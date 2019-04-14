Drivers Rev Up For Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

Drivers Rev Up For Acura Grand Prix Of Long BeachSome of the fastest drivers in the world are getting ready to take to the streets Sunday afternoon for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Joy Benedict reports.

‘We’ve Really Passed Tipping Point Of Danger’ Says Rev. Andy Bales On The Homeless CrisisThe Los Angeles Police Department recently released new body cam video that shows an interaction between police and a transient armed with a knife in downtown Los Angeles.

Man, 18, With Autism Goes Missing In El MonteA search remains underway for an 18-year-old man with Autism who went missing while visiting with relatives in El Monte. Amy Johnson reports.

Gunfire Erupts At House Party In Upland Leaving 1 Dead, 3 InjuredUpland police say officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of North Shelly Avenue near East 15th Street where a shooting had occurred just after midnight. Amy Johnson reports.

Actor Gary Sinise, Rocker John Ondrasik Host Party For First RepondersAs residents of Ventura County, both entertainers were touched by the tragedies that hit Thousand Oaks last year -- the massacre at the Borderline and the deadly Woolsey Fire. Tonight. a party that was all about trying to put smiles on peoples' faces Greg Mills reports.

Series Of Tornadoes -- Some Deadly -- Strike Across The SouthTexas was hit especially hard. Two children, ages 8 and 3, were killed when a tree fell on the family car with their parents in the front seat. Jeff Nguyen reports.