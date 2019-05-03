  • KCAL9On Air

Categories: News, KCBSTV
Pets2Love: Terrier Mix Rescued From Coachella Home
The 3-to-5-year-old dog is available for adoption by calling (951) 358-7387 and asking for ID# A1515308.

Latest Videos

Security Increased At Cal State Northridge After Threat On Bathroom WallThe timing of the threat is suspicious, because finals are next week -- and the campus had also been threatened right before winter finals. Sandra Mitchell reports.
One Arrested, 2 Sought In Armed Pot Shop Robbery In Boyle HeightsOne person has been arrested and two others are at large in an armed robbery at a marijuana shop in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.
Big Rig Wreck Snarls Traffic On 60 Freeway In Hacienda HeightsA crash involving a semi-truck and three cars early Friday morning could create major problems for morning commuters on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights. Kandiss Crone reports.
Man Beaten In Attack At Montebello Bus Stop, Suspect At LargeSurveillance video has been released in the hopes of catching a suspect who viciously assaulted a man in March as both were getting off a bus in Montebello in what police are calling an unprovoked attack. Kara Finnstrom reports.
An eBay Way To Sell Your Home: New Sales Method Could Change Real EstateJasmine Viel reports a Plum Bid has buyers and sellers happy and content. Will this auction-style method of selling catch on?
People Fear Of UV Light Exposure Used In Gel ManicuresPeople are concerned about exposure to the ultraviolet light required in the application of gel nail polish after a woman developed melanoma on her thumb around her nail.
After Shark Took Massive Bite Out Of Her Leg, Glendale Woman Hoped He'd Had EnoughKimberly Bishop was looking at coral when a shark got a little too interested in her. Tom Wait reports.
Goldstein Investigates: Metro Proposes Plans To Spend $200K On Saunas And Steam RoomsWhile the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority struggles to replace buses that broke down and caught fire because of a lack of money, the agency is proposing spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on steam and sauna rooms in a fitness center used by its employees.

More Videos

Mark Hamill Remembers Peter MayhewPeter Mayhew, the actor behind the mask of Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
Hero Lifeguard Memorialized In New Documentary FilmBen Carlson is Newport Beach's first and only lifeguard to die during a rescue. Stacey Butler reports. '
Trial Begins For Alleged Hollywood Serial Killer Michael GargiuloA trial was underway Thursday in the case of a man charged with the murder and attempted murder of young women in and around Los Angeles.
Little Girl Recovers Following Bite From Baby RattlesnakeThe little girl, named Madeline, is recovering at Loma Linda Children's Hospital. KCAL9's Nicole Comstock spoke to her worried dad.
After Being Grilled By Senate Committee, AG Barr Says No To House MeetDemocrats on the House Judiciary Committee blasted the AG's decision to not testify on the Mueller report Thursday. CBS2/KCAL9 Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.
People Fear Gas Prices Will Rise After Second Refinery Fire In Two MonthsAnother fire broke out at the Phillipps 66 refinery in Carson Thursday evening. This is the second fire at the facility in the past two months.
Our Jim Hill Helps Honor LAUSD Student, Teacher Of The MonthEric Cloud is a music teacher at Vista Middle School in Panorama City. Emerson Ortiz, 13, came to the US from Honduras three years ago -- and spoke no English. Pat Harvey reports.
Multi-Vehicle Crash In South LA Leaves 10 Injured, 1 CriticallyThe crash, involving three vehicles, was reported to have occurred just before 9 p.m. near Holmes and Florence Avenue.
Police Investigating Threat Written In CSUN RestroomPolice are alerting students and California State University Northridge about a possible threat someone found scribbled in a bathroom stall. This is the second time threats were found at the school close to finals week.
People Making A Difference: CEO Of Moving Company Determined To Give BackLaura McHolm, co-founder and marketing director at NorthStar Moving, helps a number of charities in a variety of ways. For more information about their food drive, copy this link. https://bit.ly/2IYTU1V
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 2)A look at the Thursday evening weather forecast.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (May 2)Lately, it's been heat or rain. Garth Kemp reports the next few days might be a bit of each.
Seventh Case Of Measles Reported In LA CountyThis case comes on the heels this week of a case also being reported in Orange County. Jeff Michael reports.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 2)Get the latest news and weather.
Fire Erupts At Carson RefineryFire crews struggled to confine a fire at a refinery in Carson Thursday evening.
'Chewbacca' Actor Peter Mayhew, 74, Dies At Texas HomePeter Mayhew, the actor behind the mask of Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
Purple Stride Walk To Raise Awareness Of Pancreatic CancerSouthern California is once again gearing up for its annual Purple Stride Walk.
Vinny G Of 'Jersey Shore' Fame Talks About His New Chippendales ShowVinny G, best known from the hit show "Jersey Shore," stops by KCAL9 to talk about his new Chippendales show in Las Vegas.
What To Expect For The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy AwardsHost David Osmond and executive producer David Michaels drop by KCAL9 to talk about the upcoming 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place Sunday, May 5.

More Videos

