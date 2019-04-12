Pets2Love: Snoopy

CBSLA Morning Weather Brief (April 15)Meteorologist Danielle Gersh has your latest forecast.

CBSLA: The Rundown (April 15)The latest news, weather and sports with Peter Daut and Danielle Gersh.

Car Smashed Into Parked Cars On Imperial Highway In WattsSeveral cars were severely damaged, and some were reportedly totaled. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Bald Eagle Chick Hatches, Second Egg Could Hatch At Any MomentThe first egg hatched on Saturday, and viewers are flocking to the live feed to get a glimpse of the second egg when it hatches. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Whale With Fishing Net Wrapped Around Tail Spotted In Laguna BeachIt's not clear if the NOAA will be able to help the whale. Peter Daut reports.

Laguna Beach To Decide Fate Of Police Patrol Car Flag LogoSome residents feel the design is too aggressive, while others are surprised anyone would object to the American flag. Peter Daut reports.