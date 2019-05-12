Mother's Day: Shoppers Head To Downtown LA To Get Flowers For Mom

Lakers Fans React To New Head Coach Frank VogelLakers fans interviewed tonight were luke warm about Luke Walton's replacement.

12 hours ago

Rain, Hail, Lightning! Day Of Wild Weather Has Southland Ducking For CoverIt was weather only ducks would love. The Southland was pelted Saturday by rain, hail, and lightning ... but when it was all over there was calm. Is this ...the calm before the storm? Chris Holmstrom reports.

12 hours ago

Crystal Cruz' Weather Forecast (May 11)Sun or rain? Is mom going to get nice weather tomorrow for Mother's Day? Crystal Cruz reports.

13 hours ago

'Mod Squad' Actress Peggy Lipton Dies At 72The beautiful 60s era TV star was married formerly to entertainment mogul Quincy Jones. Sara Donchey reports.

14 hours ago

Identities Revealed, New Details Emerge In Shooting Between Deputies, Possible Murder SuspectThe suspect and his female accomplice have been identified as Dylan Andres Lindsey and Alison Hart. Jeff Nguyen reports.

15 hours ago

Neighbors Say Woman Caught Up In Shootout With Authorities 'Got Wrapped Up With The Wrong People'Neighbors said Alison Hart came from a good family -- they just believe over time she made some bad choices. Greg Mills reports.

16 hours ago

Frank Vogel Agrees To Become Next Head Coach Of LakersThe head coaching vacancy at the Los Angeles Lakers has been filled as Frank Vogel will be the next head coach, agreeing to a three-year deal with the team. Lisa Hillary reports.

17 hours ago

Parents Of Slain USC Student Hold RallyThe family of a slain USC student continues the search for his killer. Yesterday the family of Victor McElhaney made an emotional appearance at what would have been his graduation. Today they held a rally at the spot where he was gunned down. Tom Wait reports.

17 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 11)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day. Sara Donchey reports.

17 hours ago

3 Arrested In Rancho Cucamonga Instagram ScamKCAL 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

21 hours ago

2 On Your Side: Couple Denied Refund After Cancer Diagnosis Halts Caribbean Cruise PlansA couple was planning on taking a Caribbean cruise when they were notified that the wife's cancer had spread and they could no longer go. They were then denied a refund on their tickets even after purchasing travelers insurance. Kristine Lazar reports.

1 day ago

Children In LA County Compete To Win Conga Kid Dance ChampionshipConga Kid's Daniel Ponickly explains how dance teaches children interpersonal skills.

1 day ago

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (May 11)Partly cloudy skies Saturday but expect a dry Mother's Day with temps in the lower 70's to lower 80's.

1 day ago

Hollywood Actresses (And Some Actors) Fume Over Georgia's New Abortion LawThe so-called "Heartbeat Bill" would make it illegal to perform any abortion when a heartbeat is detected. Jeff Nguyen reports.

1 day ago

Plane With 146 Passengers On Board Diverts To LAX Due To 'Strong Smell'The strong smell of plastic caused an Alaskan Airlines crew bound for John Wayne Airport o proceed with caution to LAX. Rachel Kim reports.

1 day ago

New Details Emerge In Wild Shootout Between Murder Suspect, LAPDPolice believe the suspect shot and killed a liquor store owner in Downey on Tuesday. Police shot him "multiple times." The suspect is in surgery. A woman who was driving the suspect will also be charged with attempted murder, among other charges. Sara Donchey reports.

1 day ago

Closing? It's My Party And I'll Cry If I Want ToRetail giant announces it's closing as many as 45 stores. Tom Wait reports.

2 days ago

Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 10)Possible rain on Mother's Day? Mommy's not going to be happy. Evelyn Taft reports.

2 days ago

Plane Makes Emergency Landing At LAXThe Alaska Airlines plane was reportedly headed to John Wayne Airport from Portland. Crew members reported a strong plastic smell coming from the back galley. Stu Mundel reports.

2 days ago

Lakers Fans Protest Team's Lack Of LeadershipAbout 100 fans showed up Friday outside the Staples Center and they had all kinds of advice for management -- much of it unsolicited. Suzie Suh and Jeff Vaughn report.

2 days ago