Crash In Baldwin ParkThe intersection has since been cleared, but the suspected pursuit driver and one of his passengers are in critical condition. Kandiss Crone reports.

More Videos

Semi Overturns, Spilling Asphalt On SB 215 To EB 210The offramp at 27th Street will remain blocked until further notice. Jennifer Kim reports.
Pets2Love: PeteTo adopt Pete, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A474745.
Rare May Storm Brings Record-Breaking Rain, SnowMammoth Mountain could stay open beyond the Fourth of July. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.
Only On 2: Model Is Convinced Her Implants Caused Years Of Pain, SufferingAshlee Ricci had her breast implants removed and now she's says she's a new woman -- literally and figuratively. She believes her implants caused "implant illness." Jasmine Viel has the story that is Only On 2.
Dash Cam Video Shows Horrific Head-On Crash But Mystery Remains -- Who Caused It?Santa Ana Police are hoping witnesses will come forward and tell them what happened just before the accident was captured on dash cam video. Stacey Butler reports.
Burger King To Deliver Whoppers To Driver Stuck In TrafficThe direct-to-car delivery service will use motorcyclists to delivery food to those stuck in traffic jams using real-time data to pinpoint Burger King fans on the road.
Hundreds Gather To Watch 'The Big Bang Theory' Series FinaleHundreds of people packed the Pasadena Convention Center to watch the hit show's series finale.
Police Search For Woman Who Attempted To Kidnap Child In South LAA woman was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a child in South L.A.after another woman was arrested for attempting to kidnap another child in the area.
White House Dials Down Tough Talk With IranPresident Trump is sending mixed signals when it comes to Iran and his advisers say that is on purpose. Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.
Witnesses Calmly Describe Fighter Jet Crashing Through Their RoofThe F-15 fighter jet crashed through the roof of a warehouse. No one was seriously hurt. Nicole Comstock reports.
Twin Babies Born In Separate Locations In IrvineA set of twin babies were born in separate locations in Irvine after a father delivered one baby at home and the other was delivered in an ambulance.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 16)Are we done with the rain? Evelyn Taft reports.
Taco Bell Is Opening A Hotel In Palm Springs This SummerTaco Bell is bringing a taco-themed hotel to the desert this summer that is set to open in August.
F-16 Pilot Crashes His Plane At March Air Reserve BaseThe pilot was able to eject before the plane crashed. Two-three people were reportedly hurt on the ground Nicole Comstock reports.
Friends Gather At Site Where Duo Died In Horrific Lamborghini CrashOfficials identified the victims as 25-year old photographer Joel White and 19-year-old aspiring model Luiza Karakhanyan. Amy Johnson reports.
Transient Couple Rescued From LA River After Heavy RainsA homeless man and woman had to be rescued by firefighters after heavy rain turned the normally calm Los Angeles River in Atwater Village
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 16)Garth has a sneak peak at this 11 p.m. forecast
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 16)Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 5/16 at 5 p.m.
Eye On Entertainment (May 16)The Rolling Stones announced they have rescheduled their North American summer tour, including a stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
New Water Ride Debuts At Knott'sCalico River may be the theme park's wettest ride yet.

Search Video

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News