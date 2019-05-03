Pets2Love: Terrier Mix Rescued From Coachella Home

Mark Hamill Remembers Peter MayhewPeter Mayhew, the actor behind the mask of Chewbacca in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 74.
Mark Hamill Remembers Co-Star 'Chewbacca' Actor Peter MayhewMayhew passed away at his North Texas home on April 30 with his family by his side. Actor Mark Hamill called him a "big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile".
Hero Lifeguard Memorialized In New Documentary FilmBen Carlson is Newport Beach's first and only lifeguard to die during a rescue. Stacey Butler reports.
Trial Begins For Alleged Hollywood Serial Killer Michael GargiuloA trial was underway Thursday in the case of a man charged with the murder and attempted murder of young women in and around Los Angeles.
Little Girl Recovers Following Bite From Baby RattlesnakeThe little girl, named Madeline, is recovering at Loma Linda Children's Hospital. KCAL9's Nicole Comstock spoke to her worried dad.
After Being Grilled By Senate Committee, AG Barr Says No To House MeetDemocrats on the House Judiciary Committee blasted the AG's decision to not testify on the Mueller report Thursday. CBS2/KCAL9 Political Reporter Dave Bryan reports.
People Fear Gas Prices Will Rise After Second Refinery Fire In Two MonthsAnother fire broke out at the Phillipps 66 refinery in Carson Thursday evening. This is the second fire at the facility in the past two months.
Our Jim Hill Helps Honor LAUSD Student, Teacher Of The MonthEric Cloud is a music teacher at Vista Middle School in Panorama City. Emerson Ortiz, 13, came to the US from Honduras three years ago -- and spoke no English. Pat Harvey reports.
Multi-Vehicle Crash In South LA Leaves 10 Injured, 1 CriticallyThe crash, involving three vehicles, was reported to have occurred just before 9 p.m. near Holmes and Florence Avenue.
Police Investigating Threat Written In CSUN RestroomPolice are alerting students and California State University Northridge about a possible threat someone found scribbled in a bathroom stall. This is the second time threats were found at the school close to finals week.
People Making A Difference: CEO Of Moving Company Determined To Give BackLaura McHolm, co-founder and marketing director at NorthStar Moving, helps a number of charities in a variety of ways. For more information about their food drive, copy this link. https://bit.ly/2IYTU1V
CBSLA Weather Brief - PM Edition (May 2)A look at the Thursday evening weather forecast.
Garth Kemp's Weather Forecast (May 2)Lately, it's been heat or rain. Garth Kemp reports the next few days might be a bit of each.
Seventh Case Of Measles Reported In LA CountyThis case comes on the heels this week of a case also being reported in Orange County. Jeff Michael reports.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 2)Get the latest news and weather.
Fire Erupts At Carson RefineryFire crews struggled to confine a fire at a refinery in Carson Thursday evening.
Purple Stride Walk To Raise Awareness Of Pancreatic CancerSouthern California is once again gearing up for its annual Purple Stride Walk.
Vinny G Of 'Jersey Shore' Fame Talks About His New Chippendales ShowVinny G, best known from the hit show "Jersey Shore," stops by KCAL9 to talk about his new Chippendales show in Las Vegas.
What To Expect For The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy AwardsHost David Osmond and executive producer David Michaels drop by KCAL9 to talk about the upcoming 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, taking place Sunday, May 5.