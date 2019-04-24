Assault Suspect Drives Through South LA Park

Father Abducts 2 Children Last Seen In Marina Del ReyAn Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a father suspected of abducting his two children out of Bakersfield, all of whom were last seen together in Marina del Rey.

6 hours ago

Homeless Man Living In Sierra Madre Hills Attacked By BearThe man suffered severe cuts to his face and arm, but did not go to the hospital. Tina Patel reports.

7 hours ago

Man Arrested In Sepulveda Pass Brush FiresA homeless man is suspected of starting four brush fires along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Easter Sunday near Bel-Air.

7 hours ago

CBSLA The Rundown - AM Edition (April 24)Hazmat crews at a suspected drug lab in Monrovia, man says he was attacked by a bear in Sierra Madre, Thousands will take to the streets to mark 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.

8 hours ago

Family That Founded Santa Anita Park Feuds Over ControlFounder Frank Stronach addressed concerns about the 23 recent horse deaths at the track. Suzanne Marques reports.

10 hours ago

Glendale Woman Bitten By Shark While Kayaking In HawaiiKimberly Bishop says the bite mark was about 12 inches in diameter on her thigh, just above her knee. Peter Daut reports.

11 hours ago

Armenians To March In Los Angeles For Genocide RemembranceSeveral streets in LA will be closed for the march, which marks the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Kara Finnstrom reports.

11 hours ago

3 Southern California Counties Have Worst Smog In The NationSan Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles ranked 1, 2, and 3 nationwide. Peter Daut reports.

11 hours ago

Baldwin Park Pastor Arrested In Sexual Assault Of TeenEdgar Fabian Martinez is a pastor from the Iglesia De Jesus Cristo Un Nuevo Pacto congregation in Baldwin Park. Suzanne Marques reports.

11 hours ago

Car Crashes Into North Hollywood BMW Dealership, Bursts Into FlamesA woman is in custody on suspicion of DUI. Kandiss Crone reports.

11 hours ago

Man Attacked By Bear In Chantry Flats, Runs For Help In Sierra Madre NeighborhoodNeighbors first reported it as a strange man running around, ringing doorbells, but police found him with bloody injuries to his head and arms. Tina Patel reports.

11 hours ago

Only On 2: Inglewood High Basketball Star Confesses To Hit-And-Run That Killed Australian ManKristopher Smith admitted to CBS2's Dave Lopez that he was the driver who hit and killed Andrew Mallard, before turning himself in. Peter Daut reports.

12 hours ago

Perris Man Arrested In Connection With San Pedro RapePolice say Davon Thomas attacked a woman as she opened the front door of her home on March 5. Suzanne Marques reports.

12 hours ago

Possible Drug Lab Investigated In MonroviaOne person has been arrested. Peter Daut reports.

12 hours ago

Man Shot, Killed In Front Of South LA Marijuana DispensaryNo arrests have been made. Peter Daut reports.

13 hours ago

Woman Who Dumped Puppies Owns Dozens MoreThe so-called Riverside Seven. The litter of puppies dumped in the trash in Coachella were apparently just some of the dogs the woman owned. Animal services found dozens of dogs at her home. Nicole Comstock reports.

19 hours ago

Historic Mural In Downtown LA Painted OverChances are you've seen this mural on the 110 Freeway. Painted by a prominent artist, it's been a landmark for more than three decades. But now it's gone. Rachel Kim reports.

20 hours ago

Frank Stronach Speaks About Horse RacingA nasty family feud is breaking out tonight for the very wealthy and very private family who controls the Santa Anita racetrack and it all has to do with a series of horse deaths that have rocked the track this year. Crystal Cruz reports.

20 hours ago

Pastor Ponzi Scheme AccusationsThe feds say that they have busted up a scam running out of a Westminster church and hundreds of people say they've lost their life savings. Laurie Perez reports.

20 hours ago

Double Murder Investigation In Newport BeachTonight still no suspects, no arrests and no motive in a Newport Beach double murder. Stacey Butler reports.

20 hours ago