Pets2Love: Terrier Mix Rescued From Coachella Home

Security Increased At Cal State Northridge After Threat On Bathroom WallThe timing of the threat is suspicious, because finals are next week -- and the campus had also been threatened right before winter finals. Sandra Mitchell reports.

42 minutes ago

One Arrested, 2 Sought In Armed Pot Shop Robbery In Boyle HeightsOne person has been arrested and two others are at large in an armed robbery at a marijuana shop in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.

1 hour ago

Pets2Love: Terrier Mix Rescued From Coachella HomeThe 3-to-5-year-old dog is available for adoption by calling (951) 358-7387 and asking for ID# A1515308.

1 hour ago

Big Rig Wreck Snarls Traffic On 60 Freeway In Hacienda HeightsA crash involving a semi-truck and three cars early Friday morning could create major problems for morning commuters on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights. Kandiss Crone reports.

3 hours ago

Man Beaten In Attack At Montebello Bus Stop, Suspect At LargeSurveillance video has been released in the hopes of catching a suspect who viciously assaulted a man in March as both were getting off a bus in Montebello in what police are calling an unprovoked attack. Kara Finnstrom reports.

3 hours ago

An eBay Way To Sell Your Home: New Sales Method Could Change Real EstateJasmine Viel reports a Plum Bid has buyers and sellers happy and content. Will this auction-style method of selling catch on?

8 hours ago

People Fear Of UV Light Exposure Used In Gel ManicuresPeople are concerned about exposure to the ultraviolet light required in the application of gel nail polish after a woman developed melanoma on her thumb around her nail.

9 hours ago

After Shark Took Massive Bite Out Of Her Leg, Glendale Woman Hoped He'd Had EnoughKimberly Bishop was looking at coral when a shark got a little too interested in her. Tom Wait reports.

9 hours ago

Goldstein Investigates: Metro Proposes Plans To Spend $200K On Saunas And Steam RoomsWhile the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority struggles to replace buses that broke down and caught fire because of a lack of money, the agency is proposing spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on steam and sauna rooms in a fitness center used by its employees.

9 hours ago