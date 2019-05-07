Dow Plunges 500+ Ahead Of Trade Talks With China

Kids Safety Awareness, Emergency Preparedness Program Launches In LAThe program focuses on 3- to 9-year-olds and features videos starring "Rocket the Spokesdog." Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

San Bernardino Animal Shelter Tries To Counter Online Rumors About Mass EuthanizationA recent social media post false claims the San Bernardino Animal Shelter will euthanize all its animals today. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

Killer Of Rapper Kid Cali To Be Sentenced TodayKenny Birdine shot and killed the rapper at a pool party in Granada Hills three years ago. Suzanne Marques reports.

5 hours ago

Woman Killed In Compton Hit-And-RunOne of the vehicles in the crash went through a fence and landed in a yard. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

5 hours ago

Names Of Fallen Caltrans Workers Read Aloud During Annual CeremonyA new memorial sign will be installed on the 210 Freeway. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

Family Of Man Shot By Hollywood Walgreens Guard Files Wrongful Death LawsuitDonald Vincent Ciota, 28, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jonathan Hart. DeMarco Morgan reports.

5 hours ago

MRSA Infection Hits 3 Officers From LAPD's West Valley StationThe cause of the infection is not known, but could be from contact with homeless communities. Kara Finnstrom reports.

5 hours ago

Stolen Van Being Chased By Police Crashes Into Power Pole, Fire HydrantThe power outage caused by the crash was initially blamed for another accident that happened about a mile away. Kandiss Crone reports.

5 hours ago

Stevie Wonder Joins Local Musician Onstage For Impromptu PerformanceA local musician sang the duet of a lifetime when Stevie Wonder joined him onstage at a restaurant in Westwood.

13 hours ago

Battle To Save San Bernardino Animal ShelterA new battle for the San Bernardino animal shelter. This time it's fighting back against some false information that says the shelter was shutting down and euthanizing all of its animals. Nicole Comstock reports.

13 hours ago

Tiger Woods Awarded Presidential Medal Of FreedomTiger Woods was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump today. Dave Bryan reports.

14 hours ago

Vigil Held In Highland Park For Two Brothers Killed In Hit-And-Run AccidentDozens of people took part in a vigil in front of the apartment complex of the Felix-Zuniga family in Highland Park Monday night.

14 hours ago

Rock Climbers Put Out Fire In Big BearA small fire broke out in Big Bear near a campground. A group of rock climbers spotted the fast moving flames and then they sprang into action. Crystal Cruz reports.

14 hours ago

Police Continue Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Stuck And Killed Two Brothers In Highland ParkPolice believe they know who owns the pick-up truck that struck and killed two brothers Sunday, but say the family is not cooperating. The truck was reportedly traveling up to 90 miles per hour when it hit a car containing Benigno, 25, and Jesse Felix-Zuniga, 19.

14 hours ago

Eye On Entertainment (May 6)The stars hit the Pink Carpet at the Met Gala.

14 hours ago

Mother Sues Etsy After Her Child Was Strangled By Necklace Sold On Their SiteOn December 10, 2016, Deacon Morin was found dead at a childcare canter in Fontana after he was strangled to death when a necklace he was wearing around his neck tightened and did not release.

15 hours ago

Stabbing On Metrolink Train In ActonOne person was reportedly stabbed on a Metrolink train in Acton.

16 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (May 6)The latest news, weather and sports.

16 hours ago

Amber Lee's Weather Forecast (May 6)Temperatures staying cooler than normal for the rest of the week with showers expected Friday and Saturday. Your latest weather forecast with CBSLA meteorologist Amber Lee.

17 hours ago

A Coffee Cup Was Left On A Table In 'Game Of Thrones'Fans noticed a familiar beverage in Sunday night's episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

17 hours ago