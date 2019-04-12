Pets2Love: Snoopy

LIVE:
Fire Burning At 900-Year-Old Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
Raging Blaze Breaks Out At Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
Videos and photos spread through social media showed the roof and spire of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral engulfed in flames.
Big Rig Fire, Explosion Sends Up Huge Plume Of Smoke At Port Of Los Angeles
The fire was reported at about 9:57 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard, just north of the Vincent Thomas Bridge.Firefighters reported a large 18-wheeler involved in the fire, along with “some type” of explosion.
Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters, Capturing First Green Jacket Since 2005
Tiger Woods has won the Masters, completing what is arguably the greatest career comeback in the history of golf, nearly 10 years after injuries and scandal derailed his game.
Curry's 38 Points Lead Warriors To Game 1 Win Over Clippers
Stephen Curry scored 38 points and made eight 3-pointers to give him the most in postseason history, and the top-seeded Golden State Warriors began their quest for a three-peat by running away from the frustrated Los Angeles Clippers for a 121-104 victory in their playoff opener Saturday on a night tempers flared.
Coming Home: Rams Sign Former USC Star Clay Matthews
The 32-year-old Matthews is the Packers franchise leader in sacks, with 83 1/2 over 10 seasons.
Best Of LA
3 Top Spots For Hot Dogs In Los Angeles
In the mood for a hot dog? Wecrunched the numbers to find the top hot dog hot spots in Los Angeles!
The 5 Best Spots For Sushi In Los Angeles
We've crunched the numbers to find the top sushi hot spots in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
3 New Places To Savor Tacos In Los Angeles
If you've got tacos on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Los Angeles eateries to quell your cravings.
Best Of O.C.
What Will $2,000 Rent Get You In Huntington Beach, This Month?
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Huntington Beach if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.
Huntington Beach's Top 3 Spots For Vegan Eats
In search of a new favorite vegan spot? We crunched the numbers to find the top vegan eateries around Huntington Beach!
Check Out The 4 Freshest New Businesses To Debut In Irvine
CBS2/KCAL9
Pets2Love: Snoopy
News
,
KCBSTV
Pets2Love: Snoopy
To adopt Snoopy, call (626) 792-7151 and ask for ID# A474062.
Latest Videos
CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 15)
Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 15)
The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.
Car Smashed Into Parked Cars On Imperial Highway In Watts
Several cars were severely damaged, and some were reportedly totaled. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Bald Eagle Chick Hatches, Second Egg Could Hatch At Any Moment
The first egg hatched on Saturday, and viewers are flocking to the live feed to get a glimpse of the second egg when it hatches. Sandra Mitchell reports.
Whale With Fishing Net Wrapped Around Tail Spotted In Laguna Beach
It's not clear if the NOAA will be able to help the whale. Peter Daut reports.
Laguna Beach To Decide Fate Of Police Patrol Car Flag Logo
Some residents feel the design is too aggressive, while others are surprised anyone would object to the American flag. Peter Daut reports.
CBSLA: The Rundown (April 15)
The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.
Car Smashed Into Parked Cars On Imperial Highway In Watts
Several cars were severely damaged, and some were reportedly totaled. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Bald Eagle Chick Hatches, Second Egg Could Hatch At Any Moment
The first egg hatched on Saturday, and viewers are flocking to the live feed to get a glimpse of the second egg when it hatches. Sandra Mitchell reports.
Car Smashed Into Parked Cars On Imperial Highway In Watts
Several cars were severely damaged, and some were reportedly totaled. Kara Finnstrom reports.
Bald Eagle Chick Hatches, Second Egg Could Hatch At Any Moment
The first egg hatched on Saturday, and viewers are flocking to the live feed to get a glimpse of the second egg when it hatches. Sandra Mitchell reports.
It's not clear if the NOAA will be able to help the whale. Peter Daut reports.
It's not clear if the NOAA will be able to help the whale. Peter Daut reports.
